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Fat Man Beyond

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ArtsComedy
Fat Man Beyond
Latest episode

43 episodes

  • Fat Man Beyond

    471: Kevin Smith's SUPERGIRL Review! Marc Bernardin's too!

    07/03/2026 | 2h 20 mins.
    Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin return to the digital Scum & Villainy Cantina to give you their thoughts on the new DC movie SUPERGIRL and break down the latest geek culture news and reviews!

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  • Fat Man Beyond

    470: The Final Cantina Show

    06/24/2026 | 2h 39 mins.
    Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin return to the Scum & Villainy Cantina for the last time until the Rendezvous is here to break down the latest geek culture news and reviews!

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  • Fat Man Beyond

    469: He-Man Is BACK! Masters of the Universe Review

    06/09/2026 | 3h 18 mins.
    Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin return to the Virtual Scum & Villainy Cantina to break down the latest geek culture news and reviews!

    This week, Kev and Marc dive into the new Masters of the Universe movie and discuss whether He-Man's long-awaited return to live action finally gets it right. They also venture into the mysterious world of Widow's Bay and share their thoughts on one of the most talked-about new genre releases.

    In the news, the guys discuss the latest plans for a brand-new Escape From New York adaptation, what it means for the legacy of Kurt Russell's Snake Plissken, and pay tribute to a beloved architect of the Star Wars universe whose impact on the galaxy far, far away will be felt for generations.

    Plus audience Q&A, tangents, laughs, and all the geeky goodness you've come to expect from Fat Man Beyond. Plus, one of the last LIVE Fat Man Beyond's from Scum & Villainy on June 23rd! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fatman-beyond-live-kevin-smith-and-marc-bernardin-62326-tickets-1991387049271?aff=oddtdtcreator

    Topics include:
    - Masters of the Universe review
    - He-Man on the big screen
    - Widow's Bay discussion
    - Escape From New York reboot news
    - Star Wars tribute
    - Pop culture headlines
    - Audience Q&A

    Subscribe and join us live every week!

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  • Fat Man Beyond

    468: The Future of Star Wars Starts NOW | Mando, Grogu, Maul & More - FMB #471

    05/28/2026 | 2h 36 mins.
    This week, Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin break down the future of Star Wars, including the latest developments surrounding The Mandalorian, Grogu, and the return of Darth Maul.

    But that's not all.

    The guys also dive into the latest updates on The Punisher, Spider-Noir, and HBO's Lanterns as the future of Marvel, DC, and Star Wars continues to take shape.

    Is Star Wars finally heading in the right direction? What do these new announcements mean for the franchises we love? And which projects should fans actually be excited about?

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    - The perfect gift for the geek who has everything - Reserve an Investment in the new Scum and Villainy Rendezvous*
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  • Fat Man Beyond

    467: Daredevil Finale! New Planet of the Apes! Marc Made a Movie with Eric Roberts?! - FMB #467

    05/11/2026 | 2h 26 mins.
    Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin return to the Virtual Scum & Villainy Cantina to break down the DAREDEVIL finale, talk about the newest PLANET OF THE APES movie, and hear Marc tell stories from making a movie with Eric Roberts! Plus: all the latest insanity shaking up the entertainment world this week, audience Q&A, and more geeky goodness!

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About Fat Man Beyond
Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin discuss all things in the geek entertainment spectrum.
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ArtsComedyPerforming ArtsPhilosophySociety & CultureTV & Film

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