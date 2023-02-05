Jenna Palek is a fun-loving girl from Ohio living in Austin, Texas. She encourages her listeners to enjoy every day as a new adventure, stop waiting for the wee... More
Creating a habit of having Fun on Weekdays + how to become your best self this summer with Sad to Savage's Shelby Sacco | Ep. 13
My habit QUEEN Shelby Sacco is back again for another episode on Fun on Weekdays! This time, we chat all about how to create a habit of having fun on weekdays. How to create time in your schedule, how to implement new habits that you can actually keep overtime, and the importance of persistence and small wins. Shelby shares her Savage Girl Summer Series and her tips to becoming the best version of yourself before the summer by following simple tasks and honoring the habit loop. If you find yourself trying to make changes in your life overnight, then giving up just a few days later (me too girl lol), this episode helps teach you long term solutions to improving your life physically, mentally, professionally, and socially!
5/2/2023
59:52
Embracing life after loss: advice on overcoming grief with Grey for Glioblastoma's Kate Snedeker | Ep. 12
In this episode, Kate Snedeker talks about her experiences dealing with anticipatory grief and coping with her father's diagnosis of a rare and fatal cancer, glioblastoma. Kate shares her insights on how to find motivation and turn it into action, even in the face of overwhelming challenges. She also discusses how she learned to start a nonprofit and why it's so important to encourage others during difficult times. We discuss our perspective on the struggle of not feeling guilty for enjoying your life when you know your family is struggling.
4/25/2023
1:02:20
Your worth should not be measured by your weight - More than a Model with Jordan Wessel | Ep. 11
In today's episode, model & former Miss Arizona, Jordan Wessel, breaks down the truth about the modeling industry. From inclusivity, to unprofessionalism, inconsistency, and pay, we learn that the modeling industry isn't so glamorous afterall. Jordan shares how modeling has affected her self-esteem, body image, and lack of privacy. She gets vulnerable about not fitting the "standard" size model - "too big for standard model, but too small for curve", and the unhealthy tasks models are asked to perform just to book the job. Jordan reminds us that your worth should never be measured by your weight and shares her advocacy for confidence, body positivity, and empowerment through her podcast, I am More Than. I am a guest on I am More Than podcast this week! Listen here:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/i-am-more-than/id1503767290Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VW7nBvyQrGqoiXOc827qL?si=27578982eac24d6dFollow Jordan: @jordwess
4/18/2023
56:04
How TikTok & a marketing degree helped singer-songwriter Ashley Cooke break into the country music industry | Ep. 10
Ashley has been a performer long before her singing and original music was discovered on TikTok. One of my favorite female country artists, Ashley Cooke, joins me in today's episode! Ashley shares her breakthrough moments at Belmont University, the difficulties/ advantages of social media as an artist, and how she differentiates herself as a musician vs. a "tiktoker." She talks about the not-so-glamorous realities of touring, dating, and finding your personal brand. Saddle up! Follow Ashley:TikTok: @theashleycooke Instagram: @theashleycookeSpotify & Apple: Ashley Cooke
4/11/2023
46:58
The truth about becoming a fitness instructor - mental & physical exhaustion, cost, training, etc. | Ep.9
Well, I finally did it... I'm becoming a fitness instructor! In this episode I share my experience training to become a barre teacher. Is it worth it? Doing something new can be challenging, at times a little scary, but also very rewarding. I preach following your dreams and making it happen on my podcast, and I hope this episode serves as a reminder that you are the #1 thing getting in the way of going after what you want. Training overview, cost, mistakes, learnings, and allllll things barre teacher training!
