Citizen Watchdog with Todd Zinser

Cincinnati's Green Ambitions: Sustainability Challenges and Budget Mysteries

Unlock the secrets of Cincinnati's ambitious journey towards sustainability with our latest episode on the Green Cincinnati Plan. Explore the intricate evolution of this environmental roadmap, beginning with the pioneering Climate Protection Plan of 2008, courtesy of Mark Mallory, and how it has morphed through the years into a complex, far-reaching strategy for 2023. From the target of 100% renewable energy for city operations by 2035 to encouraging a shift towards plant-based diets, we dissect the bold visions and the challenges of maintaining consistency and accountability. Join us as we spotlight Mayor Aftab Perval's unique focus on equity and climate, and the transformative goals driving the city's environmental ambitions.Yet, the journey isn’t without its mysteries. We unravel the enigma of the missing $5 million originally meant for green initiatives, now puzzlingly rerouted to the city's fleet needs, with no clear explanation in sight. Despite poring over Cincinnati's epic 186-page Green Plan, we find it conspicuously empty of cost indicators, raising questions about the financial transparency of these initiatives. For those eager to understand the broader implications and priorities of the city's environmental strategies, we recommend a visit to their website for a more digestible perspective. This episode is just the beginning, with more revelations and discussions promised in upcoming installments.