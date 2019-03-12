Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was not a simple show. And Fred Rogers was not a simple man. He was radical. Spiritual. Revolutionary. Maybe even subversive. Bestse... More
I Like You As You Are
On roller skating. On neighbor-hood. On love.
12/24/2019
46:16
Help the Helpers
On being your best self. On the least of these. On the virtues of a cup of tea.
12/17/2019
37:08
Christof
On growing up in the USSR. On loneliness and magic. On seeing and being seen.
12/10/2019
28:44
Superheroes Aren't Real
On failure. On trying again. On doing enough.
12/3/2019
30:48
Kamau
On making TV that matters. On being vulnerable on screen. On doing the actual work.
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was not a simple show. And Fred Rogers was not a simple man. He was radical. Spiritual. Revolutionary. Maybe even subversive. Bestselling author and cultural critic Carvell Wallace hosts this 10-part series about the life, thinking and work of Fred Rogers, and asks what the cardigan wearing host of a decades-old children's show can tell us about how to get by in today's chaotic world. Produced in partnership with Transmitter Media.