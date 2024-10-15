Tom Stein | Chairman, Stein IAS | The Inherent B2B Marketing Problem & What to Do About It
A CMO Confidential Interview with Tom Stein, the Chairman & Chief Brand Officer of Stein IAS, a leading global B2B agency. Tom shares his thoughts on why we are in "The B2B Decade," the underleveraged power of many B2B brands, and how organization structures are often in the way of good marketing. Key topics include: why so many B2B companies default to the "3 yards and a cloud of dust" plays seen in football circa 1960; the power of linking brand, performance marketing and sales functions; and why the B2B Marketing job can be especially challenging. Tune in to hear his thoughts on "The Big, Long Idea" and how he fell off the stage playing the bass at his first big gig.Discover the hidden flaws in B2B marketing that top CMOs won't tell you! Join former Chief Marketing Officer Mike Linton as he hosts CMO Confidential, bringing you inside the world of executive marketing decisions and strategies. In this episode, Mike welcomes Tom Stein, Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Stein IAS, to unravel the inherent challenges in B2B marketing and what you can do to overcome them. Key topics include the evolving B2B landscape, the impact of AI, and the critical role of creative effectiveness in marketing. Tune in to hear Tom's insights on why B2B marketing is often misunderstood and how aligning brand and demand can propel your business forward.
34:44
Jason Radisson | New CMOs at the Inflection Point – Tips for the Hard Situations | CMO Confidential
A CMO Confidential interview with Jason Radisson, CEO of Movo, former Regional GM at Uber and Marketer at Caesars Entertainment. Jason shares his thoughts on how to approach inflection points like declining sales, a change of control, or company pivot -- and the importance of focusing on the outcome you have to deliver to move the business forward. Key topics include: how to quickly get the math you need; how to reset strategy if the math says the strategy is wrong; the difference between marketing and business math; and what a "fixer" actually does. Tune in to hear about "algorithmic shelf campaigns," and pages from some of the playbooks he developed at Uber and Harrah's.Dive into the "New CMO Survival Guide: Avoiding the Inflection Pitfalls" on CMO Confidential, where host Mike Linton, a seasoned CMO with experience at Best Buy, eBay, Farmers Insurance, and Ancestry.com, uncovers the intricate challenges faced by new Chief Marketing Officers. Tune in to hear from Jason Radisson, Founder and CEO of Movo, as he shares insights from his extensive background, including roles at Uber, Caesars, and consulting with McKinsey. Key topics include understanding and navigating inflection points such as technological obsolescence and strategic turnaround, and the importance of math and data-driven decision-making in marketing leadership. Discover practical strategies for assessing and reframing company expectations, executing a gap analysis, and optimizing marketing channels for maximum ROI.
35:12
Jean English | Big Tech & B2B Marketing-What You Need to Know | Juniper Networks | CMO Confidential
A CMO Confidential Interview with Jean English, CMO of Juniper Networks, formerly the CMO of Armis, Palo Alto Networks and NetApp. Jean describes the ongoing digital transformation journey, how the "Infrastructure Layer" works and why it's so important to marketers, and why Marketing and IT should be BFF's. Key topics include: the forces driving tech consolidation; a 3-part process to integrate AI into your team; and key questions to ask during a marketing interview with a tech company. Tune in to hear an infrastructure case story about The Gap and why her mantra is "Be Bold. Be Kind."Discover the transformative power of AI in marketing with "AI in Marketing: Don't Get Left Behind." Join Mike Linton, a seasoned CMO, as he hosts Jean English, CMO of Juniper Networks. Key topics include the intersection of AI and digital transformation, challenges in B2B technology, and the critical role of infrastructure in seamless operations. Tune in to hear Jean's unique insights on leveraging AI for real-time customer engagement, personalizing experiences, and enhancing cybersecurity. With over 25 years in tech, Jean shares invaluable advice for marketers aiming to thrive in a tech-driven world. Learn about the importance of aligning marketing with IT for optimal data use and the strategic benefits of acquisitions.
33:35
Joyce Kim | Report From the Front Lines of Cybersecurity & What It Means for Marketers | Zscaler
A CMO Confidential Interview with Joyce Kim, CMO of cloud cybersecurity company Zscaler. In this highly informative and conversational interview, Joyce describes the ongoing race between companies and the innovative onslaught of bad actors, the concept of "Zero Trust," and how marketers can be good partners with their Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). Key topics include: what to do if you have a breach; why marketers are often on the front lines of cyber; and questions she asks during the interview process to better understand the candidate's perspective on where marketing fits in a tech company. Also, tune in to hear why she always asks what everyone is wearing before an event.Avoid This Security Mistake: Insights from Top CMOs is a must-watch for marketers seeking to understand the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. Hosted by five-time CMO Mike Linton, this episode of CMO Confidential features Joyce Kim, CMO of Zscaler, a leader in cloud security. Tune in to hear Joyce's insights as she navigates the complexities of cybersecurity, from endpoint protection to zero trust architecture. Key topics include the growing threat of breaches, the role of AI in cyber defense, and the importance of maintaining consumer trust.Joyce Kim, with her extensive background at Google, Microsoft, and Zscaler, brings a wealth of knowledge on mitigating risks in a digital world. Learn how marketers can collaborate with IT to protect their organizations and explore best practices for managing breach responses.
33:08
The Digital Ad Industry is Built on the Wrong Principles & Other Things That Make You Go Hmmm
A CMO Confidential Interview with Tom Goodwin, author, speaker, and former head of innovation at Publicis, Zenith and Havas. Tom makes the case that much of today's marketing spending is wasted on a "playbook of precision" where everything can be attributed and all customers can be micro-targeted. Key topics include: why branding in the AI Age is more important than ever; why claiming performance marketing success may not represent actual success; and his belief that advertising and brand building are slow and weak, but necessary for the long-term success of most businesses. Tune in to hear a Restoration Hardware case study and learn about Fredkin's Paradox and the Dopamine Culture.Discover the digital ad secrets that could be wasting 80% of your budget in this insightful episode of CMO Confidential, hosted by seasoned marketing executive Mike Linton. Tune in to hear from Tom Goodwin, a leader in innovation and change, known for his thought-provoking book "Digital Darwinism." Key topics include the pitfalls of digital advertising, the over-reliance on attribution, and the misunderstood role of AI in marketing. Tom shares his unique perspective on the industry's outdated principles and the need for a return to brand-building fundamentals. As the former Head of Innovation at Zenith and SVP of Strategy and Innovation at Havas, Tom's insights offer valuable lessons for CMOs and marketers navigating today's complex landscape.
