Finding the Sweet Spot: Financial Literacy Meets Psychology | Jack Howard From Ally at FinCon | 107

Our guest today is Jacqueline (Jack) Howard, head of Money Wellness at Ally Financial, a leading voice in financial health & wellness, and fierce change maker. We are thrilled to bring you this special episode recorded live from FinCon 2024 in Atlanta, GA! It's no secret that we love Ally and talk about them often on the podcast. From the high yield savings accounts to the cool buckets that are perfect for allocating your sinking funds, they're our favorite. But what really blew us away in this interview was Jack's money story and how it led to her incredible work as the face of financial wellness at Ally. Jack blends personal finance and psychology to help people achieve holistic financial well-being that helps shift their perspective on money. She shares more about Ally's newest community initiative, Money Roots, a free financial education program designed to help people uncover the 'why' behind their money behaviors. Jack also gets vulnerable with us as she shares her own resilient story of the loss of her mother as a young girl and winning her heroic battle against breast cancer. With her giving spirit, she proudly served as chair of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Detroit in 2023 and 2024. Special thanks to LLC Attorney for sponsoring the Podcast booth at FinCon 2024. 🔗Connect with us Buy CUtFI a coffee Record a message for CUtFI Thank you to our sponsor: DeleteMe: Your personal data is yours again. Hands-free subscription service that removes you from data broker sites. Enter the code Catchingup at checkout to get 20% off Resources mentioned on the show: 🌐 Ally.com Sign up for free Ally ‘Money Roots’ Virtual Workshop 5 steps to uncover your money story Jack's appearance on the show 'Side Hustlers' (Episode 2) Catching Up to FI Episode: Sinking Funds Are Sexy | Bill Yount & Becky Heptig | 003 Support Jack’s favorite charity: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Detroit (Search on 'Jacqueline Howard') If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the show on your podcast player and leave us a rating or review. This helps others find the show and keeps us creating great content for you! Disclaimer: Our content is for general education and information purposes only. We are not providing financial, legal, or tax advice. Always do your own research or consult a professional before making important decisions.