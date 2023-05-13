Dead Rabbit Radio The Daily Paranormal Podcast

The only daily paranormal podcast you will ever need! We cover the weirdest of the weird and only the most obscure stories make the cut! More
Retro Rabbit - EP 399 - Are Grey Aliens Stealing Soviet Nukes?
Today we revisit hat wearing pigeons, go on a diet with Buddhist, watch a move that can kill you(!), and then uncover a weapons smuggling operation . . . run by aliens! Links: Mysterious group protests Dem debate by unleashing pigeons wearing MAGA hats https://www.foxnews.com/politics/group-protests-dem-debate-by-unleashing-pigeons-wearing-maga-hats In Thailand, 'Obesity in Our Monks Is a Ticking Time Bomb' https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/12/world/asia/thailand-monks-obesity.html 'Antrum: The Deadliest Film Ever Made' Review: A Horror Movie About a Horror Movie That Kills People Who Watch It and Uh, You're Watching It [Sitges 2019] https://www.slashfilm.com/antrum-review/ What Is The Scariest Movie Ever Made? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDDFoVR9WhY&lc=z224yrn4nwiyjhknqacdp43015b0ubksuo1lhj2gkzlw03c010c "GUARDIAN": THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF A BIZARRE UFO INCIDENT NEAR CARP, ONTARIO https://ottawarewind.com/2019/11/04/guardian-the-30th-anniversary-of-a-bizarre-ufo-incident-near-carp-ontario/ The Carp Contact Case – Genuine Alien Interaction, Or Outright Hoax? https://www.ufoinsight.com/the-carp-contact-case-genuine-alien-interaction-or-outright-hoax/ Guardian UFO https://unsolvedmysteries.fandom.com/wiki/Guardian_UFO
5/13/2023
40:01
EP 1080 - The Well-Lit Cabin
A University charges students to stop paranormal activity/The parable of The Well-Lit Cabin Fan Art Friday Art by Valencia The Researcher Links: EP 1067 - The Girl In The White Bathing Suit (Fairy Parade episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-1067-the-girl-in-the-white-bathing-suit University exorcism fee https://www.reddit.com/r/ParanormalNews/comments/12frbs8/university_exorcism_fee/ Archive https://archive.is/glTJ8 Ghost stories on campus https://web.archive.org/web/20210414020856/https://tropnews.com/ghost-stories-on-campus/ The Haunting at Troy https://samanthacharlesblog.wordpress.com/2016/10/10/the-haunting-at-troy/ TROY STATE UNIVERSITY https://www.hauntedplaces.org/item/troy-state-university/ McCartha Hall demolition paves the way for a new era of research at Troy University https://today.troy.edu/news/mccartha-demolition/ Five creepiest places in Troy https://web.archive.org/web/20150119022532/http://tropnews.com/1985 Susanna and the Faery Horde (A Dark Room/A Light Room story) https://www.reddit.com/r/HighStrangeness/comments/12oiv2q/susanna_and_the_faery_horde/ Archive https://archive.ph/wJC1c
5/12/2023
40:27
EP 1079 - The Shapeshifting Mom Of Alton Towers
A pasta cover-up/A demonic grandma/A shapeshifter invades a theme park Links EP 1052 - The Haunted Hallway (Hallway Crawl episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-1052-the-haunted-hallway EP 998 - The Dumpster (Dried Up Heart Mystery episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-998-the-dumpster EP 932 - Are Celebrities The Reincarnation Of Ancient Gods? (Giant Puddle Of Blood Mystery episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-932-are-celebrities-the-reincarnation-of-ancient-gods EP 1075 - The Empty Spot https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-1075-the-empty-spot EP 124 - No One Can Hear You Scream https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-124-no-one-can-hear-you-scream EP 1052 - The Haunted Hallway (Hallway Crawl episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-1052-the-haunted-hallway EP 59 - The Black Dog Of Newgate (Capgras Delusion episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-59-the-black-dog-of-newgate Locals Baffled as 500+ Pounds of Cooked Pasta Found in Woods https://www.thedailybeast.com/new-jersey-town-baffled-as-500-pounds-of-cooked-pasta-found-in-woods Hundreds of pounds of pasta were dumped in the New Jersey woods. Police are investigating. https://www.inquirer.com/news/new-jersey/new-jersey-pasta-dump-old-bridge-township-reddit-20230503.html# Neighbors Solve Mysterious NJ Pasta Dump Case https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/mystery-of-who-dumped-huge-mounds-of-pasta-next-to-a-stream-in-a-nj-town-is-solved/4305212/ Demon versions of ourselves (Grandma Crawling Down The Hallway story) https://www.reddit.com/r/ParanormalNews/comments/11opwk3/demon_versions_of_ourselves/ Archive https://archive.is/na5jJ Demon versions of ourselves https://www.reddit.com/r/ParanormalNews/comments/11opwk3/demon_versions_of_ourselves/ Archive https://archive.is/na5jJ I know my my mum when I see her and that is not her https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/119uhsq/i_know_my_my_mum_when_i_see_her_and_that_is_not/ Archive https://archive.ph/eQmEI Alton Towers https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alton_Towers#Incidents The Smiler https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Smiler#Incidents Four seriously hurt in Alton Towers Smiler crash https://riderater.co.uk/4871/four-seriously-hurt-in-alton-towers-smiler-crash/ Oblivion (roller coaster) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oblivion_(roller_coaster)
