Ep. 362 - Democrats Left Reeling

In the aftermath of the election, there's tons of blame being tossed around on the Left as to who and why they did so poorly; while the actual liberals pretending to be Republicans on the Right are trying to figure out where they go from here... Harris Allies Say Campaign Was ‘Broken Since the Beginning’ in Latest Round of Blame Game The anti-Trump movement is in tatters. Now it’s scrambling to remain relevant. - POLITICO