Delphi Murders: The Trial Of Richard Allen

The Delphi Trial Was A Disgrace To The American Justice System Thanks To Judge Gull

What happens when a case is loaded with more theories than an amateur true crime detective's conspiracy board? Richard Allen's case might be the best example of this chaos in action. Was there something to the infamous Odinism theory, or did it sound like one too many plot twists in a bad horror flick? The defense never got to argue that angle, but would it have helped if the murders were framed as ritualistic cult killings without the Viking baggage? Or would it have just made jurors roll their eyes and tune out? Consider the other oddities: The police sketches don't look like Allen at all. Witness descriptions peg the suspect as taller than Allen, who stands at a modest 5'4". And then there's the troubling impact of solitary confinement. The effects of isolation could turn anyone's mind inside out, and Allen's mental state post-confinement was so shattered he was eating Bible pages. But before that? He was a seemingly ordinary man coming off a shift at CVS. And what about the families of the victims? Do they feel justice has been served, or does this feel like trying to jam a square peg into a round hole? The possibility of appeals looms large, and the Innocence Project may even be circling this case. Will they find enough inconsistencies to overturn the outcome? What do you think? Is this case truly closed, or is it just the beginning? #TrueCrime #HiddenKillers #RichardAllen #OdinismTheory #SolitaryConfinement #InnocenceProject #JusticeForVictims