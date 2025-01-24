Powered by RND
The DeviceTalks Podcast Network delivers news, insights and commentary from MedTech industry leaders, primarily from the largest OEMs in healthcare. Our podcast...
  • Why proven MedTech inventor and CEO Daniel Hawkins sees a huge opportunity in AI-powered MRIs
    In this episode of the DeviceTalk Weekly podcast, Host Tom Salemi talks with MedTech legend Daniel Hawkins, a serial entrepreneur who has a hand in many industry success stories. He was employee number six at Intuitive before setting out on a path of innovation, developing the technologies around companies like Shockwave Medical. More recently, Hawkins was CEO of Avail Medsystems, the presumed leader of the pack of companies trying to redefine OR communications, but that company shuttered last year when it couldn’t raise additional capital. Today, Hawkins is leading Vista.ai, which is selling an AI-enabled package that makes it much easier for MRI technologists to capture meaningful images of the heart. Hawkins sees Vista.ai as improving patient care while also helping imaging centers address the crushing shortfall of experts. This episode is sponsored by DeviceTalks Boston. Register to attend our April 30-May 1 event of the year at Boston.Devicetalks.com. Thanks for listening to the DeviceTalks Weekly Podcast. Subscribe to the DeviceTalks Podcast Network so you don’t miss out on a future episode.
    53:42
  • Boston Scientific’s Brad Sutton explains why FARAPULSE may be part of the best story in MedTech
    In this episode of the DeviceTalks Weekly Podcast, we get an inside look into why Boston Scientific’s AF Solutions division has experienced such a meteoric rise over the past few years. CMO Dr. Brad Sutton lays out the problem facing patients and physicians when treating atrial fibrillation and how acquisitions of pulsed-field ablation tool FARAPULSE is changing the game. This episode is sponsored by Freudenberg Medical. To discuss a partnership with Freudenberg Medical for your EP catheter portfolio, please visit https://ep.freudenbergmedical.com/. Chris Newmarker of MassDevice joins Host Tom Salemi in delivering this week’s Newmarker’s Newsmakers - Abbott, Boston Scientific, Intuitive, and Medtronic. Thank you for listening to the DeviceTalks Weekly Podcast. Subscribe to the DeviceTalks Podcast Network so you don’t miss a future episode.
    1:02:30
  • Why Penumbra CEO Adam Elsesser will take uncertainty over risk in MedTech innovation
    In this episode of the DeviceTalks Weekly Podcast, we’ll play the interview Host Tom Salemi conducted with Adam Elsesser, CEO of Penumbra, which has grown into a force in the vascular and neurovascular industries. Elsesser’s path into running a MedTech startup was quite accidental, but that unorthodox path has helped the company develop a unique culture for innovation. Elsesser shares that philosophy in this interview and explains why he prefers uncertainty over risk. Kicking off the episode Jim Hammerand, managing editor of Medical Design and Outsourcing, visits with Chris Newmarker and Salemi to share the highlights of the magazine’s leadership issue including an in-depth interview he did with former Edwards Lifesciences CEO Mike Mussallem. The three then run through this week’s Newmarker’s Newsmakers - Integra, Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Stryker, and Inari. Go to DeviceTalks.com to register for our conferences and digital events. Thanks for listening to this episode of the DeviceTalks Weekly Podcast. Subscribe to the DeviceTalks Podcast Network so you don’t miss a future episode.
    1:07:41
  • J&J's John Murray and Dr. Kerber on neurovascular innovation and lessons in imagination & resilience
    In this episode of Neuro Innovation Talks, host John Murray interviews Charles "Chuck" Kerber, MD, Emeritus Professor of Radiology and Neurosurgery at UCSD, a pioneering force in neurovascular medicine, whose innovations—such as flow-directed catheters and cyanoacrylates for therapeutic embolization—transformed the field. Dr. Kerber reflects on his Appalachian roots and military experience, highlighting how these influences shaped his views on responsibility, mentorship, and patient-centered care. His philosophy of innovation, grounded in imagination and resilience, offers a blueprint for tackling complex medical challenges. The discussion explores the iterative process of developing life-saving neurovascular devices, from early failures to groundbreaking successes, and emphasizes the vital role of collaboration with industry partners. Dr. Kerber shares stories of his mentorship style, which encouraged creativity and accountability, and its profound impact on the next generation of neurovascular physicians. He also underscores the importance of ethical considerations and humanity in patient care. Looking ahead, Dr. Kerber advocates for the continued integration of creativity and teamwork in addressing future neurovascular challenges. He closes by offering young physicians advice on embracing imagination and perseverance to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. Thank you to Resonetics for sponsoring this episode of Structural Heart Talks. To learn more about how Resonetics supports medical device companies, visit: https://shorturl.at/E1wO8 Special thanks to the following for their support in the development of this podcast: Joanna Colangelo, Mark Dickinson, Whitney Garrett, Tracy Murray, SYK, Eytan Raz, MD, Boris Pabon, MD, Joseph Horton, MD, John Barr, MD, and special thanks to William Bank, MD. Tune in and subscribe to the DeviceTalks Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts and follow youtube.com/@DeviceTalks to never miss an episode. Thank you for supporting the Neuro Innovation Talks podcast!
    1:17:01
  • Flow Medical CEO Fried sees huge opportunity to clear pulmonary embolisms; State of DeviceTalks
    In this episode of the DeviceTalks Weekly podcast, Flow Medical CEO Jennifer Fried tells Host Tom Salemi the story of the MedTech startup that recently closed on a $5 million seed round. The story checks all the boxes of a great MedTech story. Physicians Dr. Jonathan Paul and Dr. Osman Ahmed crafted the idea of a new angiography, infusion, and monitoring catheter that could be used to dissolve pulmonary embolism. The napkin drawing grew into a company led by Fried, who had already exited her first startup. Now, with funds in hands, Flow Medical is moving into pre-clinical trials. Before the interview, Salemi and DeviceTalks Managing Editor Kayleen Brown share news on the expanding DeviceTalks universe including new podcasts, new virtual discussions and a proven way for MedTech companies to tell their stories. Thank you for listening to the DeviceTalks Weekly Podcast. Subscribe to the DeviceTalks Podcast Network so you don’t miss a future episode.
    1:06:19

