Checking In with Michelle Williams

Checking In w/ Sunny Hostin
Michelle and Sunny are taking us to a black beachouse! Sunny talks about the inspiration and history behind the concepts of her books. She also shares how journalism impacted her mental health and how the people in her life helped her through those challenges. CHECK IN to this episode for a taste of black luxury!
To purchase Sunny’s books, visit: https://sunnyhostin.com/
Follow Sunny on Instagram @Sunny
5/16/2023
40:57
Checking In w/ Living vs. Existing
The Black Effect Presents... Checking In With Michelle Wiliams!
Michelle is back just to check in with you! In this episode, she discusses the difference between living and existing. She wants you to thrive! Michelle also gets into the ways your views on trust might impact your quality of life. CHECK IN to this episode if you’re ready stop existing and start living!
5/13/2023
32:00
Checking In w/ Mignon Francois
Michelle and Mignon are making life sweet! Mignon shares the origin story of how her multi-million dollar cupcake empire started with $5 and a lot of faith. She tells us how believing is the first step to success. CHECK IN to this episode if you need that sign to start your business now!
To order from The Cupcake Collection, visit: https://www.thecupcakecollection.com/
Follow Mignon on social media!
Instagram: @Mignon.Francois
Twitter: @MignonFrancois_
5/9/2023
47:31
Checking In w/ Setting Boundaries
Michelle is doing a check in with you! In this episode, she recaps her experience at the first ever Black Effect Podcast Festival. She also leans into the importance of setting boundaries and healthily receiving when people set boundaries with you. CHECK IN to this episode to ensure you are a safe person to yourself and the people around you!
4/25/2023
32:38
Checking In w/ Dr. Zuckerman (2nd Intv.)
Michelle and Dr. Z are back again! This time around, Dr. Z dives into her specialty - Narcissistic Personality Disorder. She clearly differentiates having narcissistic traits and actually being a narcissist. She also shares how to deal with the narcissistic people in your life. CHECK IN to this episode to get a better understanding of a term that is so loosely used!
For more on Dr. Zuckerman, visit https://www.drjaimezuckerman.com/
On CHECKING IN, Michelle Williams and her friends let it all out as they reveal their intimate experiences with depression, anxiety and their mental health journeys. Hosted by Michelle, these celebrity interviews will also offer skills on how to manage mental health hardships and even offer coping strategies for emotional well-being.