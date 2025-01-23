I did Nazi this one coming...another article comparing Trump to Hitler. And of course, it's written by a tiny hat person...
Trump’s Rhetoric Echoes Hitler - Harvard Political Review
Trump denies echoing Hitler on immigration. But it's a pattern. | AP News
--------
42:55
Ep. 365 - The Man of The Year
For this episode we're going to take a look at Time Magazine's article on President Donald Trump being named Person of the Year
TIME 2024 Person of the year
--------
56:36
Ep. 364 - Trump's Mandate
Donald Trump's election in November was monumentous for a number of reasons. But the writers over at The Nation aren't having any of it. The only reason he won is because you're all bigots and the Democrats, Kamala Harris especially, have done nothing wrong... LOL okay
No, Trump Did Not Win in a Landslide—nor Did He Secure a Mandate | The Nation
Donald Trump Has NOT Won a Majority of the Votes Cast for President | The Nation
--------
34:03
Ep. 363 - The Future of Collegiate Education
Is college still worth it? Should young people leaving high school be more focused on job experience? Should high schools be less focused on pushing college? There are a lot of opinions on this topic. Here I'll cover some from Newsweek and the LA Times, and also explain my own.
Is College Still Worth It? Many Americans Say No - Newsweek
Opinion: If you're rethinking going to college, think again - Los Angeles Times
--------
58:27
Ep. 362 - Democrats Left Reeling
In the aftermath of the election, there's tons of blame being tossed around on the Left as to who and why they did so poorly; while the actual liberals pretending to be Republicans on the Right are trying to figure out where they go from here...
Harris Allies Say Campaign Was ‘Broken Since the Beginning’ in Latest Round of Blame Game
The anti-Trump movement is in tatters. Now it’s scrambling to remain relevant. - POLITICO