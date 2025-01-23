Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentFact Check This Podcast
Listen to Fact Check This Podcast in the App
Listen to Fact Check This Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Fact Check This Podcast

Podcast Fact Check This Podcast
Justin Campbell
Just a Libertarian guy fed up with fact checkers. This whole thing will be out of context...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 393
  • Ep. 366 - Echoes of Hitler
    I did Nazi this one coming...another article comparing Trump to Hitler. And of course, it's written by a tiny hat person... Trump’s Rhetoric Echoes Hitler - Harvard Political Review Trump denies echoing Hitler on immigration. But it's a pattern. | AP News
    --------  
    42:55
  • Ep. 365 - The Man of The Year
    For this episode we're going to take a look at Time Magazine's article on President Donald Trump being named Person of the Year TIME 2024 Person of the year
    --------  
    56:36
  • Ep. 364 - Trump's Mandate
    Donald Trump's election in November was monumentous for a number of reasons. But the writers over at The Nation aren't having any of it. The only reason he won is because you're all bigots and the Democrats, Kamala Harris especially, have done nothing wrong... LOL okay No, Trump Did Not Win in a Landslide—nor Did He Secure a Mandate | The Nation Donald Trump Has NOT Won a Majority of the Votes Cast for President | The Nation
    --------  
    34:03
  • Ep. 363 - The Future of Collegiate Education
    Is college still worth it? Should young people leaving high school be more focused on job experience? Should high schools be less focused on pushing college? There are a lot of opinions on this topic. Here I'll cover some from Newsweek and the LA Times, and also explain my own. Is College Still Worth It? Many Americans Say No - Newsweek Opinion: If you're rethinking going to college, think again - Los Angeles Times
    --------  
    58:27
  • Ep. 362 - Democrats Left Reeling
    In the aftermath of the election, there's tons of blame being tossed around on the Left as to who and why they did so poorly; while the actual liberals pretending to be Republicans on the Right are trying to figure out where they go from here... Harris Allies Say Campaign Was ‘Broken Since the Beginning’ in Latest Round of Blame Game The anti-Trump movement is in tatters. Now it’s scrambling to remain relevant. - POLITICO
    --------  
    40:00

More Government podcastsMore Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Fact Check This Podcast

Just a Libertarian guy fed up with fact checkers. This whole thing will be out of context...
Podcast website

Listen to Fact Check This Podcast, Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Fact Check This Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:58:08 AM