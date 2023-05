The Cruelty Of The Biden Family & Why The War On Mothers Matter

Hunter Biden has been ordered by an Arkansas judge to appear at all hearings in the lawsuit filed against him by Lunden Roberts, the mother of Navy Roberts, Hunter Biden's daughter. Sean and Rachel discuss the history of the case, and why they believe this reveals the cruelty of the Biden family. Later, they share their thoughts on retail companies sending out messages ahead of Mother's Day asking customers if they would like to "opt-out" of Mother's Day promotions, and why they feel the Left is waging a war against mothers.