2. The Voice in the Chaos || Inside the Life of a 911 Dispatcher with Brandon Hall
In Episode 2, I talk with Dispatcher Brandon Hall about some of the most stressful 911 calls he has experienced.
We talk about what happens when the line disconnects, and how critical the role of a Dispatcher is!!
Have a critical incident story of your own? Share it with us at [email protected]
Check out Brandons Podcast:
Music City 911 - Taking the true crime genre "behind the scenes", Music City 911 Provides a unique and fascinating approach for podcast listeners.Using real 911 calls, with real 911 dispatchers and real crimes - each episode provides a breakdown of the dispatchers role in the situation. Original officer bodycam audio gives a play by play of incidents from the emergency responder's perspective.Produced and hosted by Brandon, a dispatcher with over two decades of experience, the show has been hailed by listeners as "gripping", "an eye opener", and "authentic".
