Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationMillionaires R Made
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Millionaires R Made
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Millionaires R Made

Austin ARM Brands
EducationSelf-Improvement
Millionaires R Made
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • Financial Health - Side Hustle| Millionaires R Made #EP.27
    Learn from 3 awesome guests on simple tips to grow your Financial Health with Side Hustles!
    --------  
    33:01
  • Spiritual Health - Nature| Millionaires R Made #EP.26
    In this episode of "Millionaires R Made Today," the focus was on improving spiritual health through a connection with nature. The guests, Vicky, Ty, and Kim, shared valuable insights and tips. Ty emphasized the importance of going outside and embracing whatever nature offers, while Kim highlighted the power of pausing, unplugging, and breathing. Vicky encouraged the practice of setting intentions and expressing gratitude daily, and she also advocated for the transformative experience of going barefoot outside.The conversation delved into the benefits of grounding oneself and the sensory experience of being in nature. The idea of incorporating picnics as a community and networking activity was also discussed, adding a social aspect to connecting with the outdoors.As the episode concluded, a daily challenge was proposed: go outside barefoot, experience nature, ask questions about the five senses, and take a brief pause to fully appreciate the moment.A heartfelt thank you was extended to the guests, Vicky, Ty, and Kim, for their valuable contributions and insights on the podcast.🎤 Hosted by the owner, this episode is a blueprint for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike. Subscribe, hit play, and chart your course to financial prosperity!📚 Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction02:09 - Kim06:15 - Taide12:17 - Vicky20:00 - Challenge📢 Let's connect!🌐 Website: www.millionairesrmade.com📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/millionairesrmade📌 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MAMShowOfficial📌TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@millionairesaremade🎙 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/33xIHuxLn5fghc7vwKrLYf📧 For business inquiries, contact us at [email protected]👉 Don't forget to hit that subscribe button and ring the notification bell 🔔 so you never miss an update.Thanks for watching, and we'll see you in the next video!#MillionairesAreMade #podcastguests #spiritualgrowth #nature #naturelovers
    --------  
    32:51
  • Intellectual Health - Logic | Millionaires R Made #EP.25
    A big shoutout to Emma, Luke, and Amber for their insightful contributions on intellectual health and logic in our recent Millionaires Are Made episode. Thank you for sharing your wisdom and making the show awesome! 🎤 Hosted by the owner, this episode is a blueprint for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike. Subscribe, hit play, and chart your course to financial prosperity!📚 Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction02:09 - Emma06:15 - Luke12:17 - Amber20:00 - Challenge👍 If you find this video helpful, don't forget to give it a thumbs up and share it with your friends!📢 Let's connect!🌐 Website: www.millionairesrmade.com📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/millionairesrmade📌 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MAMShowOfficial📌TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@millionairesaremade🎙 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/33xIHuxLn5fghc7vwKrLYf📧 For business inquiries, contact us at [email protected] for watching, and we'll see you in the next video!#MillionairesAreMade #podcastguests #intellectualhealth
    --------  
    33:35
  • Physical Health - Meal Prep | Millionaires R Made #EP.24
    Episode Summary: In this week's episode, our amazing guests – Debbie, Samir, and Michelle – shared powerful insights and practical tips for improving physical health through mindful meal prepping. From doubling up on meals to enhance efficiency, focusing on key electrolytes, to the importance of reflecting on our food choices, this episode is a goldmine of actionable advice. Join us in the Health Reflection Challenge and embark on a 30-day journey of mindful eating. Tune in for a dose of inspiration and take a step closer to a healthier, happier you!🎤 Hosted by the owner, this episode is a blueprint for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike. Subscribe, hit play, and chart your course to financial prosperity!📚 Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction02:09 - Debi06:15 - Sameer12:17 - Michele20:00 - Challenge👍 If you find this video helpful, don't forget to give it a thumbs up and share it with your friends!📢 Let's connect!🌐 Website: www.millionairesrmade.com📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/millionairesrmade📌 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MAMShowOfficial📌TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@millionairesaremade🎙 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/33xIHuxLn5fghc7vwKrLYf📧 For business inquiries, contact us at [email protected] for watching, and we'll see you in the next video!#HealthJourney #MealPrepMagic #MindfulEating
    --------  
    31:46
  • Mental Health - Share Feelings | Millionaires R Made #EP.23
    👍 If you find this video helpful, don't forget to give it a thumbs up and share it with your friends! 📢 Let's connect! 🌐 ⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠ 📷 ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ 📌 ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠ 📌⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠ 🎙 ⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠ 📧 For business and inquiries, contact us at [email protected] 👉 Don't forget to follow! Thanks for watching, and we'll see you in the next episode!
    --------  
    32:07

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Millionaires R Made

Simple steps that lead to simple wins that lead to a simple millionaire. The Millionaires R Made show aims to be the simplest way to get information for all aspects of life. You can immediately implement these tips in your life with less than 5 minutes a day.
Podcast website
EducationSelf-Improvement

Listen to Millionaires R Made, The Jordan Harbinger Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/9/2025 - 1:46:05 PM