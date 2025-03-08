Hour 1: What does George Kirby's injury mean for the Mariners?

George Kirby has been shut down from throwing activities with shoulder inflammation; how much is it a concern at this point in the year? Brian Woo had 6K in 2.1 IP last night, Wyman and Bob talk about what makes him so great and why he’s poised for a big season. They talk about the big money being spent by the A’s and a busy 24 hours for the Commanders in Take 2. They talk about comments made by the Seahawks GM during yesterday's John Schneider show. And they talk about the Mariner that they think will have the biggest impact with an improved season this year.