5/11/2023
47:09
EP 1078 - The Glimmer Man
A lost time experience leaves a bizarre clue/An otherworldly entity chases a family Links: Dead Rabbit Radio Recommends THE CHAIR (Award Winning Horror Short Film) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhazCS14Tas&ab_channel=that%27sabadidea Dead Rabbit Radio Patreon Movie Club (April 2023) https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnA0d97QSzZNERh18rq_G2h_3d9h_spH0 EP 1007 - Darkness Egyptian https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-1007-darkness-egyptian EP 1021 - The Boulder (Darkness Egyptian Follow-Up episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-1021-the-boulder EP 789 - The Electric Scream (Black Bedroom episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-789-the-electric-scream EP 797 - Know When To Walk Away, Know When To Run (Black Bedroom episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-797-know-when-to-walk-away-know-when-to-run EP 732 - The Nothing Stands Behind Your Door (Invisible Man In The Rain episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-732-the-nothing-stands-behind-your-door Creepy experience painting a ceiling mural in Atlanta, GA. Time slip or something.. (Paint Brush Time Loss story) https://www.reddit.com/r/ParanormalNews/comments/12frjd6/creepy_experience_painting_a_ceiling_mural_in/ Archive https://archive.is/sxlk0 Spirit followed me in Nashville from a mausoleum https://www.reddit.com/r/Paranormal/comments/12pzsk7/spirit_followed_me_in_nashville_from_a_mausoleum/ Chocolate from the sky https://www.reddit.com/r/Thetruthishere/comments/124j1s3/chocolate_from_the_sky/ Archive https://archive.ph/p6qlS Odd Flickering https://www.reddit.com/r/Thetruthishere/comments/10433aw/odd_flickering/ Archive https://archive.ph/vPjyG 'GLIMMER MAN' Manifests in Bedroom & Outside of House https://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2023/04/glimmer-man-manifests-in-bedroom.html Glimmer Man Subreddit https://www.reddit.com/r/GlimmerMan/
5/10/2023
42:09
EP 1077 - A Tick And A Centaur Walk Into A Bar . . .
A wild centaur appears!/Is the govt. using ticks to control the population? Links: EP 900 - Slipperyskin: The Bart Simpson Bigfoot (Headless Horse episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-900-slipperyskin-the-bart-simpson-bigfoot EP 914 - Transmorphers: An Interactive Adventure! (Shapeshifting episode) https://deadrabbitradio.libsyn.com/ep-914-transmorphers-an-interactive-adventure Think About It Docs (1996 RAF Upper Heyford England Centaur story) https://www.thinkaboutitdocs.com/1996-unknown-date-ufo-alien-sightings/ Think About It Docs (1996 Lincolnshire England Horse With Human Face story) https://www.thinkaboutitdocs.com/1996-november-ufo-alien-sightings/ Haunted Land: Investigations into Ancient Mysteries and Modern Day Phenomena https://tinyurl.com/2rx5x2ct The APRA https://theapra.org/ APRA Paranormal https://twitter.com/apraparanormal?lang=it Real or fake? This tick bite could lead to food allergies https://ktla.com/news/health-smart/real-or-fake-this-tick-bite-could-lead-to-food-allergies/ Lyme disease as war weapon? Inside New Jersey representative's push for probe https://news.yahoo.com/lyme-disease-war-weapon-inside-184904486.html Lyme Disease https://chrissmith.house.gov/lymedisease/lymediseaseforum.htm Senate rejects N.J. lawmaker's call for study into whether Lyme disease started in Pentagon lab https://www.nj.com/politics/2021/12/senate-rejects-nj-lawmakers-call-for-study-into-whether-lyme-disease-started-in-pentagon-lab.html Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons https://tinyurl.com/tburd5j5 Plum Island (New York) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plum_Island_(New_York) HISTORY OF LYME DISEASE https://www.bayarealyme.org/about-lyme/history-lyme-disease/ 7 reasons why meat is bad for the environment https://www.greenpeace.org.uk/news/why-meat-is-bad-for-the-environment/ 6 Pressing Questions About Beef and Climate Change, Answered https://www.wri.org/insights/6-pressing-questions-about-beef-and-climate-change-answered