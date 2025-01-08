Celery juice. Coffee enemas. Ozone therapy. The list of pseudoscientific cancer "treatments" is endless. Yet they all risk pushing people in vulnerable positions toward untenable "cures."Dr Andrea Love joins Derek Beres to discuss the dangers of cancer misinformation, as well as why the field of cancer research is so complex—and rewarding.Dr Andrea Love is an immunologist and microbiologist, as well as subject-matter expert in infectious disease immunology, cancer immunology, and autoimmunity. She writes the Immunologic newsletter.-- --Donate to Siris Health | WebsiteTheme music: Soul'd Transitions by Luz Cafe
31:41
Clarity Lab: Trailer
Clarity Lab is the official podcast of Siris Health, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit I founded to build a free educational platform and curate social media channels that feature experts presenting health and science in a clear, compelling manner.Every week, Derek Beres talks to one expert about one topic in their area of expertise.Season 1 launches on Jan 8.Donate to Siris Health here.Theme song: Soul'd Transitions by Luz Cafe
