Full Length with Daniel Ricciardo / DR+DRS4EVER
DR and DRS sit down, scantily dressed, for a bit of F1, a dash of Pulp From The Paddock, and a bazillion giggles.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/28/2023
56:40
Daniel Ricciardo Visit
Daniel Ricciardo answers ridiculous questions as we rejoice in the splendor of the approaching weekend. BAKU IS HERE!!!!!!
4/27/2023
49:41
The Drought Continues
Out there it’s a hopeless, arid desert, but in here an atmospheric bounty of torrential gossip and opinion awaits. Additionally, Matt may cut Bottas’ hair! Fingers crossed.
4/20/2023
55:21
The Insufferable Wait…
In this episode, we try to find the will to go on with our lives despite knowing there isn’t a race for weeks.
4/13/2023
1:01:03
The Melbourne Meltdown
Unraveling eight DNFs and a record-setting three red flags. Also, a Grampa hits the progressive for 800 big ones.
A celebration of Formula 1 drama with a cast of characters that pair suboptimal technical knowledge with world-class passion and zeal. Join DRS (Dax Randall Shepard) and friends for a full race weekend debrief, cursory F1 news, theories on drivers’ sexual prowess, and so much more…
