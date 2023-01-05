Thank you for listening to another episode of DWP!We all watched cartoons as a kid and there's some dark theories and hidden messages in damn near every one of them. Kym and I talk about some of the more well known ones and have a good time!PURE PET WELLNESS - CBD PRODUCTS FOR PETSPure Pet Wellness | One stop shop for all pet wellness needs.MY [email protected] | LinktreeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Thank you for listening to another episode of DWP!Day one co-host, Brandon returns to the show to chat about all kinds of stuff. Him and I haven't chatted in a while so we got into all kinds of cool stuff here and at the end, He shares some information about his professional field which might raise a few eyebrows. Fun episode!
4/27/2023
1:53:54
383. Conspiracy Underground News Team 39
383. Conspiracy Underground News Team 39

Thank you for tuning into the News Show with DWP and M3E!We get into all kinds of nonsense here. Some nice stories and some bad ones but all around it's just another weird news week in 2023.
4/25/2023
1:47:01
382. There's No Wrong Way to Podcast, End the Communism
382. There's No Wrong Way to Podcast, End the Communism

Thank you for listening to another episode of DWP!This is a Sunday episode just talking about the unfortunate hating going on in this little podcast world. Let's TRY to act as a team here since we are pretending to fight the new world order. Or are you a filthy commie huh??
4/23/2023
43:21
381. Conspiracy Underground News Team 38
381. Conspiracy Underground News Team 38

Welcome to another episode of the News Show with M3E and DWP!We have another good one here, or at least we thought so! As usual, lots of unprofessional current event takes laced with some stupidity. ENJOY!