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38 episodes
- Welcome to the world of The Oyster.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp and Hellofresh.
The Oyster is created by Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaeffler.
This episode was written by Alex Aldea, Adrienne Schaeffler, and Jordan Cobb.
Cast:
Logan Browning as Hannah Ori
Giancarlo Esposito as Luca Devlet
Carla Gugino as Christian
Keith David as Policeman #1
Donnell Rawlings as Micah Ori
Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Sarah Ori
Andrew Santino as Art Minor
Kenny Allen as Ben Avery
Johnny Ferro as Scott Thompson
Dionne Lea Williams as Lauren Thompson
Jolie Handler as Beth Thompson
Nicole Goodnight as Jane
David Cummings as Bill
Nikolle Doolin as Linda
Production:
Executive Produced by Logan Browning, Alex Cline, Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaefler.
Edited by Victor Figueroa.
Sound Design and Foley by Victor Figueroa.
Music Composition by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joselyn.
Mixing by Alex Aldea
- This is the debut of The First Mrs. Claus podcast.
Under rigorous pressure from DICK (the Department of Internal Christmas Knowledge), Hot Coco reveals the truth about the origins of Christmas as we know it, as well as her own past with the man who became Santa Claus.
Cast List:
Hot Coco - Michelle Visage
Ari Aka Santa - Lewis Black
Coco Claus - Kristin Chenoweth
Attorney Sal Vation - Cecil Baldwin
Judge Green - RuPaul
Olivier de Elf - Ross Matthews
Ed N. Forcer - David Cummings
Nancy Grace - Nancy Grace
Written by Michael Ross and Alex Aldea
Directed by Alex Aldea and Michael Ross
Edited by Alex Aldea
Score composed by Andrew Joslyn and Alex Aldea
Believe was written by Alex Aldea and features Camila Recchio as well as Ray Dalton
Foley and Sound Design: Alex Aldea
Mixed by Dave West
- In this episode, Project Cyclops takes us to The Final Sacrifice.
Cast List:
Narrator - Keith David
Katie Reed - Brynn Langford
Agent Han Ziggler - Denis O'Hare
Matt - Richie Cottrell
Emily - Mary Malloy
Dylan - Zach Crowley
Chris - Ryan Moore
Leigh - Tiffany Sheppis
David - Paul Scheer
Gina - Constance Zimmer
Kathy - Missi Pyle
Todd - Jason Mewes
Lexi - Callie Schuttera
Catherine - Jasmine St. Claire
Clinton Lobdow - David Cummings
Eugene Roth - Dan Harmon
Hannah - Lolli Sorenson
Dr. Maria Alvarado - Mae Aswell
Woman in Green/Savannah Roth - Kim DeJesus
Vivian Lobdow - Callie Schuttera
Written by Alex Aldea and CK Walker.
Directed by Alex Aldea
Edited by Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea
Music composed by Andrew Joslyn and Alex Aldea.
Live Strings by Andrew Joselyn
Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa
This episode is sponsored by Empty Faces.
- In this episode, Project Cyclops takes us to a therapy session with a high school student who thinks she is being abducted by aliens.
Cast List:
Narrator - Keith David
Katie Reed - Brynn Langford
Agent Han Ziggler - Denis O'Hare
Hannah - Lolli Sorenson
Dr. Maria Alvarado - Mae Aswell
Written by CK Walker.
Directed by Alex Aldea
Edited by Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea
Music composed by Andrew Joslyn.
Additional music by Alex Aldea
Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa
This episode is sponsored by Quip.
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About Darkest Night
Darkest Night is a binaural audio drama that places you, the listener, at the center of a recovered memory that sounds as though it's happening around you in real time. Each chapter delves into the last memories of the recently deceased, slowly revealing a horrifying master plan. Who is weaving this master conspiracy, and what is their ultimate goal? Subscribe now to find out, and wear headphones for the best, most terrifying results. Darkest Night is narrated by Lee Pace (The Hobbit Films, Guardians of the Galaxy, Pushing Daisies. Halt & Catch Fire, etc). Darkest Night features acting performances from Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story), Maynard James Keenan, Missi Pyle (The Artist & Dodgeball), RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Jeffery Bowyer-Chapman.Podcast website
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Darkest Night
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Darkest Night: Podcasts in Family