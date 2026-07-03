Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin return to the Virtual Scum & Villainy Cantina to break down the latest geek culture news and reviews!



This week, Kev and Marc dive into the new Masters of the Universe movie and discuss whether He-Man's long-awaited return to live action finally gets it right. They also venture into the mysterious world of Widow's Bay and share their thoughts on one of the most talked-about new genre releases.



In the news, the guys discuss the latest plans for a brand-new Escape From New York adaptation, what it means for the legacy of Kurt Russell's Snake Plissken, and pay tribute to a beloved architect of the Star Wars universe whose impact on the galaxy far, far away will be felt for generations.



Plus audience Q&A, tangents, laughs, and all the geeky goodness you've come to expect from Fat Man Beyond. Plus, one of the last LIVE Fat Man Beyond's from Scum & Villainy on June 23rd! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fatman-beyond-live-kevin-smith-and-marc-bernardin-62326-tickets-1991387049271?aff=oddtdtcreator



Topics include:

- Masters of the Universe review

- He-Man on the big screen

- Widow's Bay discussion

- Escape From New York reboot news

- Star Wars tribute

- Pop culture headlines

- Audience Q&A



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