Dungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs

Matt and Jody interview Kelsey Dionne! To get notified on March 11th when the Arcane Library Kickstarter goes live click here. For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library. Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
--------
1:22:24
Rizz
Matt and Jody discuss the Charisma stat! To get notified on March 11th when the Arcane Library Kickstarter goes live click here. For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library. Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
--------
59:29
Death Comes for the Archbishop
Matt and Jody discuss yet another instance of Matt killing Jody's character! For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library. Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
--------
54:02
Prepping a Ritual
Matt and Jody prep a session in real time, focusing on a Cthulian ritual at the end of a module. For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library. Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
--------
52:25
The Worst Adventure Ever Written
Matt and Jody discuss "the worst adventure ever written," N2: The Forest Oracle. For links to all of the content mentioned on this episode, click here. Join us on the DMD forum page on the Arcane Library Discord channel! To purchase Shadowdark, head on over to the Arcane Library. Credits: Dungeon Master Diaries is a production of the Stingbat Radio network. It is produced by Jody Kropholler and edited by Matt Bruner. Our intro and outro music is composed by Christian Schuster. Dungeon Master Diaries is an independent production and is not affiliated with The Arcane Library, LLC. Shadowdark RPG is a product of The Arcane Library, copyright 2023.
About Dungeon Master Diaries: A Podcast About Shadowdark & Other RPGs
Dungeon Master Diaries is a podcast about Shadowdark and other role-playing games where two GMs talk about their recent experiences at the table, and hopefully give you something useful that you can take to yours.