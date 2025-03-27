Introducing Drunk-ish

Drunk-ish with Stefanie Wilder-Taylor is a podcast about the messy, complicated, and often funny journey to sobriety. Hosted by author and humorist Stefanie Wilder-Taylor, Drunk-ish features in-depth, one-on-one conversations with a wide range of guests — some famous, some not — who share their personal stories of quitting drinking and what it really takes to stay sober. With honesty, heart, and Stefanie’s signature wit, Drunk-ish dives into the why, the how, and everything in between — because getting sober is rarely a straight line, and it’s never one-size-fits-all. Whether you’re sober, sober-curious, or just love a good redemption story, Drunk-ish is the judgment-free zone you’ve been looking for.