Crashing Out with Philip DeFranco and Alex Pearlman

Presidential Dementia & The Riyadh Comedy Festival
Philip DeFranco and Pearlmania react to Trump’s Declaration of War on Americans, the insane dementia speech that he gave to over 800 Generals, and the scandalous Riyadh Comedy Festival along with the impact Saudi money has had on American society.
Philip DeFranco and Alex Pearlmania are crashing out! Every week the two men gather to crash out over the news together.
Chapters:
00:00 Trump’s War Declaration
05:00 Medbed Conspiracy
8:00 Trump’s Truth Social Use
14:00 Riyad Comedy Festival
17:30 Saudi Arabia and WWE
19:30 Autocratic Takeover Of American Companies
22:00 Podcast Bros
28:00 Comedians Selling Out
32:00 Tim Dillon
36:00 Alex and Phil’s DNC Trip
38:00 Brilyn Hollyhand
45:00 Interviewing Politicians
47:20 Jimmy Kimmel
50:20 Shane Gillis
57:00 RFK JR Betrayal
59:00 Personal Crash Outs
01:23:00 The New Epstein