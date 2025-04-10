Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTrue CrimeCritical Incidents
Listen to Critical Incidents in the App
Listen to Critical Incidents in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Critical Incidents

Podcast Critical Incidents
Big Mad Media | QCODE
Critical Incidents Podcast is hosted by Kyle Ashley, a veteran of law enforcement and the military. Each episode features candid conversations with individuals ...
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • 5. Not On My Watch || Jake Deptula's Stand Against Violence
    In this episode of Critical Incidents, I sit down with Jake Deptula, a man whose quick thinking and instinctive bravery prevented potential harm in everyday situations. Jake shares how a seemingly ordinary day at a coffee shop turned into a moment that demanded immediate action to protect others from an aggressive and unpredictable threat. Listen as Jake recounts the tense moments when he intervened to shield women from an unhinged individual, and how his ability to remain calm and assertive helped neutralize danger without violence. Jake also offers insights into navigating confrontations, the importance of verbal de-escalation, and what we can all learn about personal responsibility in public safety. Check out Jakes Podcast Strictly Stalking Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    43:54
  • 4. From the Front Lines to the Streets || A Conversation with Kevin Grogan
    In this interview, former Army MP and Savannah Homicide Detective Kevin Grogan shares his unique path through military service, high-intensity drug and gang investigations, and homicide work. Kevin reflects on the parallels between combat deployments and urban policing, highlighting the critical role of communication, empathy, and genuine care for the community. Along the way, he discusses the toll that trauma takes on both law enforcement officers and the public they serve, offering insights on mental health, leadership, and the enduring importance of doing right by others. Have a critical incident story of your own? Share it with us at [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    56:02
  • 3. A Call for Help || Rescuing a Missing Teen from Human Trafficking with Leah Dee
    Listen in as I discuss with Leah Dee the intersection of addiction and trafficking, the power of survivor-led intelligence, and the resources available for those seeking a way out. Have a critical incident story of your own? Share it with us at [email protected] Least of These Podcast - Covering the cases that need it most. Every life Matters and Everyone deserves Justice. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    49:16
  • 2. The Voice in the Chaos || Inside the Life of a 911 Dispatcher with Brandon Hall
    In Episode 2, I talk with Dispatcher Brandon Hall about some of the most stressful 911 calls he has experienced. We talk about what happens when the line disconnects, and how critical the role of a Dispatcher is!! Have a critical incident story of your own? Share it with us at [email protected] Check out Brandons Podcast: Music City 911 - Taking the true crime genre "behind the scenes", Music City 911 Provides a unique and fascinating approach for podcast listeners.Using real 911 calls, with real 911 dispatchers and real crimes - each episode provides a breakdown of the dispatchers role in the situation. Original officer bodycam audio gives a play by play of incidents from the emergency responder's perspective.Produced and hosted by Brandon, a dispatcher with over two decades of experience, the show has been hailed by listeners as "gripping", "an eye opener", and "authentic". Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    45:28
  • 1. The Night That Changed Everything || A Conversation with Former Detective Derrick Levasseur
    In Episode 1, I talk with former police detective and sergeant Derrick Levasseur about a police-involved shooting that tested his resolve and set him on a new path. We talk about the emotional aftermath, the stigma around mental health in law enforcement, and how resilience can emerge from our darkest moments. Have a critical incident story of your own? Share it with us at [email protected] Check out Derricks Podcasts: Crime Weekly - Join retired police detective and private investigator Derrick Levasseur and true crime Youtube creator Stephanie Harlowe as they discuss the crimes making headlines while also taking a deeper look into cases that have fascinated them both personally and professionally. They’ll give plenty of insight and safety tips along the way to help make sure that no listener becomes the subject of the next episode…. Detective Perspective - Join former police detective and private investigator, Derrick Levasseur as he covers a new unsolved case every week. He'll discuss the facts of the case, give you his perspective on the investigation, and leave you with contact information for the individuals or organizations connected to the case so that if you have any tips, you contact them directly and maybe help solve a case... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    57:10

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Critical Incidents

Critical Incidents Podcast is hosted by Kyle Ashley, a veteran of law enforcement and the military. Each episode features candid conversations with individuals from diverse backgrounds, exploring the pivotal moments that have shaped their lives. From triumphs to challenges, these unfiltered stories offer listeners an authentic glimpse into the human experience. If you have a compelling story to share, we’d love to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected].
Podcast website

Listen to Critical Incidents, Dateline NBC and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Critical Incidents: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/11/2025 - 2:52:09 AM