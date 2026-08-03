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Connect with County Leaders

Fairfax County Government
Government
Connect with County Leaders
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • Connect with County Leaders

    (Aug'26) Trevon Jenifer, American Paralympian and Wheelchair Basketball Superstar

    08/03/2026
    Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for a lively and fascinating conversation with American Paralympian and Wheelchair Basketball Superstar Trevon Jenifer. Learn how this athlete without legs first dominated high school wrestling in the state of Maryland (against able-bodied athletes) before ascending to legendary status in the world of Wheelchair Basketball and the Paralympics.
  • Connect with County Leaders

    (Jul'26) Lester L. Lyles, Retired U.S. Air Force Four-Star General

    07/06/2026
    Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for an in-depth and fascinating conversation with retired U.S. Air Force Four-Star General Lester L. Lyles. Learn how this leader in air combat, space programs and rocketry became one of Fairfax County's most prolific advocates for the arts and STEM programs for under-served kids.
  • Connect with County Leaders

    (Jun'26) Keith Gordon, President and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center

    06/15/2026
    Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for an in-depth and inspiring conversation with Keith Gordon, President and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center. Learn about his career evolution from professional sports executive to art world leader as President and CEO of the area’s premier arts hub.
  • Connect with County Leaders

    (Jun'26) Bunnyman Brewing Co-Owner Sean Hunt

    06/01/2026
    Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for an in-depth and fun conversation with Bunnyman Brewing Co-Owner Sean Hunt. Learn all about how this local business man chased his dream and found himself at the top of one of Fairfax County's most beloved brands.
  • Connect with County Leaders

    (May'26) Claudia "Baby Tyson" Palacios, Adaptive Boxing Champion

    05/04/2026
    Join Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill for an in-depth and lively conversation with Adaptive Boxing Champion Claudia "Baby Tyson" Palacios. Learn all about Adaptive Boxing from a local legend in the worldwide sport.
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About Connect with County Leaders
The “Connect with County Leaders” podcast with your host Bryan Hill, Fairfax County Executive, is a monthly opportunity to discuss issues, opportunities, and other priorities with distinguished leaders from around Fairfax County.
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