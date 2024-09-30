Powered by RND
Celeritas

Podcast Celeritas
Magnesium Film
The first test of light speed flight has gone wrong, hurling an astronaut deep into the future where he searches the planets for remnants of the human race. 12
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • Director Commentary on Episode 2
    Director commentary on episode 2 with writer / director Alexander Adell
    --------  
    29:44
  • Director Commentary on Episode 1
    Director commentary on episode 1 with writer / director Alexander Adell
    --------  
    39:05
  • S1E12 | The Seahorse
    The final step in the journey is against his will. Episode 12 of 12.
    --------  
    42:14
  • S1E11 | The Forest
    Owen steps out of an escape pod, into a forest. He might be home. Episode 11 of 12.
    --------  
    32:44
  • S1E10 | The Tube
    Owen is trapped on a base floating in Jupiter's atmosphere. Episode 10 of 12.
    --------  
    31:54

About Celeritas

The first test of light speed flight has gone wrong, hurling an astronaut deep into the future where he searches the planets for remnants of the human race. 12 Episodes. Created, written and directed by Alexander Adell.
