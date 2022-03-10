We are having a security clearance webinar. FInd more information here:https://www.redbikepublishing.com/securityclearanceseminar/This podcast is based on information from our NISPOM fundamentals course at https://www.bennettinstitute.comPodcast discusses:Facility Security Clearances (for businesses)Personnel Security Clearances (for people)Red Bike Publishing Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.Bennett Institute Online security clearance webinars and coaching. Providing security training and resources.Access Commander by MathCraft We support the mission of FSOs, CSOs and other security professionals. SIMS Software SIMS suite provides features/functionality you need to run automated industrial security programs. Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.Support the showFSO Consulting:https://www.redbikepublishing.com/fso-consulting/https://jeffreywbennett.comWe provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting. Personnel Security Clearances How to get a clearance What to expect once you get a clearance What you can do to prepare for a clearance Facility Security Clearance ✓Become a CDC Contractor ✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances ✓Establish a security team to protect classified information ✓Develop and provide required security training ✓Prepare for government inspections ✓Interpret Contract specifications ✓Fight Insider threat ✓Learn Security clearance levels ✓Process Classified information ✓Prepare Derivative Classification ✓Provide required Security Training ✓Appointing a Facility Security Officer ✓Prepare for Government Audits Security Clearance and NISPOM consulting

We are having a security clearance webinar. FInd more information here:https://www.redbikepublishing.com/securityclearanceseminar/This podcast is based on information from our NISPOM fundamentals course at https://www.bennettinstitute.comPodcast discusses:Holding a security clearance is a privilege. The awardee is able to perform on classified contracts where they would not otherwise be able. However, some defense contractors mistakenly assume that they can request a Facility Security Clearance (FCL) for business development purposes or to better position themselves future classified contract opportunities. Though that is not how FCLs are awarded, there is a process and methodology to justify the FCL. The FSO has marching orders to develop and implement security programs to protect classified information. But, how effective is security policy if it is written by security and posted only in the security office? Identify items, events, and issues that security can help withLook at upcoming contracts, businessRed Bike Publishing Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.Bennett Institute Online security clearance webinars and coaching. Providing security training and resources.Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.SIMS Software SIMS suite provides features/functionality you need to run automated industrial security programs. Access Commander by MathCraft We support the mission of FSOs, CSOs and other security professionals. Mission Driven Research, Inc Mission Driven Research, Inc is a growing company providing technical services to the US government.Support the showFSO Consulting:https://www.redbikepublishing.com/fso-consulting/https://jeffreywbennett.comWe provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting. Personnel Security Clearances How to get a clearance What to expect once you get a clearance What you can do to prepare for a clearance Facility Security Clearance ✓Become a CDC Contractor ✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances ✓Establish a security team to protect classified information ✓Develop and provide required security training ✓Prepare for government inspections ✓Interpret Contract specifications ✓Fight Insider threat ✓Learn Security clearance levels ✓Process Classified information ✓Prepare Derivative Classification ✓Provide required Security Training ✓Appointing a Facility Security Officer ✓Prepare for Government Audits Security Clearance and NISPOM consulting

Free security clearance seminarehttps://www.redbikepublishing.com/securityclearanceseminar/NISPOM Fundamentals https://www.bennettinstitute.comStay tuned for more information about our upcoming book. In the meantime, if you need to provide Insider Threat Training, you can download and present your very own to your employees NISPOM requires Derivative Classification Training and Record keeping Guidance. This guidance states that the cleared contractor provide cleared personnel with initial Derivative Classification Training and follow up and at least once every 2 years. No time to write training?You can find training here https://www.redbikepublishing.com/derivative/See more in our books "Insider's Guide to Security Clearances" and "Mission Driven Research, Inc Mission Driven Research, Inc is a growing company providing technical services to the US government.Bennett Institute Online security clearance webinars and coaching. Providing security training and resources.Access Commander by MathCraft We support the mission of FSOs, CSOs and other security professionals. SIMS Software SIMS suite provides features/functionality you need to run automated industrial security programs. Red Bike Publishing Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.Support the showFSO Consulting:https://www.redbikepublishing.com/fso-consulting/https://jeffreywbennett.comWe provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting. Personnel Security Clearances How to get a clearance What to expect once you get a clearance What you can do to prepare for a clearance Facility Security Clearance ✓Become a CDC Contractor ✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances ✓Establish a security team to protect classified information ✓Develop and provide required security training ✓Prepare for government inspections ✓Interpret Contract specifications ✓Fight Insider threat ✓Learn Security clearance levels ✓Process Classified information ✓Prepare Derivative Classification ✓Provide required Security Training ✓Appointing a Facility Security Officer ✓Prepare for Government Audits Security Clearance and NISPOM consulting

