856 - Saturday Short - Saturday Short - What Does Turn Down Mean?
Hey there! It’s Michael here — and welcome to the very first Happy English Saturday Short.Every Saturday, I’ll be here with a quick, one-point English lesson to help you build your vocabulary, fix common grammar issues, and to help you sound more natural when you speak. These lessons are short — just a minute or two — but packed with practical English you can start using right away.So let’s kick things off with a useful phrasal verb: 👉 Turn down. There are a number of meanings for turn down but for today, we use turn down to mean refuse or say no to something. Like, “I had to turn down the job offer because it was too far away.” When Eddie asked Jenny to go to the party, she turned him down. Last night at the restaurant, they offered me a second slice of chocolate cake, and… yeah, I didn’t turn it down!” 😅 No surprise there, right?So how about you? What’s something you turned down recently? Leave a comment below, on the blog, or come tell me on Instagram @happyenglishny — and don’t forget to follow or subscribe so you don’t miss the next Happy English Podcast and next week’s Saturday Short. Thanks for listening — and until next time, keep learning and keep it cool.Use my AI English Tutor HEREJoin my Podcast Learner's Study Group here: https://learn.myhappyenglish.com/transcriptVisit my website for over 3,000 free English lessons: https://www.myhappyenglish.com/
--------
1:54
--------
1:54
855 - Speaking Naturally – Sentence Stress and Emphasis
Sentence stress. It’s not the kind of stress, that keeps you up at night. And in fact, it’s not anything bad at all. It’s an essential part of English!And when I say sentence stress, I’m not talking about being stressed out about learning grammar. I’m talking about how we say certain words louder, longer, or more clearly — and how that changes the feeling, and sometimes even the meaning, of what we’re saying.Use m free AI English Tutor HEREJoin my Podcast Learner's Study Group here: https://learn.myhappyenglish.com/transcriptVisit my website for over 3,000 free English lessons: https://www.myhappyenglish.com/
--------
10:14
--------
10:14
854 - Beach Life – Sunscreen, Umbrellas & Snacks
Are you ready to pack a picnic and have some fun in the sun? Before calling it a day, check out today’s English lesson podcast all about beach life, part of our summer series on American Culture. We’re gonna talk about beach life, which could be the beach at the ocean or a lake, and to some degree even the neighborhood swimming poll. Along the way, I’ll show you five idioms and phrases that match the sunscreen, beach umbrellas, and beach snacks theme: fun in the sun, catch some rays, pack a picnic, chill out, and call it a day.Use My AI English TutorJoin my Podcast Learner's Study Group here: https://learn.myhappyenglish.com/transcriptVisit my website for over 3,000 free English lessons: https://www.myhappyenglish.com/
--------
11:14
--------
11:14
853 - Speaking Naturally – Thought Groups and Pausing
Just because you’re speaking fast, doesn’t mean you’re speaking fluently. Fluency is not about speed. Fluency is about rhythm. It’s about sounding natural — with the right pauses, the right tone, and the right feeling. Today, I want to help you speak more naturally by focusing on something that native speakers do all the time — even if they don’t realize it. And that is: Thought Groups.Use FREE: My AI English TutorJoin my Podcast Learner's Study Group here: https://learn.myhappyenglish.com/transcriptVisit my website for over 3,000 free English lessons: https://www.myhappyenglish.com/
--------
10:22
--------
10:22
852 - Hot Weather Phrasal Verbs
Wow! It’s really heating up out there today. In fact, I was totally burning up when I was walking the dogs. Thankfully I can cool down with the A/C. Today, I've got some phrasal verbs for you that we use to talk about hot weather. Phrasal verbs are such an integral part of English. I mean, native speakers not only use them all the time, but prefer to use them in conversation. And you should to. Using this kind of language will make your spoken English sound much more natural. My AI English Tutor is HEREJoin my Podcast Learner's Study Group here: https://learn.myhappyenglish.com/transcriptVisit my website for over 3,000 free English lessons: https://www.myhappyenglish.com/
Learn American English with your host Michael DiGiacomo from Happy English in New York City. Michael has been teaching English since 1994. This is an English as a Second Language (ESL) and English as a Foreign Language (EFL) podcast that brings you fun, practical, and useful English lessons which are ideal for intermediate and advanced level English learners everywhere. This podcast is perfect for university students, business professionals, homemakers, retirees and anyone who is interested in learning and improving their English skills. Every week, you are going to learn American English idioms, conversational expressions and phrasal verbs. As your American English teacher, I will help you learn real and natural American English pronunciation and conversational style. You will get the chance to improve your vocabulary and have a clear understanding of practical English grammar. I also help you have a deeper understanding of American Culture through language learning. Join my podcast learner's study group to practice these lessons with me each week on zoom. Get Happy, Get English. Happy English!