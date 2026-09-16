Since U.S. President Donald Trump has returned to the White House, several crises have affected the transatlantic relationship.



Rym Momtaz, Rosa Balfour, and Stefan Lehne reflect on whether Europeans should stop considering the United States as the partner it once was.



[00:00:00] Intro, [00:00:57] Was it Worth it for Europe to Appease Trump?, [00:13:22] EU Dependence on the U.S. in Different Domains, [00:24:56] Is the U.S. Still a Reliable Partner for Europe?



Rym Momtaz, ed., May 7, 2026, “Taking the Pulse: Is it Worth it for Europeans to Placate Trump?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.



Rym Momtaz, May 5, 2026, “Europeans Are Quiet Quitting the United States,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.



Rym Momtaz, ed., April 9, 2026, “Taking the Pulse: Can NATO Survive the Iran War?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.



Stefan Lehne, March 24, 2026, “Time to Merge the Commission and EEAS,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.



Stefan Lehne, February 12, 2026, “What Can the EU Do About Trump 2.0?,” Carnegie Europe.



Rosa Balfour, February 8, 2026, “Dependence on the United States Is Deeply Rooted in the European Mindset,” Le Monde.



Rosa Balfour, January 24, 2026, “The EU Finally Used an Economic Threat Against Trump. But the Markets Forces his Climbdown,” The Guardian.



Rosa Balfour, January 6, 2026, “The Cost of Europe’s Weak Venezuela Response,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.



Stefan Lehne, November 4, 2025, “Can the EU Meet the Trump Moment?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.



Rosa Balfour, Stefan Lehne, and Elena Ventura, September 22, 2025, “The European Radical Right in the Age of Trump 2.0,” Carnegie Europe.