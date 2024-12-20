Gashouse Gang (Ep. 34) - Should I Stay or Should I Go? Arenado’s Future & More with Pauley and Miklasz
In this episode of Gashouse Gang, Matt Pauley and Bernie Mikalsz dive deep into the ongoing situation with Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals. Will he stay or will he go? The uncertainty surrounding his future with the team could have major implications.
The hosts also tackle the hypocrisy around PED use in baseball, focusing on the double standards and selective outrage over players like Sammy Sosa. They discuss how the outrage seems inconsistent when compared to previous eras, where amphetamine use was rampant.
Plus, the Cubs are bringing Sammy Sosa back into the fold, but there’s a catch: he has to apologize. The hosts criticize the Cubs’ handling of the situation, questioning whether this is more about money than morality.
Finally, the guys take a look at the upcoming College Football Playoff games, breaking down the point spreads and predicting potential outcomes for the matchups.
--------
40:06
Gashouse Gang (Ep.33) Nolan Arenado's Trade Preferences, Payroll Relief, & Future in St. Louis w Wheeler and Miklasz
In Episode 33 of Gashouse Gang, Kevin Wheeler and Bernie Miklasz delve into the latest developments surrounding Nolan Arenado’s future with the St. Louis Cardinals. They explore the factors Arenado is prioritizing in a potential trade, including location, contention status, and roster fit, and analyze why he has reportedly rejected a trade to the Houston Astros. They also discuss the significant payroll relief the Cardinals could gain by trading Arenado, and how this impacts their offseason strategy. They break down the type of trade return the Cardinals might expect and compare it to similar high-profile player trades. Finally, the episode considers how Arenado would fit into the Cardinals' lineup if he stays and the challenges of prioritizing a youth movement with his presence
--------
41:43
Gashouse Gang - (Ep.32) Honoring Bill Greenblatt, MLB Pitching Trends, and Cutting Bowl Games
In this episode of Gashouse Gang, Kevin Wheeler and Matt Pauley pay tribute to Bill Greenblatt, the iconic Cardinals photographer, following his passing. They discuss Major League Baseball's ongoing efforts to address pitching injuries and trends in pitcher usage, focusing on the importance of developing young talent with proper training and conditioning. The conversation then shifts to the St. Louis Blues, exploring team dynamics under new coach Jim Montgomery. Finally, Kevin Wheeler advocates for cutting down on college football bowl games, arguing that reducing the number of postseason matchups would help alleviate the challenges posed by the transfer portal and player opt-outs.
--------
41:13
GasHouse Gang (Ep. 31): The Goold Standard – Cards Talk with Tom Ackerman, Kevin Wheeler, and Derrick Goold
In this episode, Tom Ackerman and Kevin Wheeler are joined by Derrick Goold, a renowned baseball writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (STLtoday.com), to discuss the Cardinals' roster and prospect development. They delve into the struggles of Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman, the potential trade of Nolan Arenado, and Jordan Walker's future.
The crew also previews the Baseball Writers' Dinner, honoring Ozzie Smith, Ryan Helsley, and others, as well as sharing college football picks, with Kevin predicting an upset over Notre Dame.
The crew also covers the Cardinals’ trade potential, particularly involving Nolan Arenado, and the need for the team to balance development with maintaining a competitive roster.
The conversation shifts to the upcoming Baseball Writers' Association Dinner, set to honor figures like Ozzie Smith, Bob Kendrick, and Ryan Helsley, highlighting its importance in celebrating St. Louis baseball history and supporting future journalists. The episode wraps up with a discussion of the significance of the event and its role in the future of the baseball community.
Dylan Carlson’s development struggles at the major league level and the challenges with his lack of power and bat speed improvements.
The Cardinals' tendency to rush young prospects, contrasting with teams like the Brewers who focus on long-term development.
The upcoming BBWAA dinner in St. Louis, celebrating honorees like Ozzie Smith, Bob Kendrick, and Ryan Helsley.
The future of Nolan Arenado and the tough trade decisions ahead for the Cards, especially regarding roster and playing time.
The development of young players like Lars Nootbaar and the need for better integration and support for players transitioning to the majors.
--------
45:26
Gashouse Gang (Ep.30) - Tricks of the Trade: Full Roster
In Gashouse Gang Episode 30, Bernie Miklasz, Kevin Wheeler, Matt Pauley, and Tom Ackerman discuss the NL Central division and the moves made by the Cubs, Brewers, Reds, and Pirates to improve their teams. They dive into the Brewers' trade of Devin Williams and compare it to the potential impact of trading Ryan Helsley for the Cardinals. The crew also explores the possibility of the Houston Astros trading for Nolan Arenado and how that could be a good fit for both sides. Finally, they take a closer look at the Cardinals' farm system, featuring prospects like Quinn Mathews, JJ Wetherholt, and Thomas Saggese, and share excitement over the new coordinators and instructors joining the minor league system.
