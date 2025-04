1. The Night That Changed Everything || A Conversation with Former Detective Derrick Levasseur

In Episode 1, I talk with former police detective and sergeant Derrick Levasseur about a police-involved shooting that tested his resolve and set him on a new path. We talk about the emotional aftermath, the stigma around mental health in law enforcement, and how resilience can emerge from our darkest moments.