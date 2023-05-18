About Crime and Plastic

Step into the world where true crime and plastic surgery intersect on "Crime & Plastic," a captivating podcast hosted by Dr. Miami, Santina Rizzi, and Rosy Zion. Join this dynamic trio as they delve into the chilling mysteries, shocking scandals, and haunting tales that lie beneath the surface of the cosmetic enhancement industry.





Dr. Miami, a renowned plastic surgeon with an insider's perspective, provides expert insights into cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeons. Santina Rizzi, an amateur true crime investigator, brings her keen investigative skills to uncover the hidden secrets behind the cases. Rosy Zion, Dr. Miami’s practice manager and an attorney who never practiced law, offers her unique thoughts on these stories.





In each episode, "Crime & Plastic" unveils gripping true crime stories that revolve around plastic surgery. From botched procedures and unethical practitioners to cases of identity theft and illegal surgeries, the hosts leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of truth. Through compelling storytelling, they shed light on the dark underbelly of an industry that promises beauty but harbors deadly secrets.





Whether you're a true crime aficionado or fascinated by the world of plastic surgery, Crime & Plastic will leave you spellbound. Join us on this captivating journey as we unravel the enigma of true crime and the transformative power of plastic surgery, exposing the hidden truths and leaving no scars unexamined.



Follow us on Social Media:



Host Dr. Miami: @TheRealDrMiami - TikTok/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook



Co- Host Santina Rizzi: @Santinaxrizzi TikTok/Instagram



Producer: Megan P: @Mel.films Instagram



Intro/Outro music: Iconic Background Vocals - Matt Wigton