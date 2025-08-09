856 - Saturday Short - Saturday Short - What Does Turn Down Mean?

Hey there! It’s Michael here — and welcome to the very first Happy English Saturday Short.Every Saturday, I’ll be here with a quick, one-point English lesson to help you build your vocabulary, fix common grammar issues, and to help you sound more natural when you speak. These lessons are short — just a minute or two — but packed with practical English you can start using right away.So let’s kick things off with a useful phrasal verb: 👉 Turn down. There are a number of meanings for turn down but for today, we use turn down to mean refuse or say no to something. Like, “I had to turn down the job offer because it was too far away.” When Eddie asked Jenny to go to the party, she turned him down. Last night at the restaurant, they offered me a second slice of chocolate cake, and… yeah, I didn’t turn it down!” 😅 No surprise there, right?So how about you? What’s something you turned down recently? Leave a comment below, on the blog, or come tell me on Instagram @happyenglishny — and don’t forget to follow or subscribe so you don’t miss the next Happy English Podcast and next week’s Saturday Short. Thanks for listening — and until next time, keep learning and keep it cool.Use my AI English Tutor HEREJoin my Podcast Learner's Study Group here: https://learn.myhappyenglish.com/transcriptVisit my website for over 3,000 free English lessons: https://www.myhappyenglish.com/