Ep. 99 - The Vision Behind the Center for Immersive Leadership

Leadership comes in all shapes, sizes, and forms, and an effective leadership strategy starts with the individual–understanding one’s strengths (and weaknesses), what makes them “tick”, and how they can best contribute to their community. Earlier this year, United Way Summit/Medina and Heart to Heart Leadership merged to create the Center for Immersive Leadership at United Way with a focus on creating opportunities for learning at individual, peer, and organizational levels. Steve sits down with Jeremy Lile, Chief of Leadership and Learning, and Jim Mullen, President and CEO of United Way Summit/Medina, to learn more about the mission and vision behind this merger and how the Center aims to empower inclusive leadership to drive systemic change and address key community issues.