In this episode of "Millionaires R Made Today," the focus was on improving spiritual health through a connection with nature. The guests, Vicky, Ty, and Kim, shared valuable insights and tips. Ty emphasized the importance of going outside and embracing whatever nature offers, while Kim highlighted the power of pausing, unplugging, and breathing. Vicky encouraged the practice of setting intentions and expressing gratitude daily, and she also advocated for the transformative experience of going barefoot outside.The conversation delved into the benefits of grounding oneself and the sensory experience of being in nature. The idea of incorporating picnics as a community and networking activity was also discussed, adding a social aspect to connecting with the outdoors.As the episode concluded, a daily challenge was proposed: go outside barefoot, experience nature, ask questions about the five senses, and take a brief pause to fully appreciate the moment.A heartfelt thank you was extended to the guests, Vicky, Ty, and Kim, for their valuable contributions and insights on the podcast.🎤 Hosted by the owner, this episode is a blueprint for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike. Subscribe, hit play, and chart your course to financial prosperity!📚 Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction02:09 - Kim06:15 - Taide12:17 - Vicky20:00 - Challenge📢 Let's connect!🌐 Website: www.millionairesrmade.com📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/millionairesrmade📌 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MAMShowOfficial📌TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@millionairesaremade🎙 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/33xIHuxLn5fghc7vwKrLYf📧 For business inquiries, contact us at [email protected]
