The Power Of The Like: Exploring Digital Marketing, Online Innovation, & The Future of Social Media

Today, we connect with business strategist, director, author, and speaker Martin Reeves to discuss innovative strategies for digital marketing. As the managing director, senior partner, and chairman of The Boston Consulting Group Henderson Institute, Martin is on a mission to explore and develop valuable new insights from business, technology, economics, and science – all by embracing the powerful technology of ideas. Martin is a consistent public speaker and a repeat TED@BCG presenter. He has also written several books, The Imagination Machine, Your Strategy Needs a Strategy, and the upcoming Like: The Button That Changed the World (out April 29th). Jump in to discover: A micro history of the "like" button, and how it has shaped our online interactions. The importance of creating low-impact and low-cost digital content. Why simplified innovation is often the most significant. New technologies that may augment or replace the "like" button. From adaptive strategies to corporate vitality, Martin is a formidable force on the BCG Henderson Institute's research team. Be sure to follow along with their work on X @BCGHenderson and @MartinKReeves to learn more! Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C