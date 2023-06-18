Chatterbox Reds is your home for daily Cincinnati Reds content throughout the baseball season. Hosts Trace Fowler and Nick Kirby will bring you new episodes the... More
Game 75: Reds 5, Rockies 3 (First Place Cincinnati Reds win 11TH STRAIGHT GAME with another COMEBACK WIN)
Trace Fowler and Nick Kirby recap the Cincinnati Reds reaching their longest winnings streak in 66 years on Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ballpark. They discuss just how remarkable this streak is, Andrew Abbott's performance, the Reds pulling off their 26th comeback win of the year, Stuart Fairchild being sent to AAA and more. Plus a recap of all the Reds minor league action on Wednesday, a look ahead at the series against the Atlanta Braves this weekend and audio from David Bell, Andrew Abbott, Luke Maile and Jake Fraley in their postgame press conferences.
Today's Extended Episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArBdvZ-O79M
6/22/2023
35:04
Game 74 - Reds 8, Rockies 6 (Cincinnati Reds WIN TENTH STRAIGHT GAME behind Friedl, Elly and Benson)
Trace Fowler and Nick Kirby recap the Cincinnati Reds winning their 10th straight game on Tuesday night to remain in first place in the NL Central. They talk about another comeback win with big performances from TJ Friedl, Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson. They also discuss the Reds rotation and what the Reds plan should be at the trade deadline to address that, Wil Myers being designated for assignment and what that means for the future lineup and more. Plus a recap of all the Reds minor league action on Tuesday night and a preview of Wednesday's game as the Reds go for a sweep and have a chance to secure their longest win streak since 1957.
Today's Extended Episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRxJZOYBvIU&t=958s
6/21/2023
53:02
Game 73 - Reds 5, Rockies 4 (First Place Cincinnati Reds win NINTH STRAIGHT in incredible season debut from Joey Votto)
Trace Fowler and Nick Kirby recap the Cincinnati Reds winning their ninth consecutive game, which moved them alone into first place in the NL Central......and it just so happened behind the bat of Joey Votto in his season debut. Trace and Nick discuss Votto's incredible season debut, the other Reds contributors as everyone keeps performing their role well for the Reds, Brandon Williamson's start and more. They also ask the question, should the Reds extend David Bell now? Plus a preview of Reds-Rockies on Tuesday and some of Joey Votto's pre-game press conference.
Today's Extended Episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMu0aD7VqMc&t=634s
6/20/2023
38:52
Game 72 - Reds 9, Astros 7 (Reds comeback to beat Astros in 10 innings to complete the sweep and win EIGHTH STRAIGHT GAME)
Trace Fowler and Nick Kirby recap the Cincinnati Reds eighth straight victory and series sweep over the defending World Series champion, Houston Astros. They discuss another comeback win and the incredible resolve and fight that the 2023 Reds show. They talk about big days from Spencer Steer, Jonathan India and Jake Fraley in his return. They also talk about a shaky start from Luke Weaver, another great effort from the bullpen and the impending Joey Votto return and what that means for the team. Plus a recap of all the Reds minor league action on Sunday.
Today's Extended Episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0IIiZ2Cg-c
6/19/2023
43:44
Game 71 - Reds 10, Astros 3 (Cincinnati Reds WIN SEVENTH STRAIGHT GAME......win series vs defending champs)
Trace Fowler and Nick Kirby recap the Cincinnati Reds train that keeps on rolling. The Reds won their 7th straight game on Saturday and in the process secured a series win against the defending champion Houston Astros. The fellas are honestly speechless at this incredible run from the good guys. They do their best to recap the start from Hunter Greene, talk about the resurgence from Will Benson, the underrated Matt McLain, good games from Elly De La Cruz and Jonathan India and talk about a potential Joey Votto return and what it might do for the team. Plus a recap of all of the Reds minor league action on Saturday night and a preview of Sunday's game as the Reds go for a sweep in Houston.
Today's Extended Episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6uShB8-cfk&t=1188s
