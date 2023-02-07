On Economics Explained, we take a look at interesting countries, policies, and decisions from the point of view of an economist. The world is an interesting pla...
Why More Education Is Not Always Better For The Economy
Education is rightly seen as one of the best ways to develop a country’s economy, as more productive workers can create better living standards for everyone. But is there a limit to the benefits of education and should countries be wary of this double-edged sword?
7/2/2023
14:55
Why Is Europe's Economy Always Lagging Behind The United States?
The US has had a much greater level of growth than the EU in the past decade despite the pandemic and Europe having a large collection of advanced economies with highly educated populations. Why is Europe always lagging behind?
6/27/2023
15:40
The World's Smallest National Economy Will Soon Disappear
Tuvalu is a tiny island nation confronting existential threats. Rising sea levels jeopardize its sparse population and limited economy. As the nation becomes inhabitable, this video will explore what the economy of Tuvalu is reliant upon, and the measures to save it.
6/20/2023
11:30
The Pathetic Economy Of North Korea
North Korea, the most closed-off country on earth. This Asian nation is often the center of intense scrutiny for its aggressive displays of militarism, its internationally condemned nuclear program, and of course its oppressive government dictatorship. A 2014 report by the united nations concluded that the gravity, scale, and nature of these human rights violations does not have any parallel In the contemporary world. What they are ashamed of though, is something that all these media spectacles help to distract from and that is their incredibly small and pathetic economy.
Beyond the dramatic chest-beating and despite all of the opportunities this country has been given it has dwindled into complete economic obscurity and in this video we are going to explore why.
6/15/2023
11:56
The Bitter Economics of MLM
Multi-Level-Marketing (MLM) companies are big businesses around the world and they have rightfully attracted much criticism for questionable business practice. Many have called them illegal pyramid schemes, but today these companies continue to operate in most developed countries around the world and rake in billions of dollars in profit in any given year all with the blessing of local trade authorities.
So, what are these businesses? Let's park personal opinions on how annoying it is to be roped into one of these MLM meetings for the moment and assess the fundamental economics behind this business model.
