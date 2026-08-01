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Contact Center Show

Amas Tenumah & Bob Furniss
BusinessManagement
Contact Center Show
Latest episode

187 episodes

  • Contact Center Show

    AI Didn’t Replace the Contact Center. Now Comes the Hard Part.

    08/01/2026 | 24 mins.
    AI was supposed to replace contact center workers. Instead, there are more people working in contact centers today than there were at the beginning of the year.
    That does not mean AI failed. In many areas, it has exceeded expectations.
    In this season finale, Amas and Bob examine what they got right, what changed their minds, and what contact center leaders should expect next. They discuss why AI is changing frontline work rather than eliminating it, how automation is exposing leadership failures, and why the agents who remain will handle increasingly difficult work.
    They also explore where AI is already delivering—particularly in quality assurance, knowledge management, and customer self-service—and why even impressive bots still fail when companies deny them the information or authority required to solve real problems.
    The next phase will not be about acquiring more technology. It will be about managing what companies have already bought, determining where humans still matter, and separating genuine guidance from vendors selling both the product and the consulting required to make it work.
    Plus, Amas and Bob revisit their position on customer surveys, predict the issues that will dominate the rest of the year, and reflect on The Contact Center Show’s rise to number 22 among Apple’s management podcasts.
    In this episode:
    Why AI has changed contact center jobs without eliminating them

    What Bob learned from two very different AI service experiences

    Why better automation creates harder work for human agents

    How weak bots expose leadership, data, and authority problems

    Where AI has exceeded expectations

    Why customer surveys may still have value when used to develop agents

    The growing importance of AI management and governance

    Why technology companies are becoming consulting companies

    The danger of buying more features than an organization can use

    What The Contact Center Show should tackle next season

    The Contact Center Show will return at the end of September. Until then, explore the archive and send Amas or Bob your feedback on LinkedIn.
  • Contact Center Show

    Paying up for customer service

    07/16/2026 | 24 mins.
    In this episode, Amas Tenumah and Bob Furniss explore the evolving landscape of customer service, tiered service models, and the role of technology in delivering personalized experiences. They discuss how companies can strategically implement paid and differentiated service levels to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

    takeaways

    Companies should consider tiered service models to meet diverse customer needs.
    Charging for premium support can recoup costs and improve service quality.
    Operational execution of tiered support requires careful planning and training.
    Technology enables effective routing and personalized service levels.
    Customer expectations vary based on loyalty and payment for support.

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction and casual chat about sports
    4222:10:50 Pivot to service: Should companies charge for attended support?
    6972:11:09 Examples of tiered service in airlines and hospitality
    9388:51:23 Consumer perspective on paying for better service
    11916:38:11 Operational challenges of implementing tiered support
    15472:11:43 Technology solutions for differentiated customer routing
    215277:45:28 Historical context of tiered service in business
    227499:58:49 Recommendations for adopting tiered service models
    279166:39:06 Operational considerations and workforce planning
    353611:06:28 Ensuring customer satisfaction and avoiding queue degradation
    375277:46:37 Closing remarks and World Cup discussion
  • Contact Center Show

    The Survey Is Dead. Now What?

    07/07/2026 | 19 mins.
    Customer surveys were once the backbone of quality programs. Today, response rates are collapsing, customers are ignoring them, and contact centers are left wondering how to measure performance without reliable feedback.
    Fresh from Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas, Amas shares a conversation that kept coming up among industry leaders: transactional surveys are failing. Some organizations have seen response rates drop nearly 90%, creating real problems for coaching, quality scoring, bonuses, and operational decision-making.
    Bob and Amas explore:
    Why surveys became the default measure of customer experience.
    Whether survey fatigue has finally reached a breaking point.
    Why AI-powered quality monitoring may be replacing traditional Voice of the Customer programs.
    The hidden flaw in most customer surveys.
    How changing who the feedback is for—from the company to the individual agent—can dramatically improve participation.
    The conversation also tackles a bigger question: if customers are giving you their time and feedback, what responsibility do companies have to actually use it?
    If your contact center still depends on post-interaction surveys, this episode is a timely look at what comes next.
  • Contact Center Show

    Why Contact Center Training Is Still Broken in 2026

    06/22/2026 | 19 mins.
    The more important question might be: why are we still struggling with the same training problems we've had for twenty years?
    In this episode, we tackle a challenge facing nearly every contact center: new hire training that produces high attrition, slow ramp times, and inconsistent performance.
    The conversation started with a client losing roughly half of its new hires during training and another portion during nesting. Despite new technology, the outcomes felt painfully familiar.
    We explored some uncomfortable questions:
    Are organizations hiring the right people for the job?

