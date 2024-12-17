Ep. 100 - Celebrating Legacy with Michael Considine of Norka Beverage Company
In this milestone 100th episode of Dreamers, Drivers, Doers, Greater Akron Chamber President Steve Millard sits down with Michael Considine, founder of Norka Beverage Company. As Norka marks its 100th anniversary, Michael shares insights into preserving a legacy brand while navigating the challenges of running a small family business. Steve and Michael discuss the incredible transformations happening in Akron, the power of community roots, and the resilience it takes to thrive in today’s market. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a lover of Akron’s rich history, or just curious about the secrets behind a century-old soda company, there’s something for everyone in this episode!
--------
23:55
Ep. 99 - The Vision Behind the Center for Immersive Leadership
Leadership comes in all shapes, sizes, and forms, and an effective leadership strategy starts with the individual–understanding one’s strengths (and weaknesses), what makes them “tick”, and how they can best contribute to their community. Earlier this year, United Way Summit/Medina and Heart to Heart Leadership merged to create the Center for Immersive Leadership at United Way with a focus on creating opportunities for learning at individual, peer, and organizational levels. Steve sits down with Jeremy Lile, Chief of Leadership and Learning, and Jim Mullen, President and CEO of United Way Summit/Medina, to learn more about the mission and vision behind this merger and how the Center aims to empower inclusive leadership to drive systemic change and address key community issues.
--------
33:32
Ep. 98 - Stronger Together: A New Chamber Partnership
This special episode of Dreamers, Drivers, Doers highlights the new partnership between the Greater Akron Chamber and the Cuyahoga Falls Chamber of Commerce. On November 20, 2024, the Chambers hosted a joint luncheon for members of both organizations to hear from Steve Millard, GAC President and CEO, and Ned Parks, Interim Executive Director of Cuyahoga Falls Chamber, discuss the partnership in a Q&A format.This collaboration provides unified membership benefits, enhanced regional connectivity, and local programming to foster economic growth and small business success throughout the Greater Akron area. Learn more at greaterakronchamber.org
--------
44:08
Ep. 97 - Rising Energy Costs and How to Manage Them
Energy costs are on the rise, but businesses and organizations will see a significant increase in 2025. Xpense Solutions President and energy expert John Verdile stopped in earlier this year to explain the increase on episode 87; in this second part, John describes how businesses can adapt to these changes, including energy saving techniques and resources to utilize.
--------
26:31
Ep. 96 - Empowering Connections: Embracing the Local Art Community
In September, Akron Municipal Court Navigator and community advocate Tara Mosley hosted “Women Supporting Women,” which brought women leaders and business vendors from across the region for a day of celebration, networking and purchasing products at Hardes ty Park. In this episode Steve chats with Tara and Joelle Diane Zellman, a vendor at the event and owner of Monochrome Canvas. The trio discuss the event, support and resources for small business owners, and Zellman’s perspective on the local art industry and how it fits into the greater business community.
Want to discover the personalities, leaders, and voices who are making things happen and making a difference in our region? Welcome to Dreamers, Drivers, and Doers, where Greater Akron Chamber CEO and President Steve Millard engages in conversations with business owners, influencers, and government officials to discover what makes a group of people come together, the possibilities on a local and regional level, and the potential of an area that pulls together. Fascinating journeys, strong opinions, unique perspectives, and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the business and legislative initiatives that are the heartbeat of our community.