Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTrue CrimeDear Cousin
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Dear Cousin
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Dear Cousin

Ventureland
True Crime
Dear Cousin
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Introducing: Dear Cousin
    Dear Cousin: The Stalking of Susan Fensten is the gripping true story of one woman's quest for long lost family. After the deaths of her sister and estranged father, Susan searches for relatives on an early online genealogy forum. When she meets cousins from her grandfather's other family, they're everything she'd hoped for—until it all goes to hell.Susan’s dreams are shattered when she learns her relatives’ dangerous history, and she is bombarded with threatening messages and sexually explicit content. When dozens more people contact her, Susan realizes she's stumbled into a real-life horror movie.As Susan desperately searches for the truth, she struggles to determine who's an ally and who wants her dead, and she falls down a digital rabbit hole of career criminals, predators, and sexual cultists in the Tri State area. But given the cyber law landscape in 2003, the police are unable to help Susan despite violent phone calls, and unwelcome visits.Things change when a plot to abduct Susan and her boyfriend comes to light. The FBI steps in, and Susan is given hope when a skeptical agent takes on her case. What he discovers upends Susan's reality forever.Twenty years after events took place, this real-life thriller from the dawn of the internet serves as a shocking cautionary tale about survival and perseverance against all odds. Hear Susan’s story in her own words, with contributions from expert guests, and the FBI Special Agent and Assistant US attorney on Susan’s case. This is the story of how one woman survived a two-year torture campaign when no one else would help.Please be advised, this program contains graphic sexual imagery, and discussions of violence, and death. Some names have been changed to protect their subjects’ identities.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    2:39
  • Coming Soon: Dear Cousin | 0
    Coming Soon...See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    0:07

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Dear Cousin

Dear Cousin: The Stalking of Susan Fensten is the gripping true story of one woman's quest for long lost family. After the deaths of her sister and estranged father, Susan searches for relatives on an early online genealogy forum. When she meets cousins from her grandfather's other family, they're everything she'd hoped for—until it all goes to hell.Susan’s dreams are shattered when she learns her relatives’ dangerous history, and she is bombarded with threatening messages and sexually explicit content. When dozens more people contact her, Susan realizes she's stumbled into a real-life horror movie.As Susan desperately searches for the truth, she struggles to determine who's an ally and who wants her dead, and she falls down a digital rabbit hole of career criminals, predators, and sexual cultists in the Tri State area. But given the cyber law landscape in 2003, the police are unable to help Susan despite violent phone calls, and unwelcome visits.Things change when a plot to abduct Susan and her boyfriend comes to light. The FBI steps in, and Susan is given hope when a skeptical agent takes on her case. What he discovers upends Susan's reality forever.Twenty years after events took place, this real-life thriller from the dawn of the internet serves as a shocking cautionary tale about survival and perseverance against all odds. Hear Susan’s story in her own words, with contributions from expert guests, and the FBI Special Agent and Assistant US attorney on Susan’s case. This is the story of how one woman survived a two-year torture campaign when no one else would help. Please be advised, this program contains graphic sexual imagery, and discussions of violence, and death. Some names have been changed to protect their subjects’ identities.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to Dear Cousin, MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/3/2025 - 2:39:52 PM