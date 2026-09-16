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46 episodes
- From severed undersea cables to explosive-laden drones over a German airport runway and a Romanian gas field, Russia’s attacks on European NATO countries have escalated in recent months.
Rym Momtaz, Kadri Liik, and Nathalie Tocci discuss whether Europe is deterring Russia enough and if it should—or can—start striking back.
[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:09] Russia’s Attacks: Hybrid or More?, [00:09:35] Is Europe Capable of Deterring Russia? [00:17:52] What Can Europe Do to Stop Russian Attacks?
Maksym Beznosiuk, July 21, 2026, "Why Russia Could Escalate Hybrid Warfare Against Europe," Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Alissa de Carbonnel, July 23, 2026, "Why Europe Must Take Charge of its Russia Diplomacy Now," Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Kadri Liik, July 7, 2026, "Why Europe Cannot Negotiate a New Yalta with Russia," Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Rym Momtaz, September 1, 2026, "Europe’s Self-Confidence Problem," Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Rym Momtaz et al., July 28, 2026, "Taking the Pulse: Are the EU’s Watered-Down Russia Sanctions Better than None?," Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Nathalie Tocci, August 4, 2026, "With Russia at the door and the US backing away, Europe has to build its own ‘way of war’," The Guardian.
Nathalie Tocci, January 31, 2026, "How Europe Lost," Foreign Affairs.
- The U.S. decision to restrict access to some of Anthropic's latest AI models over national security concerns directly affects EU-U.S. cooperation in cyberspace.
Rym Momtaz, Raluca Csernatoni, and Louise Marie Hurel discuss what this means for Europe's strategic autonomy and technological sovereignty.
[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:01] The Securitization of Frontier AI, [00:18:12] Different Access Levels to Frontier AI Models, [00:26:04] Government vs. Public Access to Frontier AI.
Raluca Csernatoni, June 23, 2026, “Europe Needs a Strategy for its Turn to New Defense Tech,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Louise Marie Hurel, June 22, 2026, “Gatekeeping the Frontier: When AI Access Becomes a National Security Concern,” Royal United Services Institute.
Louise Marie Hurel, Elijah Glantz, and Daniel Cuthbert, “Developing a Framework for Secure Third-Party Access to Frontier AI,” Royal United Services Institute.
Rym Momtaz, ed., May 7, 2026, “Taking the Pulse: Is it Worth it for Europeans to Placate Trump?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Rym Momtaz, May 5, 2026, “Europeans Are Quiet Quitting the United States,”Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Raluca Csernatoni, April 16, 2026, “The Fog of AI War,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Louise Marie Hurel, Pia Hüsch, et al., March 16, 2026, “Brief, Bold, and Beautiful? Reactions on the U.S. National Cyber Strategy,” Royal United Services Institute.
Raluca Csernatoni, October 3, 2025, “Corporate Geopolitics: When Billionaires Rival States,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Raluca Csernatoni et al., September 1, 2025, “Tech Diplomacy 2.0: Examining the Intersections Between Industry and Governments in International Relations,” International Journal of Cyber Diplomacy.
Raluca Csernatoni, June 2, 2025, “Can the EU Achieve its Tech Ambitions?,” Carnegie Europe.
- Europe is stuck between the United States’ market-driven dynamism and China’s state-led industrial strategy.
Rosa Balfour, Noah Barkin, and Anu Bradford debate whether Europe can leverage its rulemaking power and emerging industrial agenda into genuine competitiveness.
Anu Bradford, Noah Barkin, May 27, 2026, “Can Europe Compete with the United States and China?,” Carnegie Europe.
Noah Barkin, January 6, 2026, "Watching China in Europe—January 2026," German Marshall Fund.
Noah Barkin, December 1, 2025, "As Europe Dithers, the Cost of Derisking from China Rises," Rhodium Group.
Noah Barkin, January 16, 2025, "Trump and the Europe-US-China Triangle," Rhodium Group.
Anu Bradford, 2023, "Digital Empires. The Global Battle to Regulate Technology," Oxford University Press.
