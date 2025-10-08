Introducing: Dear Cousin

Dear Cousin: The Stalking of Susan Fensten is the gripping true story of one woman's quest for long lost family. After the deaths of her sister and estranged father, Susan searches for relatives on an early online genealogy forum. When she meets cousins from her grandfather's other family, they're everything she'd hoped for—until it all goes to hell.Susan's dreams are shattered when she learns her relatives' dangerous history, and she is bombarded with threatening messages and sexually explicit content. When dozens more people contact her, Susan realizes she's stumbled into a real-life horror movie.As Susan desperately searches for the truth, she struggles to determine who's an ally and who wants her dead, and she falls down a digital rabbit hole of career criminals, predators, and sexual cultists in the Tri State area. But given the cyber law landscape in 2003, the police are unable to help Susan despite violent phone calls, and unwelcome visits.Things change when a plot to abduct Susan and her boyfriend comes to light. The FBI steps in, and Susan is given hope when a skeptical agent takes on her case. What he discovers upends Susan's reality forever.Twenty years after events took place, this real-life thriller from the dawn of the internet serves as a shocking cautionary tale about survival and perseverance against all odds. Hear Susan's story in her own words, with contributions from expert guests, and the FBI Special Agent and Assistant US attorney on Susan's case. This is the story of how one woman survived a two-year torture campaign when no one else would help.Please be advised, this program contains graphic sexual imagery, and discussions of violence, and death. Some names have been changed to protect their subjects' identities.