Jeff is available for speaking and consultinghttps://jeffreywbennett.comhttps://jeffreywbennett.thinkific.comFSOs have a huge responsibility to protect contractor information. One important job is to start with an insider threat program.Most people make the mistake of relying on tracking employees and looking for suspicious behavior. That's not a good way to start.I've got a better solution. It's here in the video as well as my new book:Establish an Insider threat program under NISPOM. https://www.redbikepublishing.com/books/https://www.redbikepublishing.com/insiderthreatprogram/Online security clearance webinars and coaching. Providing security training and resources.It also answers the question that so many people have asked,If we have the NISPOM, why do we need an insider threat program?If the NISPOM is so thorough, what would an additional insider threat program look like?Most organizations attack the problem with either an employee tracking or online activity reporting goal.After asking the above questions, we recommend a different solution. Of course the employee reporting and activity tracking solutions are important and part of the solution, but they should not be the end goal.This book recommends a different application that can easily be implemented to both resolve insider threat issues and demonstrate compliance.Establishing an Insider Threat Program Under NISPOM is written primarily for cleared defense contractors to meet Insider Threat Program requirements under the cognizance of the U.S. GovernmeJeff's Website Jeff is available for speaking and consultingSIMS Software SIMS suite provides features/functionality you need to run automated industrial security programs. Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.Red Bike Publishing Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.Support the showFSO Consulting:https://www.redbikepublishing.com/fso-consulting/https://jeffreywbennett.comWe provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting. Personnel Security Clearances How to get a clearance What to expect once you get a clearance What you can do to prepare for a clearance Facility Security Clearance ✓Become a CDC Contractor ✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances ✓Establish a security team to protect classified information ✓Develop and provide required security training ✓Prepare for government inspections ✓Interpret Contract specifications ✓Fight Insider threat ✓Learn Security clearance levels ✓Process Classified information ✓Prepare Derivative Classification ✓Provide required Security Training ✓Appointing a Facility Security Officer ✓Prepare for Government Audits Security Clearance and NISPOM consulting

About DoD Secure-Working with National Industrial Security Program

Interviews and topics centering on security clearances and protecting classified information according to the National Industrial Security Clearance Operating Manual (NISPOM).Did you know that employees with security clearances make up to 15% more than their counterparts? But many people don't apply for security clearance jobs because they are worried about their past and others don't apply because they don't understand the process.Insider's Guide to Security Clearances answers your questions and walks the reader through the process.It's like having a security clearance roadmap and a private guide.What I've learned after over two decades in the field is that fear and misunderstandings stop people from making good career decisions such as applying for security clearance jobs. Just like any career goal or dream, you can probably list a few reasons why you should give up before you even try. Here are a few common misconceptions:I have a bad past; so they won't give me a clearance. Everyone will see my personal secretsSecurity clearances cost a lot of moneyIt takes years to get a security clearanceSecurity clearances are too competitive; they'll never give me oneNone of these are true. Insider's Guide to Security Clearance gives you the real information and solutions you need to go after that security clearance job.Inside you'll find answers to your security clearance questions and information you can use immediately. My name is Jeff Bennett and I've been working with a security clearance for decades. I understand the system well and want to share with you my knowledge. I've taught courses in college, given security training to corporations, led security teams, and written many books on the subject. I think you will be pleased with this book. If you like it, please provide a review and recommend it to your friends.Visit www.redbikepublishing.com for links to our security clearance blog and podcast. We also have training at www.bennettinstitute.comWebsites and mentions: https://www.redbikepublishing.com security clearance and classified work books and traininghttps://www.bennettinstitute.com security clearance and performing on classified work consulting and traininghttps://amzn.to/39iYPVL How to Win Government Contracts and Classified Workhttps://www.redbikepublishing.com/fso...https://amzn.to/2CVmyz6Watch this on Youtube:https://youtu.be/48mGX03udtw