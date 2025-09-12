Havens Schatt by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services
Piper speaks with top hunter rider and trainer Havens Schatt of Milestone Farm about her most recent big win at HITS Hudson Valley in the $200,000 ClipMyHorse.TV Hunter Classic and her approach on bringing along green horses. Brought to you by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services.Host: Piper Klemm, publisher of The Plaid HorseGuest: Havens Schatt is a top hunter rider and trainer that owns and operates Milestone Farm LLC. Havens had a very successful junior career, then trained under top trainer Tom Wright for nine years before starting her own business in 2001. Havens has consistently won championships at all of the top horse shows including the Devon Horse Show and Indoors as well as many hunter derby wins. Listen to Havens in her first Plaidcast episode here
The Plaidchat: Sonja Ochadlik on Pony Jumpers
Welcome to The Plaidchat- an extension of The Plaidcast where we expand upon conversations in our sport and discuss the most recent issue of The Plaid Horse Magazine. Piper speaks with Sonja Ochadlik about the exciting growth of the pony jumper divisions at USEF Pony Finals this year. Listen in and share with friends!Host: Piper Klemm, publisher of The Plaid HorseGuest: Sonja Ochadlik is a showjumping rider originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and now based in Ireland. She runs Stonehall Sporthorses, a business specialising in producing young horses and sourcing and selling top-quality horses and ponies. Sonja is passionate about the training and welfare of horses and working towards making the sport of showjumping more inclusive.
Tonya Johnston's Inside Your Ride- Mental Skills Q & A Part 2 by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services
Tonya Johnston, Mental Skills Coach answers more mental skills for riding questions from our listeners. Brought to you by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services.Host: Tonya Johnston, Visit her Website, Facebook and buy her book Inside Your Ride
The Plaidchat: TPH August Cover Story Harlow Bottarini & Dr. Stefanie Mazer, PsyD
Welcome to The Plaidchat- an extension of The Plaidcast where we expand upon conversations in our sport and discuss the most recent issue of The Plaid Horse Magazine. Today, Piper speaks with TPH August cover story Harlow Bottarini and longtime hunter/jumper trainer and psychologist, Dr. Stefanie Mazer. Listen in and share with your friends!Host: Piper Klemm, publisher of The Plaid HorseGuest: 13-year-old Harlow Bottarini is a rising star in the hunter circuit with her medium pony The King of Hearts, also known as Romeo in the barn. In 2024, she and Romeo earned USHJA's Green Medium Pony Hunter Champion of the Year in Zone 10 and achieved impressive results at their first USEF Pony Final National Championships, including a high score of 88 and fifth overall in the Medium Green Pony Hunter division. Beyond riding, Harlow is a singer, actress, and dancer who funds her equestrian pursuits through her successful business, Harlow's Heavenly Horse Treats. Check out Harlow in the cover story of the August issue of The Plaid Horse. Guest: Dr. Stefanie Mazer, is a licensed psychologist who combines her extensive background as a longtime hunter/jumper trainer with her advanced academic training in psychology. Based in Wellington, Florida, she provides telepsychology services across 42 states through the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPAC) consortium, specializing in helping equestrian athletes manage performance anxiety, self-doubt, and fear. Look for Stefanie in the July issue of The Plaid Horse.
Brianne Goutal-Marteau & Archie Cox by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services
Piper speaks with top trainers Brianne Goutal-Marteau and Archie Cox about the upcoming 2025 Washington International Horse Show, presented by MARS Equestrian™. Brought to you by Taylor, Harris Insurance Services.Host: Piper Klemm, publisher of The Plaid HorseGuest: Brianne Goutal-Marteau grew up competing at the Washington International Horse Show (WIHS), with wins in the pony and junior hunters, junior jumpers, and the title at the 2004 WIHS Equitation Finals. A graduate of Brown University, she has had a strong career in show jumping ever since, representing the U.S. at two FEI Jumping World Cup Finals and Nations Cups. Brianne has been on the WIHS Board of Directors for 13 years and has led students to success at the show. Guest: Archie Cox has a long history at the Washington International Horse Show (WIHS). With 18 years serving on the WIHS Board of Directors, he was recently named Vice President. Archie began his own training business Brookway Stables in California in 2000 and has coached students to championships at WIHS and national honors ever since.
The Plaidcast is a weekly equestrian podcast hosted by Piper Klemm, PhD, publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine. Guests include Olympic riders, top hunter/jumper and equitation riders, trainers, horse show managers and industry insiders, plus in-depth conversations on topics such as horsemanship, collegiate riding, the state of our sport and horse show how to’s for riders at every level. One episode each month is devoted to the mental side of riding with nationally recognized mental skills coach and author Tonya Johnston (Inside Your Ride).