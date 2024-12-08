Say Cheese!: The Retirement Spending Smile | David Blanchett | 110
Today Bill and Jackie are joined by another genius in the world of retirement planning research, David Blanchett, PhD, CFA, CFP. In his role at PGIM, David is responsible for Target Date Funds and Retirement Spending Portfolios. In this episode he discusses redefined retirement concepts, the myths surrounding the 60/40 portfolio and some practical adjustments of the 4% rule. He also explains the 'retirement spending smile,' and retirement strategies for late starters. 🔗Connect with us Buy CUtFI a coffee Record a message for CUtFI Thank you to our sponsor: DeleteMe: Your personal data is yours again. Hands-free subscription service that removes you from data broker sites. Enter the code Catchingup at checkout to get 20% off Resources mentioned on the show: 🌐David's Website David's Latest Research A Time-Honored Strategy Puts Your Retirement at Risk of Financial Ruin Guided Spending Rates: Rethinking “Safe” Initial Withdrawal Rates Redefining the Optimal Retirement Income Strategy If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show on your podcast player and leave us a rating or review. If you want to watch, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel. This helps others find the show and keeps us creating great content for you! Disclaimer: Our content is for general education and information purposes only. We are not providing financial, legal, or tax advice. Always do your own research or consult a professional before making important decisions.
--------
49:21
Childfree Wealth and Life Planning | Dr. Jay Zigmont | 109
In this episode we turn the tables as Bill joins Dr. Jay Zigmont, CFP on the Childfree Wealth podcast. Bill shares his journey as a late starter physician who lived largely a paycheck-to-paycheck existence until waking up at age 50. He now co-hosts the 'Catching Up to FI' podcast to help other late starters. Jay is the author of the upcoming book 'The Childfree Guide to Life and Money' and the founder of Childfree Wealth, a financial planning firm that addresses the needs of childfree people in a way that traditional financial companies don’t. Jay and Bill cover topics like investing, long-term care, and preparing for unexpected medical emergencies. 🔗Connect with us Buy CUtFI a coffee Record a message for CUtFI Thank you to our sponsor: DeleteMe: Your personal data is yours again. Hands-free subscription service that removes you from data broker sites. Enter the code Catchingup at checkout to get 20% off Resources mentioned on the show: 🌐 Childfree Wealth Order Jay's new book: The Childfree Guide to Life and Money If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show on your podcast player and leave us a rating or review. If you want to watch, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel. This helps others find the show and keeps us creating great content for you! Disclaimer: Our content is for general education and information purposes only. We are not providing financial, legal, or tax advice. Always do your own research or consult a professional before making important decisions.
--------
47:28
Year-End Financial Wrap-Up, Tips, and Resolutions | Eric Simonson | 108
Hard to believe that 2024 is almost over but before we close it out, we have some end-of-year financial tips with special guest Eric Simonson, CFP and CEO of Abundo Wealth (an advice-only financial planning firm). Eric shares insights on maximizing different types of contributions, FSAs, charitable donations, and other tax strategies. There are a few things you’ll want to check off your financial to-do list before December 31st; some have a true deadline, and others are smart things you should review every year. Eric also clues us in on a unique service the firm offers- 'travel hacking'. They love teaching skills such as budgeting for trips, finding cost-effective travel options, and maximizing travel rewards programs for their clients. 🔗Connect with us Buy CUtFI a coffee Record a message for CUtFI Thank you to our sponsor: DeleteMe: Your personal data is yours again. Hands-free subscription service that removes you from data broker sites. Enter the code Catchingup at checkout to get 20% off Resources mentioned on the show: 🌐 Abundo Wealth: Advice-Only Financial Planning for Everyone End of Year Financial Checklist: The Must-Do's Abundo Wealth Blog Eric Simonson Interview on Kitces podcast Beginning in 2025, the catch-up contribution increases for those age 60, 61, 62 or 63 is an extra $11,250 If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show on your podcast player and leave us a rating or review. If you want to watch, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel. This helps others find the show and keeps us creating great content for you! Disclaimer: Our content is for general education and information purposes only. We are not providing financial, legal, or tax advice. Always do your own research or consult a professional before making important decisions.
--------
57:41
Finding the Sweet Spot: Financial Literacy Meets Psychology | Jack Howard From Ally at FinCon | 107
Our guest today is Jacqueline (Jack) Howard, head of Money Wellness at Ally Financial, a leading voice in financial health & wellness, and fierce change maker. We are thrilled to bring you this special episode recorded live from FinCon 2024 in Atlanta, GA! It's no secret that we love Ally and talk about them often on the podcast. From the high yield savings accounts to the cool buckets that are perfect for allocating your sinking funds, they're our favorite. But what really blew us away in this interview was Jack's money story and how it led to her incredible work as the face of financial wellness at Ally. Jack blends personal finance and psychology to help people achieve holistic financial well-being that helps shift their perspective on money. She shares more about Ally's newest community initiative, Money Roots, a free financial education program designed to help people uncover the 'why' behind their money behaviors. Jack also gets vulnerable with us as she shares her own resilient story of the loss of her mother as a young girl and winning her heroic battle against breast cancer. With her giving spirit, she proudly served as chair of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Detroit in 2023 and 2024. Special thanks to LLC Attorney for sponsoring the Podcast booth at FinCon 2024. 🔗Connect with us Buy CUtFI a coffee Record a message for CUtFI Thank you to our sponsor: DeleteMe: Your personal data is yours again. Hands-free subscription service that removes you from data broker sites. Enter the code Catchingup at checkout to get 20% off Resources mentioned on the show: 🌐 Ally.com Sign up for free Ally ‘Money Roots’ Virtual Workshop 5 steps to uncover your money story Jack's appearance on the show 'Side Hustlers' (Episode 2) Catching Up to FI Episode: Sinking Funds Are Sexy | Bill Yount & Becky Heptig | 003 Support Jack’s favorite charity: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Detroit (Search on 'Jacqueline Howard') If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show on your podcast player and leave us a rating or review. This helps others find the show and keeps us creating great content for you! Disclaimer: Our content is for general education and information purposes only. We are not providing financial, legal, or tax advice. Always do your own research or consult a professional before making important decisions.
--------
1:08:47
Sequence of Returns Risk: What Every Retiree Needs to Know | Karsten Jeske | 106
Karsten Jeske also known as “Big ERN” is the founder and genius behind Early Retirement Now. He writes on all topics related to personal finance but is best known for his comprehensive series on safe withdrawal strategies. In this episode he dives deep into the intricacies of safe withdrawal rates, sequence of return risk, the importance of market valuations for retirees and the 'one more year' syndrome often discussed in the Financial Independence community. Karsten also shares his personal journey from a modest upbringing in Germany to early retirement in the U.S. 🔗Connect with us Buy CUtFI a coffee Record a message for CUtFI Thank you to our sponsor: DeleteMe: Your personal data is yours again. Hands-free subscription service that removes you from data broker sites. Enter the code Catchingup at checkout to get 20% off Resources mentioned on the show: 🌐 Early Retirement Now The Safe Withdrawal Rate Series Ten things the “Makers” of the 4% Rule don’t want you to know (SWR Series Part 26) Karsten on Two Sides of FI YouTube If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show on your podcast player and leave us a rating or review. This helps others find the show and keeps us creating great content for you! Disclaimer: Our content is for general education and information purposes only. We are not providing financial, legal, or tax advice. Always do your own research or consult a professional before making important decisions.