Anu Bradford, 2023, "Europe’s Digital Constitution," Virginia Journal of International Law, Volume 64.
Anu Bradford, 2019, "The Brussels Effect. How the European Union Rules the World," Oxford University Press.
Rosa Balfour, February 8, 2026, "Dependence on the US is Deeply Rooted in the European Mindset," Le Monde.
Rosa Balfour, January 24, 2026, "The EU Finally Used an Economic Threat Against Trump. But the Markets Forced His Climbdown," The Guardian.
Rosa Balfour, April 30, 2025, "Europe Tried to Trump-Proof Itself. Now It’s Crafting a Plan B.," Emissary, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
- Since U.S. President Donald Trump has returned to the White House, several crises have affected the transatlantic relationship.
Rym Momtaz, Rosa Balfour, and Stefan Lehne reflect on whether Europeans should stop considering the United States as the partner it once was.
[00:00:00] Intro, [00:00:57] Was it Worth it for Europe to Appease Trump?, [00:13:22] EU Dependence on the U.S. in Different Domains, [00:24:56] Is the U.S. Still a Reliable Partner for Europe?
Rym Momtaz, ed., May 7, 2026, “Taking the Pulse: Is it Worth it for Europeans to Placate Trump?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Rym Momtaz, May 5, 2026, “Europeans Are Quiet Quitting the United States,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Rym Momtaz, ed., April 9, 2026, “Taking the Pulse: Can NATO Survive the Iran War?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Stefan Lehne, March 24, 2026, “Time to Merge the Commission and EEAS,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Stefan Lehne, February 12, 2026, “What Can the EU Do About Trump 2.0?,” Carnegie Europe.
Rosa Balfour, February 8, 2026, “Dependence on the United States Is Deeply Rooted in the European Mindset,” Le Monde.
Rosa Balfour, January 24, 2026, “The EU Finally Used an Economic Threat Against Trump. But the Markets Forces his Climbdown,” The Guardian.
Rosa Balfour, January 6, 2026, “The Cost of Europe’s Weak Venezuela Response,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Stefan Lehne, November 4, 2025, “Can the EU Meet the Trump Moment?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Rosa Balfour, Stefan Lehne, and Elena Ventura, September 22, 2025, “The European Radical Right in the Age of Trump 2.0,” Carnegie Europe.
- Emmanuel Macron's updated French nuclear doctrine represents an unprecedented effort by Paris to coordinate with European partners as U.S. security commitments decline.
Rym Momtaz, Sophia Besch, and Ulrich Kühn discuss France's evolving role in European nuclear deterrence and the political and material credibility gaps that persist.
[00:00:00] Intro, [00:01:26] Macron’s Update to France’s Nuclear Doctrine, [00:09:13] The Role of the Baltics in Europe’s Defense, [00:22:47] European Alternatives to the U.S. Extended Deterrence.
Rym Momtaz, April 7, 2026, “On NATO, Trump Should Embrace France Instead of Bashing It,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Rym Momtaz (ed.), March 12, 2026, “Taking the Pulse: Is France’s New Nuclear Doctrine Ambitious Enough?,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Ulrich Kühn, February 24, 2026, “The Unintended Consequences of German Deterrence,” Global Policy vol. 17, issue S1: 1-9, https://doi.org/10.1111/1758-5899.70134.
Sophia Besch, Erik Brown, and Rafaela Uzan, December 22, 2025, “Rebalancing the Transatlantic Defense-Industrial Relationship: Regional Pragmatism in Northeastern Europe,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Sophia Besch and Jamie Kwong, December 11, 2025, “Unpacking Europe’s Deterrence Dilemmas,” Strategic Europe, Carnegie Europe.
Ulrich Kühn, May 1, 2025, “Is Europe Moving to an Independent Nuclear Deterrent?,” Arms Control Today, Arms Control Association.
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About Europe Inside Out
Europe Inside Out brings together experts to explain Europe's foreign policy challenges and opportunities. Every month, go beyond the headlines with Carnegie Europe and explore where the continent stands, how it got here, and where it is heading.Podcast website
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