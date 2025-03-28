Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsDodgers Debate
Listen to Dodgers Debate in the App
Listen to Dodgers Debate in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Dodgers Debate

Podcast Dodgers Debate
Jack Harris, Dylan Hernández, Bill Plaschke
The Los Angeles Dodgers. Villains? Maybe. Heroes? Maybe. The most entertaining team in baseball? Most definitely. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris and ...
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Wins, White House and World Series bound again?
    The Los Angeles Dodgers win their domestic home opener to begin the season 3-0. Los Angeles Times beat reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández sit down to talk about the game, the season, the not-at-all-hot-button issue of visiting the White House and all of them wonder how many wins the Dodgers need for Dylan not to trash the team.
    --------  
    19:55
  • Introducing: Dodgers Debate
    By popular demand, the hit L.A. Times Sports video series is now a podcast! Join hosts Bill Plaschke, Jack Harris and Dylan Hernández for baseball banter, expert analysis — and tons of hot takes. They’ll laugh, bump heads and talk current-season predictions and Dodgers history.
    --------  
    0:31

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers. Villains? Maybe. Heroes? Maybe. The most entertaining team in baseball? Most definitely. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández, three writers who intimately cover the team, take you through the ups and downs of the season as they try to win another World Series. Or sign another superstar. They might do both.
Podcast website

Listen to Dodgers Debate, The Pat McAfee Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/31/2025 - 2:07:54 AM