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11 episodes
- There is no reconciliation without economic reconciliation. So why do we tend to shy away from talking about it? Perhaps too few of us understand what economic reconciliation means, beyond mere resource development.
On this episode of Everyday Reconciliation, host Elin Miller speaks with Chief Leanne Joe, Transformative Storyteller for Economic Reconciliation with Simon Fraser University and one of sixteen hereditary chiefs of the Squamish First Nation about why economic reconciliation is hard to define, and why every Canadian should care about it.
- On July 26, 2021, the first ever Indigenous governor general of Canada was sworn into office. Twenty-nine people preceded her in the role. In other words: about time.
On this episode of Everyday Reconciliation, host Elin Miller speaks with Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Mary May Simon about her path to Rideau Hall, her plans as governor general, and her lifelong goal of building better understanding between Indigenous people and other Canadians.
- Diplomacy is key for all nation-to-nation relationships. So why don’t we talk about it hand-in-hand with reconciliation?
On this episode of Everyday Reconciliation, host Elin Miller speaks with Deborah Chatsis, former Ambassador to Vietnam and Guatemala, about life in the Canadian foreign service, representing Canada as an Indigenous person, and how we can - and should - approach nation-to-nation relationships within Canada with the same as we do around the globe.
- The biggest shift in our fight against climate change came when we began putting a human face to the crisis. But that fight is far from over, and most people still don’t appreciate the human cost of our climate emergency.
On this episode of Everyday Reconciliation, host Elin Miller speaks with Inuit activist Siila Watt-Cloutier on life in the North, her decades-long work tying human rights to climate activism, and using lessons from a traditional upbringing to turn the Arctic into a model of sustainability for the globe.
- No one ever thinks of law as simple. But too many of us don’t appreciate one particular complexity: there are multiple legal orders that exist across Canada. And most of them are Indigenous.
On this episode of Everyday Reconciliation, host Elin Miller speaks with Val Napoleon, an activist, educator, and the interim Dean of Law at University of Victoria, about Indigenous legal frameworks, and how essential they are to self-governance, Indigenous knowledge and culture, and reconciliation.
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About Everyday Reconciliation
How can all settlers on Turtle Island engage more deeply in reconciliation? Everyday Reconciliation, the latest show from the 2020 Network, looks to answer that question. Host Elin Miller talks to Indigenous and non-Indigenous experts and community leaders about their work towards reconciliation, and what everyday actions we can all take to build a just future for this land.Podcast website
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