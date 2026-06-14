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NISPOM Central-Working with National Industrial Security Program
jeffrey W. Bennett, ISP, SAPPC, SFPC, ISOC
Latest episode
64 episodes
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https://www.thriveanalysis.com. For consulting
https://www.nispomcentrial.com for books and training
https://www.skool.com/nispomcentral/about for Nispom central community
Due Diligence: Contractors’ Responsibility to Identify and Protect CUI and Sensitive Information
Jeff Bennett of Thrive Analysis Group and NISPOM Central argues that the common claim “contractors are not authorized to determine CUI” is bad advice that leads people to ignore their responsibility to identify, mark, and protect sensitive information in their work products. He says contractors are authorized to apply derivative markings based on government instructions and must exercise “presumption of care” (duty of care) to prevent applied research, controlled technologies, export-controlled information (EAR/ITAR), proprietary data, PII, and CUI from entering the public domain, which can harm warfighters and technology. Citing examples of ITAR data nearly published and CUI text copied into deliverables, he emphasizes repeatable processes, reasonable standards aligned to NISPOM, DD Form 254, DFARS, CMMC, and NIST SP 800-171, plus marking by default and reviewing materials before release.
00:00 Contractors Can Mark CUI
01:05 Stopping the Big Mouth
02:33 Bad Advice in Defense
03:41 Due Diligence Basics
05:55 When Research Turns Sensitive
06:57 Real World CUI Slipups
09:34 No CUI Police Myth
10:41 Presumption of Care
11:21 Derivative Marking Process
12:12 Protect Warfighters and Wrap Up
NISPOM Central
Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.
Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting
Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.
NISPOM Store
Our Store
NISPOM Central Community
The skill building community for FSOs who desire to progress in a measured way.
Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
FSO Consulting:
https://thriveanalysis.com
NISPOM Compliance
https://www.nispomcentral.com
We provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting.
Personnel Security Clearances
How to get a clearance
What to expect once you get a clearance
What you can do to prepare for a clearance
Facility Security Clearance
✓Become a CDC Contractor
✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances
✓Establish a security team to protect classified information
✓Develop and provide required security training
✓Prepare for government inspections
✓Interpret Contract specifications
✓Fight Insider threat
✓Learn Security clearance levels
✓Process Classified information
✓Prepare Derivative Classification
Untitled From Reactive to Proactive: Building an Audit-Ready FSO Program for DCSA Reviews04/02/2026 | 14 mins.Send us Fan Mail
https://nispomcentral.com/
https://www.nispom.com
https://www.thriveanalysis.com
Jeff Bennett of Thrive Analysis Group discusses how FSOs can shift from reactive “scramble mode” to a proactive, audit-ready NISPOM program that consistently passes DCSA security reviews. He explains why many FSOs—especially in small companies where the FSO wears multiple hats—get overwhelmed, and notes that daily tasks can be delegated even though authority and audit responsibility cannot. Bennett outlines what DCSA looks for: alignment between the FSO and the senior management official (who owns the program), the ability to demonstrate NISPOM compliance with artifacts, clear explanations using anecdotes, and employee buy-in demonstrated through awareness of the program. He recommends maintaining an FSO workbook on a secure shared drive to store compliance artifacts, using standardized forms (not email) to collect required employee information for actions like foreign travel and visit requests, and keeping briefings, trainings, and reports updated to remain continuously review-ready.
00:00 Welcome and Overview
00:45 Why FSOs Go Reactive
02:15 Delegate and Ditch Email
03:15 What DCSA Reviews
04:38 Employee Buy In Matters
05:33 Build the FSO Workbook
06:55 Forms for Every Task
08:27 Always Audit Ready
09:03 IG Inspection Story
10:44 Wrap Up and Next Steps
NISPOM Central
Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.
Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting
Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.
Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
FSO Consulting:
https://thriveanalysis.com
NISPOM Compliance
https://www.nispomcentral.com
We provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting.
Personnel Security Clearances
How to get a clearance
What to expect once you get a clearance
What you can do to prepare for a clearance
Facility Security Clearance
✓Become a CDC Contractor
✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances
✓Establish a security team to protect classified information
✓Develop and provide required security training
✓Prepare for government inspections
✓Interpret Contract specifications
✓Fight Insider threat
✓Learn Security clearance levels
✓Process Classified information
✓Prepare Derivative Classification
- Send us Fan Mail
https://www.nispomcentral.com
https://www.nispom.com
Stop Managing FSO Tasks by Email: Use Fillable Forms and an FSO Workbook for DISS and NISPOM Compliance
Jeff Bennett, an FSO expert with NISPOM Central, explains why using email to execute FSO tasks creates excessive administrative burden and potential security vulnerabilities, especially when emails are not encrypted. He uses visit authorization requests (VARs) as an example, noting that repeated email back-and-forth often happens because employees don’t provide all required information needed to enter data into DISS. While some organizations use dashboards to capture required fields, many FSOs serve as additional-duty personnel without resources or experience, making email-driven workflows inefficient and time-consuming. He recommends replacing task execution via email with standardized fillable forms that capture DISS-required fields once, storing and archiving them in an “FSO workbook” that can also support NISPOM compliance and self-inspections. Email should be used only for notifications and reminders (e.g., training reminders), not for collecting VAR, training, foreign travel, or other reporting information through multiple messages. He offers sample forms, consultations, and access to the FSO workbook and downloadable files via NISPOM Central’s websites.
