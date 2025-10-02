Crashing Out with Philip DeFranco and Alex Pearlman

Presidential Dementia & The Riyadh Comedy Festival

Philip DeFranco and Pearlmania react to Trump’s Declaration of War on Americans, the insane dementia speech that he gave to over 800 Generals, and the scandalous Riyadh Comedy Festival along with the impact Saudi money has had on American society. Philip DeFranco and Alex Pearlmania are crashing out! Every week the two men gather to crash out over the news together. Chapters: 00:00 Trump’s War Declaration 05:00 Medbed Conspiracy 8:00 Trump’s Truth Social Use 14:00 Riyad Comedy Festival 17:30 Saudi Arabia and WWE 19:30 Autocratic Takeover Of American Companies 22:00 Podcast Bros 28:00 Comedians Selling Out 32:00 Tim Dillon 36:00 Alex and Phil’s DNC Trip 38:00 Brilyn Hollyhand 45:00 Interviewing Politicians 47:20 Jimmy Kimmel 50:20 Shane Gillis 57:00 RFK JR Betrayal 59:00 Personal Crash Outs 01:23:00 The New Epstein