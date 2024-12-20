Gashouse Gang (Ep. 34) - Should I Stay or Should I Go? Arenado’s Future & More with Pauley and Miklasz

In this episode of Gashouse Gang, Matt Pauley and Bernie Mikalsz dive deep into the ongoing situation with Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals. Will he stay or will he go? The uncertainty surrounding his future with the team could have major implications. The hosts also tackle the hypocrisy around PED use in baseball, focusing on the double standards and selective outrage over players like Sammy Sosa. They discuss how the outrage seems inconsistent when compared to previous eras, where amphetamine use was rampant. Plus, the Cubs are bringing Sammy Sosa back into the fold, but there’s a catch: he has to apologize. The hosts criticize the Cubs’ handling of the situation, questioning whether this is more about money than morality. Finally, the guys take a look at the upcoming College Football Playoff games, breaking down the point spreads and predicting potential outcomes for the matchups.