    Do recruiters actually understand the roles they're filling?

    Are training programs teaching agents what to know instead of how to find answers?

    Why are contact centers still trying to memorize information that changes every few weeks?

    How much time do leaders spend observing their own training programs?

    Bob argues that many training failures begin before day one, with hiring processes that prioritize filling seats instead of finding the right fit.
    We also discuss one of the biggest missed opportunities in modern training:
    AI is changing how agents work, but many training organizations haven't changed how they train.
    As AI-powered knowledge systems, agent assist tools, and automation become standard, training leaders need a seat at the table. Yet in many organizations, training teams are disconnected from the technology decisions that will fundamentally reshape agent performance.
    One of the biggest insights from the discussion:
    The real opportunity isn't using AI to automate training.
    It's using AI to automate the things training used to spend time on so trainers can focus on the skills that matter most:
    Building rapport

    Problem solving

    Judgment

    De-escalation

    Relationship-building

    Handling difficult conversations

    Technology changes.
    The fundamentals don't.
    Topics discussed:
    Why new hire attrition remains so high

    Hiring mistakes that create training failures

    Teaching agents how to find answers versus memorizing answers

    The role of nesting and floor support

    Why training content quickly becomes obsolete

    The disconnect between training teams and AI initiatives

    Agent assist and the future of onboarding

    Tough skills versus technical skills

    Why fundamentals still matter in modern contact centers

    How AI should reshape training priorities
  • Contact Center Show

    AI Is Replacing Tasks. The Real Question Is What Happens to Relationships?

    06/11/2026 | 18 mins.
    Bob just returned from Italy with a story that should make every customer service leader pay attention.
    At train stations in Venice and Florence, there were no employees to help. Just kiosks. If you wanted a ticket, you figured it out yourself. If you had a question, there was nobody to ask. It wasn't a glimpse of the future. It was the present.
    That experience led us into a bigger discussion about AI, automation, and what customer service becomes when human interaction disappears.
    We unpacked a recent Anthropic report showing that customer service roles have some of the highest exposure to AI-driven task automation. But exposure to tasks is not the same as elimination of jobs.
    The deeper question is this:
    Is customer service simply a collection of transactions, or is it fundamentally about relationships?
    We discussed real-world results from an enterprise deployment of agentic AI where:
    Escalation rates were 4x higher when customers interacted with AI versus humans.
    Customers were significantly more likely to demand supervisors from bots.
    Contact volume increased by 50% in less than six months.
    Companies discovered that delivering bad news remains far more effective when done by a human.
    History suggests that new channels rarely reduce demand. Email didn't reduce contacts. ATMs didn't eliminate bank tellers. They changed the nature of the work.
    AI may do the same.
    At the same time, organizations are racing toward automation while learning that token costs, increased interactions, and customer behavior may complicate the promised economics.
    The technology is arriving at bullet-train speed.
    The question is no longer whether AI is coming.
    The question is:
    Who are you in an AI-first world?
    Will your company become a vending machine that happens to sell products?
    Or will you intentionally preserve the human elements that create trust, loyalty, and relationships?
    Because customer relationship management was never supposed to become customer technology management.
    Topics discussed:
    Anthropic's AI exposure findings
    Why task automation doesn't automatically eliminate jobs
    The difference between transactional and relational service
    Real-world lessons from agentic AI deployments
    Rising escalation rates with AI interactions
    The hidden cost of token consumption
    Why customers treat bots differently than humans
    The future role of human agents
    How leaders should rethink customer service strategy in an AI-first era
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About Contact Center Show
This is the public square for all things contact center. This is where the world's best Call & Contact center professionals come to get better at delivering a great experience for customers. Your contact center mentors - Amas Tenumah & Bob Furniss
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