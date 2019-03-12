Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts and Fatherly
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was not a simple show. And Fred Rogers was not a simple man. He was radical. Spiritual. Revolutionary. Maybe even subversive. Bestse... More
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was not a simple show. And Fred Rogers was not a simple man. He was radical. Spiritual. Revolutionary. Maybe even subversive. Bestse... More

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • I Like You As You Are
    On roller skating. On neighbor-hood. On love. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/24/2019
    46:16
  • Help the Helpers
    On being your best self. On the least of these. On the virtues of a cup of tea. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/17/2019
    37:08
  • Christof
    On growing up in the USSR. On loneliness and magic. On seeing and being seen. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/10/2019
    28:44
  • Superheroes Aren't Real
    On failure. On trying again. On doing enough. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/3/2019
    30:48
  • Kamau
    On making TV that matters. On being vulnerable on screen. On doing the actual work. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/26/2019
    28:47

About Finding Fred

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was not a simple show. And Fred Rogers was not a simple man. He was radical. Spiritual. Revolutionary. Maybe even subversive. Bestselling author and cultural critic Carvell Wallace hosts this 10-part series about the life, thinking and work of Fred Rogers, and asks what the cardigan wearing host of a decades-old children's show can tell us about how to get by in today's chaotic world. Produced in partnership with Transmitter Media.
