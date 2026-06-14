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Stop Managing FSO Tasks by Email: Use Fillable Forms and an FSO Workbook for DISS and NISPOM Compliance



Jeff Bennett, an FSO expert with NISPOM Central, explains why using email to execute FSO tasks creates excessive administrative burden and potential security vulnerabilities, especially when emails are not encrypted. He uses visit authorization requests (VARs) as an example, noting that repeated email back-and-forth often happens because employees don’t provide all required information needed to enter data into DISS. While some organizations use dashboards to capture required fields, many FSOs serve as additional-duty personnel without resources or experience, making email-driven workflows inefficient and time-consuming. He recommends replacing task execution via email with standardized fillable forms that capture DISS-required fields once, storing and archiving them in an “FSO workbook” that can also support NISPOM compliance and self-inspections. Email should be used only for notifications and reminders (e.g., training reminders), not for collecting VAR, training, foreign travel, or other reporting information through multiple messages. He offers sample forms, consultations, and access to the FSO workbook and downloadable files via NISPOM Central’s websites.

00:00 Welcome & Why FSOs Struggle With Task Management

00:58 The Email Trap: VAR Requests Turning Into 10+ Messages

02:19 Why VARs Need So Much Data (and Why Employees Miss It)

02:47 Big-Budget Dashboards vs. Additional-Duty FSOs

04:22 A Better System: The FSO Workbook & Fillable Forms

05:01 Security Risk: Unencrypted Email and Sensitive Data

05:17 How to Build Your Own Forms + Shared Drive Workflow

05:54 Use Email for Notifications—Not for Doing the Work

07:06 Get a Sample Form, Consultation, and Download Resources

07:46 Final Takeaway: Stop Running FSO Tasks Through Email



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