00:00 Welcome & Why FSOs Struggle With Task Management
00:58 The Email Trap: VAR Requests Turning Into 10+ Messages
02:19 Why VARs Need So Much Data (and Why Employees Miss It)
02:47 Big-Budget Dashboards vs. Additional-Duty FSOs
04:22 A Better System: The FSO Workbook & Fillable Forms
05:01 Security Risk: Unencrypted Email and Sensitive Data
05:17 How to Build Your Own Forms + Shared Drive Workflow
05:54 Use Email for Notifications—Not for Doing the Work
07:06 Get a Sample Form, Consultation, and Download Resources
07:46 Final Takeaway: Stop Running FSO Tasks Through Email
NISPOM Central
Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.
Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting
Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.
Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
FSO Consulting:
https://thriveanalysis.com
NISPOM Compliance
https://www.nispomcentral.com
We provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting.
Personnel Security Clearances
How to get a clearance
What to expect once you get a clearance
What you can do to prepare for a clearance
Facility Security Clearance
✓Become a CDC Contractor
✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances
✓Establish a security team to protect classified information
✓Develop and provide required security training
✓Prepare for government inspections
✓Interpret Contract specifications
✓Fight Insider threat
✓Learn Security clearance levels
✓Process Classified information
✓Prepare Derivative Classification
- Send us Fan Mail
FSO professional development https://www.nispomcentral.com/fso-pro...
Get NISPOM https://www.nispomcentral.com/nispom-...
Contact us: jeff.bennett@nispomcentral.com
Brian Robinson Coaching https://www.brianrobinsoncoaching.com/
Cultivating Excellence: Strengthening the FSO and SMO Relationship
In this episode of DOD Secure, host Jeff Bennett is joined by Brian Robinson of Brian Robinson Coaching to discuss the pivotal relationship between Facility Security Officers (FSOs) and Senior Management Officials (SMOs).
They dive into the importance of leadership, communication, and trust in creating a compliant and effective security program. Highlighting strategies such as building trust with team members and communicating effectively with higher management, Brian shares his insights on fostering successful relationships within the organization. This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to enhance their security program and develop strong leadership qualities.
NISPOM Central
Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.
Jeff's Website
Jeff is available for speaking and consulting
Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting
Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.
Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
FSO Consulting:
https://thriveanalysis.com
NISPOM Compliance
https://www.nispomcentral.com
We provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting.
Personnel Security Clearances
How to get a clearance
What to expect once you get a clearance
What you can do to prepare for a clearance
Facility Security Clearance
✓Become a CDC Contractor
✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances
✓Establish a security team to protect classified information
✓Develop and provide required security training
✓Prepare for government inspections
✓Interpret Contract specifications
✓Fight Insider threat
✓Learn Security clearance levels
✓Process Classified information
✓Prepare Derivative Classification
- Send us Fan Mail
Join our community https://www.skool.com/nispomcentral
FSO professional development https://www.nispomcentral.com/fso-pro...
Get NISPOM https://jeffbennettsteamwor48021.mycl...
Building Strong FSO and SMO Relationships for Optimal Security Compliance
In this episode, Jeff Bennett from Thrive Analysis Group and Red Bike Publishing discusses the critical relationship between the Senior Management Official (SMO) and the Facility Security Officer (FSO) within an organization. It explores how a strained or non-existent relationship can negatively impact NISPOM compliance and the overall security posture of a facility. The episode covers the roles and responsibilities of both positions, the importance of SMO engagement, and provides recommendations on improving communication and collaboration between FSOs and SMOs. Future episodes will feature expert guests offering additional insights and strategies to strengthen these crucial relationships.
00:00 Introduction and Overview
00:47 Understanding the FSO Role
01:38 Bridging the Communication Gap
02:31 Importance of SMO Engagement
04:23 Training and Responsibilities
11:36 Self-Inspection and Compliance
14:06 Organizational Structures and Challenges
16:49 Conclusion and Next StepsJoin our community https://www.skool.com/nispomcentral
FSO professional development https://www.nispomcentral.com/fso-pro...
Get NISPOM https://jeffbennettsteamwor48021.mycl...
NISPOM Central
Providing security clearance books, training, and resources for cleared defense contractors.
Clearance, NISPOM, and FSO Consulting
Thrive Analysis Group Inc is your resource for security clearance, NISPOM, and FSO consulting.
Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.
Support the show
FSO Consulting:
https://thriveanalysis.com
NISPOM Compliance
https://www.nispomcentral.com
We provide facility security clearance, personnel security clearance, FSO consulting and NISPOM consulting.
Personnel Security Clearances
How to get a clearance
What to expect once you get a clearance
What you can do to prepare for a clearance
Facility Security Clearance
✓Become a CDC Contractor
✓Determine security requirements for SECRET, TOP SECRET and SCI Clearances
✓Establish a security team to protect classified information
✓Develop and provide required security training
✓Prepare for government inspections
✓Interpret Contract specifications
✓Fight Insider threat
✓Learn Security clearance levels
✓Process Classified information
✓Prepare Derivative Classification
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Interviews and topics centering on security clearances and National Industrial Security Clearance Operating Manual (NISPOM) compliance.Podcast website
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