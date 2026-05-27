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Darkest Night

The Paragon Collective
ArtsFiction
Darkest Night
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • Darkest Night

    The Oyster

    11/13/2020 | 31 mins.
    Welcome to the world of The Oyster. 
    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp and Hellofresh.
    The Oyster is created by Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaeffler.
    This episode was written by Alex Aldea, Adrienne Schaeffler, and Jordan Cobb.
    Cast:
    Logan Browning as Hannah Ori
    Giancarlo Esposito as Luca Devlet
    Carla Gugino as Christian
    Keith David as Policeman #1
    Donnell Rawlings as Micah Ori
    Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Sarah Ori
    Andrew Santino as Art Minor
    Kenny Allen as Ben Avery
    Johnny Ferro as Scott Thompson
    Dionne Lea Williams as Lauren Thompson
    Jolie Handler as Beth Thompson
    Nicole Goodnight as Jane
    David Cummings as Bill
    Nikolle Doolin as Linda
    Production:
    Executive Produced by Logan Browning, Alex Cline, Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaefler.
    Edited by Victor Figueroa.
    Sound Design and Foley by Victor Figueroa.
    Music Composition by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joselyn.
    Mixing by Alex Aldea
  • Darkest Night

    The Heads of Sierra Blanca

    09/30/2019 | 40 mins.
    This is the first episode of The Heads of Sierra Blanca.
     
    Subscribe on your Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever podcast app you use.
  • Darkest Night

    The First Mrs. Claus

    12/04/2018 | 27 mins.
    This is the debut of The First Mrs. Claus podcast.
     
    Under rigorous pressure from DICK (the Department of Internal Christmas Knowledge), Hot Coco reveals the truth about the origins of Christmas as we know it, as well as her own past with the man who became Santa Claus.
     
    Cast List:
     
    Hot Coco - Michelle Visage
    Ari Aka Santa - Lewis Black
    Coco Claus - Kristin Chenoweth
    Attorney Sal Vation - Cecil Baldwin
    Judge Green - RuPaul
    Olivier de Elf - Ross Matthews
    Ed N. Forcer - David Cummings
    Nancy Grace - Nancy Grace
     
    Written by Michael Ross and Alex Aldea
     
    Directed by Alex Aldea and Michael Ross
     
    Edited by Alex Aldea
     
    Score composed by Andrew Joslyn and Alex Aldea
     
    Believe was written by Alex Aldea and features Camila Recchio as well as Ray Dalton
     
    Foley and Sound Design: Alex Aldea
     
    Mixed by Dave West
  • Darkest Night

    Chapter 30: The Final Sacrifice

    11/28/2018 | 37 mins.
    In this episode, Project Cyclops takes us to The Final Sacrifice.

    Cast List:

    Narrator - Keith David
    Katie Reed - Brynn Langford
    Agent Han Ziggler - Denis O'Hare
    Matt - Richie Cottrell
    Emily - Mary Malloy
    Dylan - Zach Crowley
    Chris - Ryan Moore
    Leigh - Tiffany Sheppis
    David - Paul Scheer

    Gina - Constance Zimmer
    Kathy - Missi Pyle

    Todd - Jason Mewes
    Lexi - Callie Schuttera
    Catherine - Jasmine St. Claire
    Clinton Lobdow - David Cummings
    Eugene Roth - Dan Harmon
    Hannah - Lolli Sorenson
    Dr. Maria Alvarado - Mae Aswell
    Woman in Green/Savannah Roth - Kim DeJesus
    Vivian Lobdow - Callie Schuttera
     
    Written by Alex Aldea and CK Walker.

    Directed by Alex Aldea 

    Edited by Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea

    Music composed by Andrew Joslyn and Alex Aldea.
     
    Live Strings by Andrew Joselyn

    Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa
     
    This episode is sponsored by Empty Faces.
  • Darkest Night

    Chapter 29: Abduction

    11/21/2018 | 33 mins.
    In this episode, Project Cyclops takes us to a therapy session with a high school student who thinks she is being abducted by aliens.

    Cast List:

    Narrator - Keith David
    Katie Reed - Brynn Langford
    Agent Han Ziggler - Denis O'Hare
    Hannah - Lolli Sorenson
    Dr. Maria Alvarado - Mae Aswell
     
    Written by CK Walker.

    Directed by Alex Aldea 

    Edited by Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea

    Music composed by Andrew Joslyn.

    Additional music by Alex Aldea

    Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa
     
    This episode is sponsored by Quip.
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About Darkest Night
Darkest Night is a binaural audio drama that places you, the listener, at the center of a recovered memory that sounds as though it's happening around you in real time. Each chapter delves into the last memories of the recently deceased, slowly revealing a horrifying master plan. Who is weaving this master conspiracy, and what is their ultimate goal? Subscribe now to find out, and wear headphones for the best, most terrifying results. Darkest Night is narrated by Lee Pace (The Hobbit Films, Guardians of the Galaxy, Pushing Daisies. Halt & Catch Fire, etc). Darkest Night features acting performances from Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story), Maynard James Keenan, Missi Pyle (The Artist & Dodgeball), RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Jeffery Bowyer-Chapman.
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