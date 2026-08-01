Bob just returned from Italy with a story that should make every customer service leader pay attention.

At train stations in Venice and Florence, there were no employees to help. Just kiosks. If you wanted a ticket, you figured it out yourself. If you had a question, there was nobody to ask. It wasn't a glimpse of the future. It was the present.

That experience led us into a bigger discussion about AI, automation, and what customer service becomes when human interaction disappears.

We unpacked a recent Anthropic report showing that customer service roles have some of the highest exposure to AI-driven task automation. But exposure to tasks is not the same as elimination of jobs.

The deeper question is this:

Is customer service simply a collection of transactions, or is it fundamentally about relationships?

We discussed real-world results from an enterprise deployment of agentic AI where:

Escalation rates were 4x higher when customers interacted with AI versus humans.

Customers were significantly more likely to demand supervisors from bots.

Contact volume increased by 50% in less than six months.

Companies discovered that delivering bad news remains far more effective when done by a human.

History suggests that new channels rarely reduce demand. Email didn't reduce contacts. ATMs didn't eliminate bank tellers. They changed the nature of the work.

AI may do the same.

At the same time, organizations are racing toward automation while learning that token costs, increased interactions, and customer behavior may complicate the promised economics.

The technology is arriving at bullet-train speed.

The question is no longer whether AI is coming.

The question is:

Who are you in an AI-first world?

Will your company become a vending machine that happens to sell products?

Or will you intentionally preserve the human elements that create trust, loyalty, and relationships?

Because customer relationship management was never supposed to become customer technology management.

Topics discussed:

Anthropic's AI exposure findings

Why task automation doesn't automatically eliminate jobs

The difference between transactional and relational service

Real-world lessons from agentic AI deployments

Rising escalation rates with AI interactions

The hidden cost of token consumption

Why customers treat bots differently than humans

The future role of human agents

How leaders should rethink customer service strategy in an AI-first era