Hour 4: Reacting to the Geno Smith Trade and Mean Texts
Wyman and Bob try and wrap their heads around then Seahawks trading away Geno Smith to the Raiders for a 3rd round pick, what does a potential rebuild look like, why offloading his money is a good thing, and who the next Seahawks quarterback might be. And they close out the week by reading your mean texts.
Hour 3: Geno Smith Traded
Breaking News at the top of the hour: Geno Smith traded to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Smith re-connects with his former head coach Pete Carrol in Las Vegas after contract talks broke down with the Seahawks. Wyman and Bob break down the shocking news, who will be the Seahawks next quarterback? They talk about John Schneider’s comments from last week about working towards an extension with Smith, and what a rebuild might look like for the Seahawks.
Hour 2: Dan Wilson and Bryce Miller Live from Mariners' Spring Training
Mariners’ skipper Dan Wilson joins Wyman and Bob live from Peoria to talk about his first Spring Training as a manager, his managing philosophy, his excitement for the upcoming season, and more. Bryce Miller stops by to chat about his robust pitching arsenal, what makes his pitches unique, his relationship with Cal Raleigh, and much more. And they hear some scorching hot takes from two 49’ers cornerbacks in WhyMan?
Hour 1: What does George Kirby's injury mean for the Mariners?
George Kirby has been shut down from throwing activities with shoulder inflammation; how much is it a concern at this point in the year? Brian Woo had 6K in 2.1 IP last night, Wyman and Bob talk about what makes him so great and why he’s poised for a big season. They talk about the big money being spent by the A’s and a busy 24 hours for the Commanders in Take 2. They talk about comments made by the Seahawks GM during yesterday's John Schneider show. And they talk about the Mariner that they think will have the biggest impact with an improved season this year.
Hour 4: Shannon Drayer talks Mariners
Shannon Drayer joins Wyman and Bob for a mini-Mariners-pregame. They talk about what players have impressed them the most so far this spring along with who their looking at to take a step forward.