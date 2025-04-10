5. Not On My Watch || Jake Deptula's Stand Against Violence

In this episode of Critical Incidents, I sit down with Jake Deptula, a man whose quick thinking and instinctive bravery prevented potential harm in everyday situations. Jake shares how a seemingly ordinary day at a coffee shop turned into a moment that demanded immediate action to protect others from an aggressive and unpredictable threat. Listen as Jake recounts the tense moments when he intervened to shield women from an unhinged individual, and how his ability to remain calm and assertive helped neutralize danger without violence. Jake also offers insights into navigating confrontations, the importance of verbal de-escalation, and what we can all learn about personal responsibility in public safety. Check out Jakes Podcast Strictly Stalking