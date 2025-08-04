Powered by RND
Crafting for Profit Live
Crafting for Profit Live
Crafting for Profit Live

Crafting for Profit LIVE
Leisure Crafts
Crafting for Profit Live
  • How to Build a Crafty Community Online or In Person
    It can be hard to make friends as an adult! So we are diving into how to build a crafting community you will love today. Whether you are looking for other crafters or fellow small business owners, we have the tips and tricks you need. From overcoming your introverted nature to the best places to find fellow creatives, we are full of ideas to help you find and connect with fellow makers. Plus we have an exciting announcement about a new community we are starting to get you started. You don't want to miss this episode!Join our crafty community now and connect with others! Join us here: https://link.craftingcamps.com/community Check out Cori's Etsy shop here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ChapterCraftStudio Don't forget to shop our merch store to support the podcast! https://link.craftingcamps.com/merch Let us help you craft your future by turning your passion into a paycheck. Angie Holden and Cori George are teaming up for a series of live events dedicated to helping you start and grow your craft business. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss any of the future episodes!Sign up for our email newsletter here: https://crafting-camps.ck.page/4715c59751Ask us questions here: https://forms.gle/ShKt64gKjeuneMLeAWant more from Cori and Angie? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channels and follow on Instagram using the links below.https://www.instagram.com/craftingcampshttps://www.instagram.com/heyletsmakestuffhttps://www.instagram.com/angieholdenmakes
  • Want More Eyes on Your Products? Influencers Can Help! w/ Erin Sparrow
    Do you want to grow your business? One way to do that is with exposure! And influencers can help with that! Please do not roll your eyes or envision a high-priced celebrity holding a product and smiling! We are joined by expert Erin Sparrow for real world advice on collaborating with other small business owners to spread the word about your products. From influencers to podcasters to authors and more, Erin has grown her business by working with others to reach a whole new audience and she is going to share how! Be sure to sign up for Kittl and give it a try for yourself: https://link.craftingcamps.com/kittl Erin Sparrow is the owner of Sparrow and Wilde, a small business selling licensed merchandise for authors and other creators. Erin started Sparrow & Wilde in June of 2022 as a side hustle selling mainly print-on-demand apparel. In May of 2023, Erin signed her first author licensing contract with Sarah J. Maas, which allowed her to design and sell merchandise based on best-selling book series like A Court of Thorns and Roses. Since then, Erin has signed with seven other authors, and expanded the Sparrow and Wilde product line to include temporary tattoos, accessories, and more. Erin has also collaborated with podcasts, influencers, and other businesses to create mutually beneficial partnerships. During the growth of Sparrow and Wilde, Erin kept track of every step of her process. In April 2025, she launched a 6-week course to help others build shops of their own. The course focuses mainly on Etsy & print-on-demand (as that is how Erin started her shop, and is a great low-risk/low-cost way to start), but also discusses author licensing, social media, and scaling.This 6-week course is designed to take you from square one to a thriving Etsy Print-on-Demand business. Whether you're just starting out or looking to scale your existing shop, I’ll guide you through everything from setting up your shop and mastering SEO to trend research, design tools, licensing, customer service, and long-term scaling strategies.What makes this course different? Most courses focus on either creativity or business. But in this course, every single week includes both! Each week has a Creativity Section where you'll develop your design skills, learn about trends, and create standout listings. And there's a weekly Business Section covering the essential steps for opening and maintaining a small business (both from my own experiences and from my background as a CPA).See the course at: https://link.craftingcamps.com/sparrow Check out Cori's Etsy shop here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ChapterCraftStudio Don't forget to shop our merch store to support the podcast! https://link.craftingcamps.com/merch Let us help you craft your future by turning your passion into a paycheck. Angie Holden and Cori George are teaming up for a series of live events dedicated to helping you start and grow your craft business. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss any of the future episodes!Sign up for our email newsletter here: https://crafting-camps.ck.page/4715c59751Ask us questions here: https://forms.gle/ShKt64gKjeuneMLeAWant more from Cori and Angie? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channels and follow on Instagram using the links below.https://www.instagram.com/craftingcampshttps://www.instagram.com/heyletsmakestuffhttps://www.instagram.com/angieholdenmakes
  • How to Be an Employee by Day and Entrepreneur by Night w/ Jami Hofmann
    Want to start your side hustle? Not sure how to do that with a full time job? We have craft expert Jami Hofmann with us today and she is sharing her tips for being an employee by day and an entrepreneur by night. Get recommendations for squeezing out time to pursue your passions and dreams WITHOUT burning yourself out. You never know when that side hustle can turn into a full time gig and the craft business of your dreams!Want to learn more about sublimation and other types of craft printing? Join us for Sublimation Camp July 17-19, 2025. Grab a free ticket at https://www.sublimationcamp.com now! Be sure to sign up for Kittl and give it a try for yourself: https://link.craftingcamps.com/kittl Jami is the creative force behind Jami Creates, a vibrant brand that began in May 2020 as an Instagram account to showcase her digital art. With a background in Corporate America, she turned to digital art during the COVID-19 pandemic as a fulfilling creative outlet. Her passion for various forms of art and creativity led her to explore digital techniques, which she found particularly appealing due to their versatility and ease of correcting mistakes. ​The journey of Jami Creates started with only four stickers designs, which ignited her interest in transforming digital creations into tangible products. Utilizing tools like a Cricut machine and later investing in a Glowforge, she expanded her product line and began outsourcing production to meet growing demand.Jami's mission is to provide an artisanal collection of goods that bring a creative flair to everyday items while embodying good energy and creative expression. Her work resonates with those who value inclusivity, authenticity, integrity, and creativity.See more at https://link.craftingcamps.com/jamicreates and use coupon code CRAFTINGFORPROFIT for 15% off a purchase of $5 or more. Check out Cori's Etsy shop here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ChapterCraftStudio Don't forget to shop our merch store to support the podcast! https://link.craftingcamps.com/merch Let us help you craft your future by turning your passion into a paycheck. Angie Holden and Cori George are teaming up for a series of live events dedicated to helping you start and grow your craft business. