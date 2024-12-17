Episode 452: New Jersey Drone Sightings | TM Room Ep. 7
Sponsors and Affiliates:
Zoleo: Click the link to save $70 on a Zoleo and Gaia GPS Premium Membership until December 2nd!
Firecracker Farm: Code “Fieldcraft” for 15% off first order
Oakley: 15: off with code FIELDCRAFT1
Wolf21 - Code "FCS20" for 20% off
DiamondBack Truck Covers
KC Hilites: Code: fieldcraft for 10% off
Anthem Snacks: Code FIELDCRAFT15 for 15% off
FOLLOW US:
Fieldcraft Survival Youtube
Fieldcraft Survival Instagram
Fieldcraft Survival Website
--------
11:42
Episode 451: Mike Glover and Greg Lapin Discuss United Healthcare CEO Shooting | TM Room Ep. 6
In this episode of TM Room, Mike Glover and Greg Lapin discuss recent headlines, including the Daniel Penny trial and the Healthcare CEO shooting, sharing their thoughts on these significant events.
Sponsors and Affiliates:
Zoleo: Click the link to save $70 on a Zoleo and Gaia GPS Premium Membership until December 2nd!
Firecracker Farm: Code “Fieldcraft” for 15% off first order
Oakley: 15: off with code FIELDCRAFT1
Wolf21 - Code "FCS20" for 20% off
DiamondBack Truck Covers
KC Hilites: Code: fieldcraft for 10% off
Anthem Snacks: Code FIELDCRAFT15 for 15% off
FOLLOW US:
Fieldcraft Survival Youtube
Fieldcraft Survival Instagram
Fieldcraft Survival Website
--------
26:41
Episode 450: Hunter Preparation and Lessons Learned
Amber Elle and Rob Parsons sit down to discuss preparing for back country hunts and lessons learned from Rob's recent elk harvest in the Utah back country.
Amber Elle, Fieldcraft Director of Family Preparedness and Mike Hernandez, Fieldcraft Director of Mobility discuss a practical look at a family mobility loadout for the fall/winter months.
Sponsors and Affiliates:
Zoleo: Click the link to save $70 on a Zoleo and Gaia GPS Premium Membership until December 2nd!
Firecracker Farm: Code “Fieldcraft” for 15% off first order
Oakley: 15: off with code FIELDCRAFT1
Wolf21 - Code "FCS20" for 20% off
DiamondBack Truck Covers
KC Hilites: Code: fieldcraft for 10% off
Anthem Snacks: Code FIELDCRAFT15 for 15% off
FOLLOW US:
Fieldcraft Survival Youtube
Fieldcraft Survival Instagram
Fieldcraft Survival Website
--------
42:24
Episode 449: Family Mobility with Amber and Mikey
Amber Elle, Fieldcraft Director of Family Preparedness and Mike Hernandez, Fieldcraft Director of Mobility discuss a practical look at a family mobility loadout for the fall/winter months.
Sponsors and Affiliates:
Firecracker Farm: Code “Fieldcraft” for 15% off first order
Oakley: 15: off with code FIELDCRAFT1
Wolf21 - Code "FCS20" for 20% off
DiamondBack Truck Covers
KC Hilites: Code: fieldcraft for 10% off
Anthem Snacks: Code FIELDCRAFT15 for 15% off
FOLLOW US:
Fieldcraft Survival Youtube
Fieldcraft Survival Instagram
Fieldcraft Survival Website
--------
1:10:37
Episode 448: Dos and Don'ts of Concealed Carrying and Alcohol
Amber Elle, Fieldcraft's Director of Family Preparedness, and Rob Parsons, Fieldcraft's CEO, sit down to discuss the overall concept of concealed carrying while under the influence, how to mitigate your risk, your PACE plan for self-defense, and a bit of legality to help you make your best decision when it comes to your safety and that of others.
Sponsors and Affiliates:
Firecracker Farm: Code “Fieldcraft” for 15% off first order
Oakley: 15: off with code FIELDCRAFT1
Wolf21 - Code "FCS20" for 20% off
DiamondBack Truck Covers
KC Hilites: Code: fieldcraft for 10% off
Anthem Snacks: Code FIELDCRAFT15 for 15% off
FOLLOW US:
Fieldcraft Survival Youtube
Fieldcraft Survival Instagram
Fieldcraft Survival Website
The guys from Fieldcraft Survival host this informative series in survival, tactics, defense, gear, fitness, overlanding, mobility, military, and more. All things preparedness and survival from Fieldcraft Survival.