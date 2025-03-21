Young Earth Creation: Making A Case For Biblical Geology
In this episode, we sit down with Paul Garner to discuss creationism and the geological evidence that supports it. Paul is a full-time researcher and lecturer for Biblical Creation Trust and the author of The New Creationism and Fossils and the Flood. With a passion for geology and biology, he is on a mission to understand as much about Earth’s creation as possible – and you’d be surprised what he’s found… Fossils and ancient rock formations tell fascinating stories about the origins of life as we know it. Are you ready to learn more about our Earth from a Biblical perspective? Tune in now! Join in now to explore: What the fossil record can tell us about the Genesis Flood. The particular contexts in which human fossils are found. Extinction events that have impacted both the marine and terrestrial realms. Want to learn more about Paul and his incredible work? Click here now! Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9 Boost Your Brainpower with 15% OFF! Fuel your mind with BrainSupreme Supplements and unlock your full potential. Get 15% OFF your order now using this exclusive link: brainsupreme.co/discount/findinggenius Hurry—your brain deserves the best!
--------
37:41
The Life-Saving Power Of A Dog's Nose: Fostering Canine Companionship For Diabetic Health
In today’s episode, we sit down with KC Owens to discuss her work as a dog breeder for the T1 diabetes community. As the founder of Tattle Tail Scent Dogs, KC is on a mission to produce highly trainable, healthy puppies that can excel as service/therapy dogs, working dogs, and companions. Driven by their motto, “Where a dog’s nose saves a life and embraces a heart,” Tattle Tail Scent Dogs have helped countless individuals and families with Diabetic Alert Dogs – and KC joins us to share her personal journey and the impact of her work.… KC has faced autoimmune issues for much of her life and was officially diagnosed with diabetes in 2000. Despite her best efforts—changing her diet, increasing exercise, and taking medications—nothing seemed to work. However, she noticed a significant improvement when her dog began to recognize her high and low blood glucose levels. This discovery led her to become a niche dog trainer, helping others manage the challenges of diabetes through the unique abilities of their dogs. Click play to find out: KC’s unique experience as a diabetic. Whether or not dogs can smell low blood sugar. How to understand a dog’s method of communication to monitor glucose levels. Want to learn more about KC and her work training Diabetic Alert Dogs? Visit the Tattle Tail Scent Dogs website now! Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9 Upgrade Your Wallet Game with Ekster! Get the sleek, smart wallet you deserve—and save while you’re at it! Use coupon code FINDINGGENIUS at checkout or shop now with this exclusive link: ekster.com?sca_ref=4822922.DtoeXHFUmQ5 Smarter, slimmer, better. Don’t miss out!
--------
49:05
Dog Nutrition: Why Does It Matter? Dr. Pete VanVranken Explains
It can be difficult enough to manage our own diets – let alone the diet of our dogs. But what if there was a simple way to ensure our pups get the nutrition they need to thrive? Dr. Pete VanVranken, the founder of Voyager Dog Food Company, joins us to discuss the importance of feeding our dogs quality, safe food… Dr. Pete brings over 49 years of veterinary experience to Voyager Dog Food Company. With a passion for pets, he started this venture with a primary goal: to provide safe and nutritious dog food to enhance their daily health and overall longevity. In this episode, we explore: What a dog’s complete and balanced diet should consist of. Various ways that high-fat diets can impact your dog’s health. The benefits of balancing your dog’s microbiome. Voyager Dog Food Company offers recipes created by veterinarians, food scientists, and Ph.D. nutritionists. What sets them apart from other specialty dog food suppliers? Dive in now to see for yourself! You can learn more about Dr. Pete and Voyager Dog Food Company by clicking here! Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9 Upgrade Your Wallet Game with Ekster! Get the sleek, smart wallet you deserve—and save while you’re at it! Use coupon code FINDINGGENIUS at checkout or shop now with this exclusive link: ekster.com?sca_ref=4822922.DtoeXHFUmQ5 Smarter, slimmer, better. Don’t miss out!
--------
35:14
Taking Care Of Retired Service & Working Dogs | How Is It Done?
Military working dogs, contract working dogs, and other service dogs serve a very specific purpose for mankind. But what happens when they retire? Where do they go? In this episode, we sit down with Bob Bryant of Mission K9 Rescue to find out… Mission K9 Rescue is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2013. With a dedication to the service of retiring and retired Military Working Dogs, Contract Working Dogs, and PD-K9s, this organization has rescued over 1,000 dogs. By rescuing, reuniting, re-homing, rehabilitating, and repairing retired working dogs, Mission K9 Rescue has been a beacon of hope for dogs across the globe… Join us now to discover: The importance of getting service and working dogs the help they need. What “working dogs" are, and what it takes to untrain them. Where retired working dogs usually go. What would happen to service and working dogs if Mission K9 Rescue wasn’t there. Want to learn more about Mission K9 Rescue and their mission? Click here now! Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
--------
30:05
The Power Of The Like: Exploring Digital Marketing, Online Innovation, & The Future of Social Media
Today, we connect with business strategist, director, author, and speaker Martin Reeves to discuss innovative strategies for digital marketing. As the managing director, senior partner, and chairman of The Boston Consulting Group Henderson Institute, Martin is on a mission to explore and develop valuable new insights from business, technology, economics, and science – all by embracing the powerful technology of ideas. Martin is a consistent public speaker and a repeat TED@BCG presenter. He has also written several books, The Imagination Machine, Your Strategy Needs a Strategy, and the upcoming Like: The Button That Changed the World (out April 29th). Jump in to discover: A micro history of the “like” button, and how it has shaped our online interactions. The importance of creating low-impact and low-cost digital content. Why simplified innovation is often the most significant. New technologies that may augment or replace the “like” button. From adaptive strategies to corporate vitality, Martin is a formidable force on the BCG Henderson Institute’s research team. Be sure to follow along with their work on X @BCGHenderson and @MartinKReeves to learn more! Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C Boost Your Brainpower with 15% OFF! Fuel your mind with BrainSupreme Supplements and unlock your full potential. Get 15% OFF your order now using this exclusive link: brainsupreme.co/discount/findinggenius Hurry—your brain deserves the best!
Podcast interviews with genius-level (top .1%) practitioners, scientists, researchers, clinicians and professionals in Cancer, 3D Bio Printing, CRISPR-CAS9, Ketogenic Diets, the Microbiome, Extracellular Vesicles, and more.
Subscribe today for the latest medical, health and bioscience insights from geniuses in their field(s).