Players We Love and Players We Hate || Fantasy Football 2023
In the premiere episode of The Footballguys Fantasy Football Show, Alfredo Brown and Dave Kluge discuss players they love and players they hate in fantasy football for the 2023 season by comparing their rankings and discussing why they feel the way they feel.
7/17/2023
1:11:51
Riskiest Players to Draft in 2023 Fantasy Football Leagues
Dave Kluge is joined on episode 75 of The Launch Pad with Ryan Heath and Bo McBrayer. In this episode, they'll discuss some of the riskiest players you can draft this year in fantasy football. Tune in every week as Dave hosts some of the best guests in the fantasy football industry on The Launch Pad.
7/7/2023
55:48
Dynasty Buys and Sells || Fantasy Football 2023
Dave Kluge is joined on episode 74 of The Launch Pad with Mike Royer and Meng Song. In this episode, they'll highlight their favorite buys and sells in dynasty fantasy football leagues heading into the 2023 NFL season. Tune in every week as Dave hosts some of the best guests in the fantasy football industry on The Launch Pad.
6/29/2023
54:36
Making Sense of Ambiguous Situations || Fantasy Football 2023
Dave Kluge is joined on episode 73 of The Launch Pad with JJ Zachariason and Alfredo Brown. In this episode, they'll try making sense of some ambiguous teammate situations around the NFL and how you should attack these players in your 2023 fantasy football drafts. Tune in every week as Dave hosts some of the best guests in the fantasy football industry on The Launch Pad.
6/23/2023
54:19
Bold Predictions for the 2023 Fantasy Football Season
Dave Kluge is joined on episode 72 of The Launch Pad with Joe Pisapia and Andrew Cooper. In this episode, they'll discuss their boldest predictions for the 2023 fantasy football season. Tune in every week as Dave hosts some of the best guests in the fantasy football industry on The Launch Pad.