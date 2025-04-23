Citizen Watchdog with Todd Zinser

Cincinnati's Green Ambitions: Sustainability Challenges and Budget Mysteries
Unlock the secrets of Cincinnati's ambitious journey towards sustainability with our latest episode on the Green Cincinnati Plan. Explore the intricate evolution of this environmental roadmap, beginning with the pioneering Climate Protection Plan of 2008, courtesy of Mark Mallory, and how it has morphed through the years into a complex, far-reaching strategy for 2023. From the target of 100% renewable energy for city operations by 2035 to encouraging a shift towards plant-based diets, we dissect the bold visions and the challenges of maintaining consistency and accountability. Join us as we spotlight Mayor Aftab Perval's unique focus on equity and climate, and the transformative goals driving the city's environmental ambitions.Yet, the journey isn’t without its mysteries. We unravel the enigma of the missing $5 million originally meant for green initiatives, now puzzlingly rerouted to the city's fleet needs, with no clear explanation in sight. Despite poring over Cincinnati's epic 186-page Green Plan, we find it conspicuously empty of cost indicators, raising questions about the financial transparency of these initiatives. For those eager to understand the broader implications and priorities of the city's environmental strategies, we recommend a visit to their website for a more digestible perspective. This episode is just the beginning, with more revelations and discussions promised in upcoming installments.
17:06
Cincinnati's Missing Audit
City corruption exposed: the forensic audit Cincinnati didn't want you to see. Our latest episode brings you inside the tangled web of local governance, examining the unfinished forensic audit that was meant to shed light on murky economic development projects between 2018 and 2020. We unravel the story behind the critical draft report by audit firm Crowe, which the city dismissed as unsatisfactory, likely due to its damning insights into current practices. The episode questions the city's transparency and accountability, with a spotlight on the secretive use of emergency ordinances and discretionary funds, drawing connections to historic corruption scandals in Washington D.C. and Columbus.Exploring the realm of forensic audits, we highlight their necessity in providing a thorough investigation that goes beyond balancing the books to ensure no stone is left unturned. Our discussion underscores the importance of completing such audits to uncover unresolved issues and the need to hold city officials accountable for leaving this particular forensic investigation unfinished. With captivating insights into the Economic Development Reform Panel's recommendations and the continuing influence of lobbyists and developers in Cincinnati, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the mechanics of city governance and the public's quest for transparency.
14:44
Secrecy in Cincinnati Government
Greater Cincinnati is shrouded in political secrecy, but the truth can no longer stay hidden. This episode exposes the clandestine forces at play in the heart of local governance, where sales tax dollars intended for public landmarks are ominously repurposed by shadowy 501c4 groups. With insights from Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus, we peel back the layers of obfuscation surrounding a controversial new arena proposal. The discussion doesn't stop there; we draw parallels to Norfolk Southern's murky railway sell-off and scrutinize Mayor Aftab's entanglements in this political quagmire. The stakes are high as we highlight the influence of undisclosed donors and question the ethical fortitude of decision-makers in the region.Accountability in city politics is not just a necessity—it's an urgent call to action. We spotlight the glaring lack of oversight from key city institutions as mega-million-dollar projects proceed without transparency. With upcoming elections on the horizon, the demand for reform is more pressing than ever. The conversation challenges the status quo, urging a re-evaluation of how political funds are handled and advocating for public scrutiny at every level of governance. We consider reaching out to the city's ethics officer to shed light on these covert initiatives, stressing that the citizens of Greater Cincinnati deserve nothing less than honest and transparent leadership.
12:30
Cincinnati's Struggle Against Public Misconduct
Creating a more transparent and accountable city governance as we uncover the findings from our recent review of the city's Ethics Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. Expect to learn about the critical privacy issues and transparency concerns that have emerged since the hotline's oversight shifted to the solicitor's office in 2022. With 176 complaints filed over the past three years, the hotline's potential to effectively tackle fraud and abuse remains significantly stunted due to a lack of a structured process. Drawing on my expertise with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, I offer insights into the importance of a trustworthy tip line for employees and highlight some eye-opening complaints, including political contributions and donor disclosures.We raise critical questions about the vulnerability of Cincinnati's public funding landscape. Despite the existence of a fraud hotline, skepticism remains about its effectiveness in preventing similar corruption. Join us as we explore the need for decisive action by the city solicitor's office and the hope for a more vigilant city council to champion fraud awareness and prevention in the future.
15:05
Should Cincinnati be pounding the table about DEI?
This episode sheds light on the city's own DEI efforts, highlighting the strides and struggles of the Department of Economic Inclusion in supporting minority and women-owned businesses. Despite the city's dedication, a 2023 Disparity Study Report has pointed out significant gaps, prompting a deeper examination of the city's financial commitments and grants to foster equity and inclusion within the community.
