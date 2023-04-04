Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A celebration of Formula 1 drama with a cast of characters that pair suboptimal technical knowledge with world-class passion and zeal. Join DRS (Dax Randall She... More
  • Full Length with Daniel Ricciardo / DR+DRS4EVER
    DR and DRS sit down, scantily dressed, for a bit of F1, a dash of Pulp From The Paddock, and a bazillion giggles. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    56:40
  • Daniel Ricciardo Visit
    Daniel Ricciardo answers ridiculous questions as we rejoice in the splendor of the approaching weekend. BAKU IS HERE!!!!!! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    49:41
  • The Drought Continues
    Out there it’s a hopeless, arid desert, but in here an atmospheric bounty of torrential gossip and opinion awaits. Additionally, Matt may cut Bottas’ hair! Fingers crossed.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    55:21
  • The Insufferable Wait…
    In this episode, we try to find the will to go on with our lives despite knowing there isn’t a race for weeks. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    1:01:03
  • The Melbourne Meltdown
    Unraveling eight DNFs and a record-setting three red flags. Also, a Grampa hits the progressive for 800 big ones. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    47:32

About eff won with DRS

A celebration of Formula 1 drama with a cast of characters that pair suboptimal technical knowledge with world-class passion and zeal. Join DRS (Dax Randall Shepard) and friends for a full race weekend debrief, cursory F1 news, theories on drivers’ sexual prowess, and so much more…

