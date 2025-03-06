Danica Patrick Pretty Intense Podcast

Doug Bopst is an award-winning personal trainer, the author of three books, and the host of the Adversity Advantage Podcast. He's on a crusade to inspire others to overcome adversity and become the best version of themselves. Doug is a former convicted felon and drug addict who spent time in jail for “possession with intent to sell.” While locked in a cell, he kicked addiction, slayed his personal demons, and reinvented himself. Doug has been in recovery since the day he was incarcerated in 2008. Doug has appeared on NBC’s Today Show, Men’s Health, People Magazine, Forbes, Rich Roll’s podcast, Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu, The Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast, The Genius Life and many other media outlets.
1:25:52
Dr. Drew | Treatments That Actually Save Alcoholics and Drug Addicts
Dr. Drew Pinsky is a board-certified physician in Internal and Addiction Medicine, popular television host, author, and public speaker. He has treated tens of thousands of patients in his 40 years as a physician, and he still runs a thriving private practice specializing in Internal Medicine in Pasadena, CA. Dr. Drew is dedicated to giving people the most honest, practical, and up-to-date medical advice based on scientific evidence. He is beloved by viewers for his honesty, integrity, and common sense. Dr. Drew became a household name while hosting the iconic radio show “Loveline.” For 32 years, the show became a go-to platform for listeners seeking advice on sex, health, and relationships, especially focusing on the challenges of adolescence. The show was adapted into a nightly MTV series. Traversing radio to television, he has had an industrious public career. He starred in VH1’s reality show “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” on which he gave guidance on addiction and recovery. He then anchored the popular network show, ”Dr. Drew On Call” on HLN. For more than a decade Dr Drew has hosted reunion shows for the hit MTV show Teen Mom. And for even longer, he has been a sought-after guest for popular talk shows and has multiple appearances on “The View,” “Tonight Show”, “Good Morning America,” “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Oprah,” “Ellen,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
1:08:16
Dr. William Li - What You Need To Know To Prevent Cancer
William W. Li, MD, is an internationally renowned physician, scientist and author of the New York Times bestsellers “Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself” and “Eat to Beat Your Diet: Burn Fat, Heal Your Metabolism, and Live Longer.” His groundbreaking research has led to the development of more than 40 new medical treatments that impact care for more than 70 diseases including diabetes, blindness, heart disease and obesity. His TED Talk, “Can We Eat to Starve Cancer?” has garnered more than 11 million views. Dr. Li has appeared on Good Morning America, CNN, CNBC, Rachael Ray and Live with Kelly & Mark, and he has been featured in USA Today, Time Magazine, The Atlantic, O Magazine and more. He is President and Medical Director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, and he is leading global initiatives on food as medicine. For the latest cutting edge food as medicine science, visit Dr. Li's YouTube Channel.
1:20:08
Cory Gautereaux - DEMANDS ACTION on border crime!
Cory Gautereaux brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his current role monitoring the Southern Border invasion over the past year. With a diverse professional background, Cory began his career as a UH60 Blackhawk Helicopter Crewchief/Door Gunner in the US Army before serving as a Respiratory Therapist on the rapid response team. After leaving healthcare he has decided to follow his passion of helping people in a different way. His career reflects a steadfast commitment to public service and a passion for aiding vulnerable populations, particularly children.
1:18:23
Allison DuBois | Advice From THE DEAD | What They Would Do Differently
Allison DuBois is a New York Times Best-Selling Author who has published 6 books, Don’t Kiss Them Good-Bye, We Are Their Heaven, Secrets of the Monarch, Talk to Me, Into the Dark, and Love Can’t Tell Time. Her books are printed in several languages, and are popular worldwide helping to guide people through their grief and gain an understanding of paranormal abilities. She inspired the NBC/CBS hit television show MEDIUM, it ran for 7 seasons, Patricia Arquette won an Emmy for playing “Allison DuBois” and it’s still watched by millions of people around the world. Allison hosts the ‘The Dead Life’ podcast (Yea Network) looking at life after death and all things ethereal through the eyes of guests from different walks of life, The Dead Life is in the top 1% of all podcasts. YEA Networks distributes The Dead Life on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and all popular podcast forums. Allison is the founder and Head Mistress of Dead University, her own online school for the gifted, teaching students about Mediumship, Astrology, Earth Magick,and Healing. Allison has conducted live seminars Internationally for 17 years and is presently appearing in select cities in the U.S. Allison DuBois initiated the Amber Alert in the state of Arizona in 2000, and served on the task force to design it. She has helped numerous Arizona charities including Homes for our Troops, Wounded Warriors, Florence Crittenton, Panda, KISS-FMs Christmas Wish program etc. to raise money and bring awareness to causes close to all of our hearts; primarily to help children and our veterans. Allison is married to Joe DuBois and the mother of three daughters. Allison and her husband Joe currently live in Scottsdale, AZ.
I'm Danica Patrick and I'm Pretty Intense!
I believe that each and every one of us has the power within ourselves to create the life that we really want. And I want to inspire you to go conquer your dreams, both professionally and personally.
That's why I created this podcast.
We can learn together with intense discussions with my guests about life, inspiring ideas and ultimately realize our true best self.
Our guests will be from all aspects of life: They're going to be family, friends, celebrities, musicians, artists, experts and entrepreneurs.
Sometimes people haven't necessarily been asked a certain question or maybe someone hasn't thought a certain way or even challenge themselves. And I feel like for me: I got that therapy through interviews. So, this podcast is going to be intense therapy!
We're gonna go as deep as we can possibly go with people and learn what learn how they what they did, and how you can too.
Join me for this deep dive...my only warning is, it could get Pretty Intense!