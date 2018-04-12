Darkest Night is a binaural audio drama that places you, the listener, at the center of a recovered memory that sounds as though it’s happening around you in re... More
Available Episodes
5 of 38
The Oyster
Welcome to the world of The Oyster. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp and Hellofresh. The Oyster is created by Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaeffler. This episode was written by Alex Aldea, Adrienne Schaeffler, and Jordan Cobb. Cast: Logan Browning as Hannah Ori Giancarlo Esposito as Luca Devlet Carla Gugino as Christian Keith David as Policeman #1 Donnell Rawlings as Micah Ori Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Sarah Ori Andrew Santino as Art Minor Kenny Allen as Ben Avery Johnny Ferro as Scott Thompson Dionne Lea Williams as Lauren Thompson Jolie Handler as Beth Thompson Nicole Goodnight as Jane David Cummings as Bill Nikolle Doolin as Linda Production: Executive Produced by Logan Browning, Alex Cline, Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaefler. Edited by Victor Figueroa. Sound Design and Foley by Victor Figueroa. Music Composition by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joselyn. Mixing by Alex Aldea
11/13/2020
31:25
The Heads of Sierra Blanca
This is the first episode of The Heads of Sierra Blanca. Subscribe on your Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever podcast app you use.
9/30/2019
40:04
The First Mrs. Claus
This is the debut of The First Mrs. Claus podcast. Under rigorous pressure from DICK (the Department of Internal Christmas Knowledge), Hot Coco reveals the truth about the origins of Christmas as we know it, as well as her own past with the man who became Santa Claus. Cast List: Hot Coco - Michelle Visage Ari Aka Santa - Lewis Black Coco Claus - Kristin Chenoweth Attorney Sal Vation - Cecil Baldwin Judge Green - RuPaul Olivier de Elf - Ross Matthews Ed N. Forcer - David Cummings Nancy Grace - Nancy Grace Written by Michael Ross and Alex Aldea Directed by Alex Aldea and Michael Ross Edited by Alex Aldea Score composed by Andrew Joslyn and Alex Aldea Believe was written by Alex Aldea and features Camila Recchio as well as Ray Dalton Foley and Sound Design: Alex Aldea Mixed by Dave West
12/4/2018
27:45
Chapter 30: The Final Sacrifice
In this episode, Project Cyclops takes us to The Final Sacrifice. Cast List: Narrator - Keith David Katie Reed - Brynn Langford Agent Han Ziggler - Denis O'Hare Matt - Richie Cottrell Emily - Mary Malloy Dylan - Zach Crowley Chris - Ryan Moore Leigh - Tiffany Sheppis David - Paul Scheer Gina - Constance Zimmer Kathy - Missi Pyle Todd - Jason Mewes Lexi - Callie Schuttera Catherine - Jasmine St. Claire Clinton Lobdow - David Cummings Eugene Roth - Dan Harmon Hannah - Lolli Sorenson Dr. Maria Alvarado - Mae Aswell Woman in Green/Savannah Roth - Kim DeJesus Vivian Lobdow - Callie Schuttera Written by Alex Aldea and CK Walker. Directed by Alex Aldea Edited by Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea Music composed by Andrew Joslyn and Alex Aldea. Live Strings by Andrew Joselyn Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa This episode is sponsored by Empty Faces.
11/28/2018
37:29
Chapter 29: Abduction
In this episode, Project Cyclops takes us to a therapy session with a high school student who thinks she is being abducted by aliens. Cast List: Narrator - Keith David Katie Reed - Brynn Langford Agent Han Ziggler - Denis O'Hare Hannah - Lolli Sorenson Dr. Maria Alvarado - Mae Aswell Written by CK Walker. Directed by Alex Aldea Edited by Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea Music composed by Andrew Joslyn. Additional music by Alex Aldea Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa This episode is sponsored by Quip.
Darkest Night is a binaural audio drama that places you, the listener, at the center of a recovered memory that sounds as though it’s happening around you in real time. Each chapter delves into the last memories of the recently deceased, slowly revealing a horrifying master plan. Who is weaving this master conspiracy, and what is their ultimate goal? Subscribe now to find out, and wear headphones for the best, most terrifying results.
Darkest Night is narrated by Lee Pace (The Hobbit Films, Guardians of the Galaxy, Pushing Daisies. Halt & Catch Fire, etc). Darkest Night features acting performances from Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story), Maynard James Keenan, Missi Pyle (The Artist & Dodgeball), RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Jeffery Bowyer-Chapman.