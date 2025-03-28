By popular demand, the hit L.A. Times Sports video series is now a podcast! Join hosts Bill Plaschke, Jack Harris and Dylan Hernández for baseball banter, expert analysis — and tons of hot takes. They’ll laugh, bump heads and talk current-season predictions and Dodgers history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers win their domestic home opener to begin the season 3-0. Los Angeles Times beat reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández sit down to talk about the game, the season, the not-at-all-hot-button issue of visiting the White House and all of them wonder how many wins the Dodgers need for Dylan not to trash the team.

About Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers. Villains? Maybe. Heroes? Maybe. The most entertaining team in baseball? Most definitely. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández, three writers who intimately cover the team, take you through the ups and downs of the season as they try to win another World Series. Or sign another superstar. They might do both.