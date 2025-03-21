Got a topic you want us to tackle? Know someone we need to interview or a place we need to investigate? Got feedback or questions on an episode? Shoot us a text here!In a world of soap operas and reality television, nothing seems as over-the-top as professional wrestling. Many of the stories and players seem as strong as a barrel-proof bottle of bourbon.But what if the storylines were real? What if the truth was crazier and more controversial than the scripted plots and choreographed stunts?In this episode of Cocktails and Conspiracies, Sher joins returning guest and special co-host Laszlo Nemesi to chat with Samuel Alden, Co-President of the Kansas City Bourbon and Whiskey Club.In this episode, you'll discover:What it takes to grow a bourbon and whiskey club to over 7200 membersThe current trends in whiskey How to pick your perfect sipSam and Laszlo's unique ties to the world of professional wrestlingThe reason Macho Man Randy Savage may have been snubbed from returning to the WWEThe secret theory surrounding "The Montreal Screw Job"Why professional wrestling might be the most conspiratorial topic of all timeYou can learn more about the Kansas City Bourbon and Whiskey Club HEREHave a suggestion for an episode? Would you like to be a guest on the show? Questions? Comments and Feedback?We want to hear from you! Send an email to [email protected]
