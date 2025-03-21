Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceCocktails and CONSPIRACIES
Cocktails and CONSPIRACIES

Podcast Cocktails and CONSPIRACIES
Sheral DeVaughn
In a world full of turmoil and uncertainty, you need a place to turn to for the information you need. People that will talk about hard-hitting topics that are m...
ScienceLife SciencesSociety & CultureDocumentaryComedyComedy Interviews

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • Bigfoot Researcher Mike Familant- "In the Shadow of Big Red Eye"
    Got a topic you want us to tackle? Know someone we need to interview or a place we need to investigate? Got feedback or questions on an episode? Shoot us a text here!Would you give up your whole world to pursue evidence for something you aren't even sure exists?That's exactly what our guest Mike Familant did after a random camping adventure changed his life.In this episode, you'll learn:The experience that took Mike from being an EMT to a full-time Bigfoot ResearcherThe types of evidence Mike has discoveredWhere to look for BigfootTips and tools you'll need before exploring for any unknown creature in the wildThe reason why Mike is obsessed with finding Bigfoot- even though he isn't necessarily a believer!Where to see Mike in person and how to watch his television show "In the Shadow of Big Red Eye"Links you might find helpful:Mike's Website: (for everything related to Mike and his Bigfoot research)"In the Shadow of Big Red Eye" episodesMike's FacebookMike's Instagram
    --------  
    1:13:00
  • Season 2 Opener: A Drone, A Freemason, and Tupac Walk Into A Podcast
    Got a topic you want us to tackle? Know someone we need to interview or a place we need to investigate? Got feedback or questions on an episode? Shoot us a text here!After a long sabbatical, the "Cocktailed Crazies" have returned with a bit of a surprise.In this episode, you will:Meet the newest member of the C&C teamDiscuss the drones sighted over MULTIPLE locations in the U.S. and learn some new information regarding who is responsible and why they are there.Dive into some of the Freemasons' secrets and their alleged cult-like activities...from one of the members!Dig into the controversies of dead celebrities and if they staged their deaths, as well as the possibility of clones running our governments.
    --------  
    1:11:12
  • Spiritual Alchemy
    Got a topic you want us to tackle? Know someone we need to interview or a place we need to investigate? Got feedback or questions on an episode? Shoot us a text here!Things get lively in EVERY dimension when Sher and Kip chat with Spiritual Alchemist Ahsaki Kai.In this episode, you'll discover:How Ahsaki combines her science background with her metaphysical skills to heal physical, emotional, and spiritual traumas for her clientsThe most terrifying things Kai has both seen and battled on various paranormal planesHow psychic gifts combined with hypnotherapy and past life regression can lead to greater success both personally and professionallyWhy plant medicine is so powerful in unlocking your potentialPlus we discuss:Why Henry Cavill will likely ban us from getting within 1000 feet of himKip's disturbing cartoon crushSher's craziest fearOur bizarre idea for making political primaries worthy of Pay-per-view watchingStrap in for a wild ride!!!You can get in touch with Ahsaki Kai here:FacebookInstagramLinkedInwww.ahsakikai.com
    --------  
    1:13:40
  • Whiskey and Wrestling: Kayfabe or Conspiracy?
    Got a topic you want us to tackle? Know someone we need to interview or a place we need to investigate? Got feedback or questions on an episode? Shoot us a text here!In a world of soap operas and reality television, nothing seems as over-the-top as professional wrestling.  Many of the stories and players seem as strong as a barrel-proof bottle of bourbon.But what if the storylines were real?  What if the truth was crazier and more controversial than the scripted plots and choreographed stunts?In this episode of Cocktails and Conspiracies, Sher joins returning guest and special co-host Laszlo Nemesi to chat with Samuel Alden, Co-President of the Kansas City Bourbon and Whiskey Club.In this episode, you'll discover:What it takes to grow a bourbon and whiskey club to over 7200 membersThe current trends in whiskey How to pick your perfect sipSam and Laszlo's unique ties to the world of professional wrestlingThe reason Macho Man Randy Savage may have been snubbed from returning to the WWEThe secret theory surrounding "The Montreal Screw Job"Why professional wrestling might be the most conspiratorial topic of all timeYou can learn more about the Kansas City Bourbon and Whiskey Club HERE
    --------  
    1:18:25
  • Law Enforcement vs the Paranormal: My Brother Was Satanic Forrest Gump!
    Got a topic you want us to tackle? Know someone we need to interview or a place we need to investigate? Got feedback or questions on an episode? Shoot us a text here!Sher and Kip take a trip down a dark, terrifying road as former military and law enforcement professional Brian McMaster shares his experiences with Satanic and paranormal entities.In this episode, you'll discover:The horrifying encounter he and his family had with his Satanic and demonically possessed stepbrotherThe professional standoff he faced with a Satanic cult during his years as a young deputyThe paranormal happenings at a local University that shook Brian to his core and made him question his own sense of realityBrian's take on Bigfoot and where he believes he will find himSpecial shoutout to Holladay Distillery in Westin, Missouri and to Missouri River Relief!
    --------  
    1:12:27

About Cocktails and CONSPIRACIES

In a world full of turmoil and uncertainty, you need a place to turn to for the information you need. People that will talk about hard-hitting topics that are most important to YOU. Oh, who are we kidding? We talk about booze and Bigfoot! Your host Sher DeVaughn, along with her partner in crime, James "Kip" Kipper interview paranormal researchers and scientists, as well as those who have had shocking personal experiences, and sprinkle in talks with master distillers, winemakers, and cigar aficionados for a truly unique and entertaining experience. Think of it as your very own "Paranormal Cheers." So grab a glass and pour yourself into the conversation each week with some #CocktailsandCONSPIRACIES