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss any of the future episodes!Sign up for our email newsletter here: https://crafting-camps.ck.page/4715c59751Ask us questions here: https://forms.gle/ShKt64gKjeuneMLeAWant more from Cori and Angie? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channels and follow on Instagram using the links below.https://www.instagram.com/craftingcampshttps://www.instagram.com/heyletsmakestuffhttps://www.instagram.com/angieholdenmakes
  • You Don’t Have to Do It All: Smart Hiring for Creatives w/ Emily Bronaugh
    Are you ready to hire help for your small business? Where do you start? Should you hire a virtual assistant? Perhaps some contract labor or a 1099 employee? Would some seasonal labor be enough to get you by? There are so many questions to consider and you want to make sure you hire the right people for your handmade business. Let expert Emily Bronaugh give you the tips you need to get it right the first time!Be sure to sign up for Kittl and give it a try for yourself: https://link.craftingcamps.com/kittl Emily Bronaugh is the founder of Worth of Work, where she helps small business owners build people-first teams and cultures. Known as the “Boss Maker,” she blends her experience as a mom, military spouse, and former employee with expertise in project management, life coaching, and nonprofit leadership. Emily’s mission is to redesign work so it actually works for everyone. Through courses, tools, and consulting, she empowers leaders to create workplaces rooted in autonomy, respect, and purpose.Find more of Emily at https://www.worthofwork.com/Get the free Whom to Hire Identifier at https://link.craftingcamps.com/hiring Check out Cori's Etsy shop here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ChapterCraftStudio Don't forget to shop our merch store to support the podcast! https://link.craftingcamps.com/merch Let us help you craft your future by turning your passion into a paycheck. Angie Holden and Cori George are teaming up for a series of live events dedicated to helping you start and grow your craft business. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss any of the future episodes!Sign up for our email newsletter here: https://crafting-camps.ck.page/4715c59751Ask us questions here: https://forms.gle/ShKt64gKjeuneMLeAWant more from Cori and Angie? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channels and follow on Instagram using the links below.https://www.instagram.com/craftingcampshttps://www.instagram.com/heyletsmakestuffhttps://www.instagram.com/angieholdenmakes
  • Making Money with Licensing: Turn Art into Passive Income w/Carina Gardner
    Have you ever considered licensing your artwork to brands? Perhaps you want to get started by licensing art online via platforms like Cricut Design Space and Silhouette Studio. We have information you need in this episode from craft expert Carina Gardner. Get advice from Carina on where to start and what NOT to do when starting the art licensing journey! You too can make passive income with your digital art - you just need to know how to begin!Carina is the founder and CEO of the University of Arts & Design, which offers certificates and Masters degrees in the creative fields. Carina is also the CEO of Design Suite, a surface pattern and crafting design program that teaches designers how to create a business as they learn to design. Her popular Make and Design Podcast teaches aspiring designers how to make the transition from crafter and hobbyist to profitable designer and her exclusive inside scoop Design Your Life Podcast can be found at https://www.designsuitecourses.com/designevents. Carina Gardner has a Ph.D. in Design from the University of Minnesota and taught there for 5 years before starting her design business and university. The Carina Gardner brand has been on dishware, jewelry, prints, clocks, sewing patterns, and holiday products. Carina also is a well known fabric designer for Riley Blake Designs and die cut designer for Silhouette. Carina was the Creative Director of Carta Bella Scrapbook papers. Her kids brand Mini Lou has sold products for Nordstrom, Peek Clothing, and 500 independent retailers and museums in the US.Learn more about Carina at www.carinagardner.comGet the Make Art That Sells Masterclass at https://link.craftingcamps.com/licensing and use code MAKEART to get it for free! Grab the free printable craft fair vendor packing list here: https://link.craftingcamps.com/freechecklist Check out Cori's Etsy shop here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ChapterCraftStudio Don't forget to shop our merch store to support the podcast! https://link.craftingcamps.com/merch Let us help you craft your future by turning your passion into a paycheck. Angie Holden and Cori George are teaming up for a series of live events dedicated to helping you start and grow your craft business. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss any of the future episodes!Sign up for our email newsletter here: https://crafting-camps.ck.page/4715c59751Ask us questions here: https://forms.gle/ShKt64gKjeuneMLeAWant more from Cori and Angie? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channels and follow on Instagram using the links below.https://www.instagram.com/craftingcampshttps://www.instagram.com/heyletsmakestuffhttps://www.instagram.com/angieholdenmakes
About Crafting for Profit Live

Welcome to Crafting for Profit Live—where you craft your future by turning your passion into a paycheck! With more than 25 years experience and a DIY community of more than 1.5 million, Angie Holden and Cori George share handmade business strategies, craft business insights, and inspirational stories. Every other Monday, you’ll learn from experts how to use your crafts to financially support a creative life. Angie and Cori are full-time creators and Cricut + sublimation experts. They have run Etsy + Shopify stores with more than $350,000 in revenue and are ready to teach you to do the same!
Leisure Crafts

