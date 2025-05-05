Introducing Racing Porsches and Being Your Own Hero with Victoria Thomas from Throttle Therapy with Katherine Legge.Follow the show: Throttle Therapy with Katherine LeggeOn this episode of Throttle Therapy, Katherine is joined by team owner of Kelly Moss Racing, Victoria Thomas, to talk about racing Porsches, the story behind the “Be Your Own Hero” program, and supporting women in motorsports. Victoria shares how she’s handled the team’s success and introduces their four female drivers for 2025.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.DISCLAIMER: Please note, this is an independent podcast episode not affiliated with, endorsed by, or produced in conjunction with the host podcast feed or any of its media entities. The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the creators and guests. For any concerns, please reach out to [email protected]
