Tom Stein | Chairman, Stein IAS | The Inherent B2B Marketing Problem & What to Do About It

A CMO Confidential Interview with Tom Stein, the Chairman & Chief Brand Officer of Stein IAS, a leading global B2B agency. Tom shares his thoughts on why we are in "The B2B Decade," the underleveraged power of many B2B brands, and how organization structures are often in the way of good marketing. Key topics include: why so many B2B companies default to the "3 yards and a cloud of dust" plays seen in football circa 1960; the power of linking brand, performance marketing and sales functions; and why the B2B Marketing job can be especially challenging. Tune in to hear his thoughts on "The Big, Long Idea" and how he fell off the stage playing the bass at his first big gig.Discover the hidden flaws in B2B marketing that top CMOs won't tell you! Join former Chief Marketing Officer Mike Linton as he hosts CMO Confidential, bringing you inside the world of executive marketing decisions and strategies. In this episode, Mike welcomes Tom Stein, Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Stein IAS, to unravel the inherent challenges in B2B marketing and what you can do to overcome them. Key topics include the evolving B2B landscape, the impact of AI, and the critical role of creative effectiveness in marketing. Tune in to hear Tom's insights on why B2B marketing is often misunderstood and how aligning brand and demand can propel your business forward.CHAPTERS:00:00 - Intro00:39 - B2B Marketing Challenges01:49 - Understanding the B2B Landscape07:06 - Issues in B2B Marketing09:16 - Evolution of B2B Marketing Strategies14:00 - The Rise of Brand in B2B18:02 - Valuation and Measurement of B2B Brand22:19 - B2B Client Best and Worst Practices26:54 - Addressing B2B CMOs Worldwide28:34 - Engaging B2B Agencies Globally32:40 - Final Thoughts34:04 - Outro