Tyler DeSantis aka Tyler NoBoost OG street racer , yellowbullet, copper top and more!
Everyone knows Tyler NoBoost but rarely do we get to hear from him. We take a deep dive into legendary cars like copper top and trickbag, talk about our insane fuel swap at yellowbullet and a bunch more.
head over and check it out the site!
https://bootlegtuned.com/
--------
1:15:47
Episode 1 Noah Stein
Easy decision to have Noah as my first guest. Watch us just sit around and tell old war stories, Noah's come up, and just some back and forth banter.
Also leave a comment and let me know what you think, what direction i should take this deal and any other suggestions!