PodcastsSportsDLLS Dallas Stars Podcast
DLLS Dallas Stars Podcast
DLLS Dallas Stars Podcast

DLLS Dallas Stars Podcast
  • Dallas Stars WIN Game 7! THANK YOU MIKKO RANTANEN | DLLS Stars Postgame
    The Dallas Stars trailed 2-0 but won Game 7 4-2 thanks to a hat trick from Mikko Rantanen and a game-winning goal by Wyatt Johnston. The Stars took down Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and the Colorado Avalanche WITHOUT Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen for the entire series, thanks to incredible goalkeeping by Jake Oettinger and standout performances by the defensemen and the fourth line. And of course MIKKO EFFING RANTANEN!
    1:19:54
  • Avalanche Hold Off Stars, Force Game 7 Saturday in Dallas
    In a wild, back-and-forth contest, the Colorado Avalanche kept their season alive with a 7-4 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Thursday night at Ball Arena. The Finnish Line of Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund combined for four goals in the second period, including four-point performances by both Hintz (2-2-4) and Rantanen (1-3-4). However, the Avalanche third period rally, including a Stars own goal (credited to Nathan MacKinnon) turned out to be the game-winner. Game 7 will be played at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, May 3rd, with the start time TBD. Join the DLLS Stars Post Game with Craig Ludwig, Owen Newkirk, Sam Nestler and producer Elijah Smith as they help digest a chaotic Game 6 in Denver.
    1:03:30
  • Can Dallas Stars Finish Off Colorado Avalanche In Game 6? | DLLS Stars Podcast
    An ALLCITY Network Production SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/@DLLS_Sports ALL THINGS DLLS: WEBSITE: http://allDLLS.com/ BUY MERCH: https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dlls-locker FOLLOW ON SOCIAL: Twitter: @DLLS_Sports Instagram: @DLLS_Sports Become a DLLS Diehard and get access to premium content, our Discord channel, discounts on merch, and a free shirt! Sign up here: https://alldlls.com/join-diehard/ Monarch Money: Use Monarch Money to get control of your overall finances with 50% off your first year at https://www.monarchmoney.com/dlls Sleeper: If you think you have what it takes, NEW USERS can download the Sleeper app and use the code DLLSSTARS to get $55 in free entries when you place a $5 contest. Apply it to any contest - doesn’t have to be your first! Terms and conditions apply. See Sleeper’s Terms of Use for details. Currently operational in over 25 states. Check out Sleeper today! Gametime: Take the guesswork out of buying concert tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DLLS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use code: DLLS for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people. Empire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DLLS. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/DLLS for details. HelloFresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freestars. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. Rugged Road: Reliable, durable, and built to be used– Rugged Road is your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DLLS for 10% off! FOCO: Check out FOCO for merch and collectibles here foco.vegb.net/DLLS and use promo code “DLLS10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
    1:03:34
  • TSN's Craig Button LIVE In-Studio On Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche | DLLS Stars Podcast
    An ALLCITY Network Production SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/@DLLS_Sports ALL THINGS DLLS: WEBSITE: http://allDLLS.com/ BUY MERCH: https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dlls-locker FOLLOW ON SOCIAL: Twitter: @DLLS_Sports Instagram: @DLLS_Sports Become a DLLS Diehard and get access to premium content, our Discord channel, discounts on merch, and a free shirt! Sign up here: https://alldlls.com/join-diehard/ Monarch Money: Use Monarch Money to get control of your overall finances with 50% off your first year at https://www.monarchmoney.com/dlls Sleeper: If you think you have what it takes, NEW USERS can download the Sleeper app and use the code DLLSSTARS to get $55 in free entries when you place a $5 contest. Apply it to any contest - doesn’t have to be your first! Terms and conditions apply. See Sleeper’s Terms of Use for details. Currently operational in over 25 states. Check out Sleeper today! Gametime: Take the guesswork out of buying concert tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DLLS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use code: DLLS for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people. Empire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DLLS. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/DLLS for details. HelloFresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freestars. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. Rugged Road: Reliable, durable, and built to be used– Rugged Road is your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DLLS for 10% off! FOCO: Check out FOCO for merch and collectibles here foco.vegb.net/DLLS and use promo code “DLLS10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
    1:14:37

About DLLS Dallas Stars Podcast

The DLLS Stars Podcast is your go-to source for everything Dallas Stars hockey. Hosted by Owen Newkirk, Sam Nestler, Sean Shapiro, and Stars legend Craig Ludwig, this show delivers in-depth analysis, game breakdowns, insider updates, and expert takes on the Stars’ top players and biggest moments. From the regular season to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, no team is covered more closely. If you're a fan of the Victory Green, this is the podcast you don't want to miss.
SportsHockey

