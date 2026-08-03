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42 episodes
- Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for a lively and fascinating conversation with American Paralympian and Wheelchair Basketball Superstar Trevon Jenifer. Learn how this athlete without legs first dominated high school wrestling in the state of Maryland (against able-bodied athletes) before ascending to legendary status in the world of Wheelchair Basketball and the Paralympics.
- Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for an in-depth and fascinating conversation with retired U.S. Air Force Four-Star General Lester L. Lyles. Learn how this leader in air combat, space programs and rocketry became one of Fairfax County's most prolific advocates for the arts and STEM programs for under-served kids.
- Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for an in-depth and inspiring conversation with Keith Gordon, President and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center. Learn about his career evolution from professional sports executive to art world leader as President and CEO of the area’s premier arts hub.
- Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for an in-depth and fun conversation with Bunnyman Brewing Co-Owner Sean Hunt. Learn all about how this local business man chased his dream and found himself at the top of one of Fairfax County's most beloved brands.
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About Connect with County Leaders
The “Connect with County Leaders” podcast with your host Bryan Hill, Fairfax County Executive, is a monthly opportunity to discuss issues, opportunities, and other priorities with distinguished leaders from around Fairfax County.Podcast website
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