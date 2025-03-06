Danica Patrick Pretty Intense Podcast

Allison DuBois | Advice From THE DEAD | What They Would Do Differently

Allison DuBois is a New York Times Best-Selling Author who has published 6 books, Don’t Kiss Them Good-Bye, We Are Their Heaven, Secrets of the Monarch, Talk to Me, Into the Dark, and Love Can’t Tell Time. Her books are printed in several languages, and are popular worldwide helping to guide people through their grief and gain an understanding of paranormal abilities. She inspired the NBC/CBS hit television show MEDIUM, it ran for 7 seasons, Patricia Arquette won an Emmy for playing “Allison DuBois” and it’s still watched by millions of people around the world. Allison hosts the ‘The Dead Life’ podcast (Yea Network) looking at life after death and all things ethereal through the eyes of guests from different walks of life, The Dead Life is in the top 1% of all podcasts. YEA Networks distributes The Dead Life on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and all popular podcast forums. Allison is the founder and Head Mistress of Dead University, her own online school for the gifted, teaching students about Mediumship, Astrology, Earth Magick,and Healing. Allison has conducted live seminars Internationally for 17 years and is presently appearing in select cities in the U.S. Allison DuBois initiated the Amber Alert in the state of Arizona in 2000, and served on the task force to design it. She has helped numerous Arizona charities including Homes for our Troops, Wounded Warriors, Florence Crittenton, Panda, KISS-FMs Christmas Wish program etc. to raise money and bring awareness to causes close to all of our hearts; primarily to help children and our veterans. Allison is married to Joe DuBois and the mother of three daughters. Allison and her husband Joe currently live in Scottsdale, AZ.