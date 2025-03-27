Drunk-ish with Stefanie Wilder-Taylor is a podcast about the messy, complicated, and often funny journey to sobriety. Hosted by author and humorist Stefanie Wilder-Taylor, Drunk-ish features in-depth, one-on-one conversations with a wide range of guests — some famous, some not — who share their personal stories of quitting drinking and what it really takes to stay sober. With honesty, heart, and Stefanie’s signature wit, Drunk-ish dives into the why, the how, and everything in between — because getting sober is rarely a straight line, and it’s never one-size-fits-all. Whether you’re sober, sober-curious, or just love a good redemption story, Drunk-ish is the judgment-free zone you’ve been looking for.
Drunk-ish with Stefanie Wilder-Taylor is the podcast for anyone who’s ever sworn off alcohol… and then immediately wondered what the hell to do next. Hosted by author, humorist, and former enthusiastic drinker Stefanie Wilder-Taylor, Drunk-ish serves up brutally honest (and often hilarious) one-on-one conversations with people navigating the wild ride of sobriety. Some are famous, some are just your average legends, but all have stories about quitting drinking — the good, the bad, and the completely unhinged. No preachy vibes, no perfection required — just real talk about what it’s like to stop drinking without becoming a total bore.