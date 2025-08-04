Want More Eyes on Your Products? Influencers Can Help! w/ Erin Sparrow

Do you want to grow your business? One way to do that is with exposure! And influencers can help with that! Please do not roll your eyes or envision a high-priced celebrity holding a product and smiling! We are joined by expert Erin Sparrow for real world advice on collaborating with other small business owners to spread the word about your products. From influencers to podcasters to authors and more, Erin has grown her business by working with others to reach a whole new audience and she is going to share how! Erin Sparrow is the owner of Sparrow and Wilde, a small business selling licensed merchandise for authors and other creators. Erin started Sparrow & Wilde in June of 2022 as a side hustle selling mainly print-on-demand apparel. In May of 2023, Erin signed her first author licensing contract with Sarah J. Maas, which allowed her to design and sell merchandise based on best-selling book series like A Court of Thorns and Roses. Since then, Erin has signed with seven other authors, and expanded the Sparrow and Wilde product line to include temporary tattoos, accessories, and more. Erin has also collaborated with podcasts, influencers, and other businesses to create mutually beneficial partnerships. During the growth of Sparrow and Wilde, Erin kept track of every step of her process. In April 2025, she launched a 6-week course to help others build shops of their own. The course focuses mainly on Etsy & print-on-demand (as that is how Erin started her shop, and is a great low-risk/low-cost way to start), but also discusses author licensing, social media, and scaling.This 6-week course is designed to take you from square one to a thriving Etsy Print-on-Demand business. Whether you're just starting out or looking to scale your existing shop, I'll guide you through everything from setting up your shop and mastering SEO to trend research, design tools, licensing, customer service, and long-term scaling strategies.What makes this course different? Most courses focus on either creativity or business. But in this course, every single week includes both! Each week has a Creativity Section where you'll develop your design skills, learn about trends, and create standout listings. And there's a weekly Business Section covering the essential steps for opening and maintaining a small business (both from my own experiences and from my background as a CPA).