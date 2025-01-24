J&J's John Murray and Dr. Kerber on neurovascular innovation and lessons in imagination & resilience

In this episode of Neuro Innovation Talks, host John Murray interviews Charles "Chuck" Kerber, MD, Emeritus Professor of Radiology and Neurosurgery at UCSD, a pioneering force in neurovascular medicine, whose innovations—such as flow-directed catheters and cyanoacrylates for therapeutic embolization—transformed the field. Dr. Kerber reflects on his Appalachian roots and military experience, highlighting how these influences shaped his views on responsibility, mentorship, and patient-centered care. His philosophy of innovation, grounded in imagination and resilience, offers a blueprint for tackling complex medical challenges. The discussion explores the iterative process of developing life-saving neurovascular devices, from early failures to groundbreaking successes, and emphasizes the vital role of collaboration with industry partners. Dr. Kerber shares stories of his mentorship style, which encouraged creativity and accountability, and its profound impact on the next generation of neurovascular physicians. He also underscores the importance of ethical considerations and humanity in patient care. Looking ahead, Dr. Kerber advocates for the continued integration of creativity and teamwork in addressing future neurovascular challenges. He closes by offering young physicians advice on embracing imagination and perseverance to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. Thank you to Resonetics for sponsoring this episode of Structural Heart Talks. To learn more about how Resonetics supports medical device companies, visit: https://shorturl.at/E1wO8 Special thanks to the following for their support in the development of this podcast: Joanna Colangelo, Mark Dickinson, Whitney Garrett, Tracy Murray, SYK, Eytan Raz, MD, Boris Pabon, MD, Joseph Horton, MD, John Barr, MD, and special thanks to William Bank, MD. Tune in and subscribe to the DeviceTalks Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts and follow youtube.com/@DeviceTalks to never miss an episode. Thank you for supporting the Neuro Innovation Talks podcast!