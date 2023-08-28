The DayDreaming Podcast features original children’s stories with enhanced sound effects to bring the story to life for kids! Written by an assortment of indepe...
Monterey Bay, by John Doriot
Monterey Bay, by John Doriot.
Wisps by John Doriot. A poem from his released poetry book, Slowly, I Grow.
Narrated by Jill Cofsky.
8/30/2023
1:49
Chapter 1 - The Ryder Roo Adventure Series: The Big Move, written by Jess Turner Bowdry
Today's episode, we follow Ryder on his first day in the new house in The Ryder Roo Adventure Series The Big Move, written by Jess Turner Bowdry.
Tune in every Wednesday for the next installment of this adventurous tale!
Follow along by purchasing Ryder Roo for her website!
Follow Jessica on Instagram
Ryder Roo is an 11 year old boy who finds out he and his family have to move from the big city to the country, just after his 5th grade graduation. The adjustment period is tough, but filled with ADVENTURE and a splash of MISCHIEF. Ryder has a massive imagination and creates vivid imagery in his mind when thinking through his BIG ideas... And boy do they get WILD!
8/30/2023
5:55
Introduction - The Ryder Roo Adventure Series: The Big Move, written by Jess Turner Bowdry
Introducing the DayDreaming Podcasts first Chapter book series, The Ryder Roo Adventure Series The Big Move, written by Jess Turner Bowdry. Today's episode, let's introduce ourselves to our boy Ryder
Tune in every Wednesday for the next installment of this adventurous tale!
Follow along by purchasing Ryder Roo for her website!
Follow Jessica on Instagram
Ryder Roo is an 11 year old boy who finds out he and his family have to move from the big city to the country, just after his 5th grade graduation. The adjustment period is tough, but filled with ADVENTURE and a splash of MISCHIEF. Ryder has a massive imagination and creates vivid imagery in his mind when thinking through his BIG ideas... And boy do they get WILD!
8/30/2023
3:09
Starlight by Tara Drouin
Introducing the musical talents of Tara Drouin, in her book, Starlight!
Starlight is a perfect book to read to your child at bedtime. It is a great book for children who have trouble falling asleep.
Follow Tara on Instagram
Learn more about Tara Drouin at her website.
You can find Starlight on Amazon, available on Kindle Unlimited!!
8/29/2023
2:05
The Rose Who Stuck Up His Nose by Jeff Sammon
Can you imagine if all gardens had only one type of flower in them? What if everybody and everything looked the same. That might make some people grumpy..
Join us in The Rose Who Stuck Up His Nose , by Jeff Sammon, to watch a Mr. Rose learn what truly makes a garden special.
