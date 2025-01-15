Inside the Prospect: Travis Hunter I CouchScouts Podcast Ep. 63
On this weeks episode of the CouchScouts podcast the boys continue their Inside the Prospect series looking at one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft, Hiesman winner Travis Hunter. Does Hunter have what it takes to play WR at the next level or should he enter as a DB? Tune in to hear our take!
Inside the Prospect: Omarion Hampton I CouchScouts Podcast Ep. 62
On this weeks episode of the CouchScouts podcast the boys continue their Inside the Prospect series looking at UNC RB Omarion Hampton. Why can Hamptons style of RB really thrive in the NFL? Tune in to find out!
Inside the Prospect: Luther Burden I CouchScouts Podcast Episode 61
On this weeks episode of the CouchScouts podcast the boys bring you a special New Years day episode of their inside the prospect series breaking down Missouri WR Luther Burden III. Tune in to find out which Matt Brother has Luther Burden has his "My Guy"
Inside the Prospect: Tet Mcmillian CouchScouts Episode 60
On this weeks episode of the CouchScouts podcast the boys continue their inside the prospect series breaking down Arizona WR Tet Mcmillian. They might even have some spicy takes on him. Tune in to find out!
Inside the Prospect: Kaleb Johnson I CouchScouts Podcast Ep.59
On this weeks episode of the CouchScouts podcast the boys continue their inside the prospect series breaking down a player that has seen their stock rise this season; Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson.
