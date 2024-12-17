Episode 448: Dos and Don'ts of Concealed Carrying and Alcohol

Amber Elle, Fieldcraft's Director of Family Preparedness, and Rob Parsons, Fieldcraft's CEO, sit down to discuss the overall concept of concealed carrying while under the influence, how to mitigate your risk, your PACE plan for self-defense, and a bit of legality to help you make your best decision when it comes to your safety and that of others.