The Plaidchat: TPH August Cover Story Harlow Bottarini & Dr. Stefanie Mazer, PsyD

Welcome to The Plaidchat- an extension of The Plaidcast where we expand upon conversations in our sport and discuss the most recent issue of The Plaid Horse Magazine. Today, Piper speaks with TPH August cover story Harlow Bottarini and longtime hunter/jumper trainer and psychologist, Dr. Stefanie Mazer. Listen in and share with your friends!Host: Piper Klemm, publisher of The Plaid HorseGuest: 13-year-old Harlow Bottarini is a rising star in the hunter circuit with her medium pony The King of Hearts, also known as Romeo in the barn. In 2024, she and Romeo earned USHJA's Green Medium Pony Hunter Champion of the Year in Zone 10 and achieved impressive results at their first USEF Pony Final National Championships, including a high score of 88 and fifth overall in the Medium Green Pony Hunter division. Beyond riding, Harlow is a singer, actress, and dancer who funds her equestrian pursuits through her successful business, Harlow's Heavenly Horse Treats. Check out Harlow in the cover story of the August issue of The Plaid Horse. Guest: Dr. Stefanie Mazer, is a licensed psychologist who combines her extensive background as a longtime hunter/jumper trainer with her advanced academic training in psychology. Based in Wellington, Florida, she provides telepsychology services across 42 states through the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPAC) consortium, specializing in helping equestrian athletes manage performance anxiety, self-doubt, and fear. Look for Stefanie in the July issue of The Plaid Horse.