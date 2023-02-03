Conversations with the EAT SLEEP RACE crew and guests from the racing industry and more! More
Episode #005 with Dave Localio of HeadGames Motorworks
Dave is an expert in high performance cylinder head upgrades. How Pat Musi played a role in his business. Why he recommends formal education to be in the business. Why bigger is not always better. Where are all the head porters?
5/18/2023
1:08:55
Episode #004 with Gary Gardella. OG Import Racer, Red Bull Athlete, & NHRA Champion
Known in the early 2000's for his Ecko Unltd Civic EG, OG Import Racer, Gary Gardella, shares highlights of his career rising from a grass roots Honda Racer to becoming a pro driver for GM and Red Bull.
4/27/2023
1:07:14
Episode #003 with Fast Guy Racing. Street Racing in NY and Drag Racing Hondas
Topics include, Street Racing in NY and Drag Racing Hondas. All Motor vs SFWD
4/6/2023
1:27:54
Episode #002 with DP Race Parts. Building a 7 second Honda. Owning a Speed Shop.
Topics include, how much to build a 7 second Honda? Is your SFWD car for sale? What's it like to own a speed shop? Experience at WSOPM? Tuning Hondas?
3/15/2023
1:21:32
Our First Podcast! Episode #001. Meet our hosts. Networking in the auto industry.
Filmed at our new HQ in North Brunswick, NJ. Meet our hosts. We discuss trade shows and networking in the automotive industry.