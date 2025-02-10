Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureDungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs
Listen to Dungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs in the App
Listen to Dungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Dungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs

Podcast Dungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs
Matt Bruner & Jody Kropholler
Dungeon Master Diaries is a podcast about Shadowdark and other role-playing games where two GMs talk about their recent experiences at the table, and hopefully ...
LeisureHobbies

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Meet the Maker (An Interview with Kelsey Dionne)
    Matt and Jody interview Kelsey Dionne!   To get notified on March 11th when the Arcane Library Kickstarter goes live click here.   For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library.   Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
    --------  
    1:22:24
  • Rizz
    Matt and Jody discuss the Charisma stat!   To get notified on March 11th when the Arcane Library Kickstarter goes live click here.   For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library.   Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
    --------  
    59:29
  • Death Comes for the Archbishop
    Matt and Jody discuss yet another instance of Matt killing Jody's character!   For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library.   Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
    --------  
    54:02
  • Prepping a Ritual
    Matt and Jody prep a session in real time, focusing on a Cthulian ritual at the end of a module.   For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library.   Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
    --------  
    52:25
  • The Worst Adventure Ever Written
    Matt and Jody discuss "the worst adventure ever written," N2: The Forest Oracle.   For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library.   Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
    --------  
    57:20

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Dungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs

Dungeon Master Diaries is a podcast about Shadowdark and other role-playing games where two GMs talk about their recent experiences at the table, and hopefully give you something useful that you can take to yours.
Podcast website

Listen to Dungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs, THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends! and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/13/2025 - 2:02:29 PM