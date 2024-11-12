This month’s Caregiver-2-Go podcast theme, "Refresh and Renew," celebrates National Family Caregiver Month. We explore resources and offer support for caregivers committed to around the clock care for their Veterans. Two Caregiver Support Program Managers, deeply passionate about their work, share valuable insights and advice for those caring for loved ones full-time.
--------
16:49
S1E1: Caregiver Support Intro
In this first ever episode of the Caregiver-2- Go Podcast, Dr. Colleen Richardson, the program’s Executive Director gives us a passionate overview of the resources and support that goes into making sure our Veteran caregivers are ok. We also hear from a caregiver dedicated to taking care of her Veteran husband fulltime. Together the two women speak candidly about their journeys to this point and the profound impact the CSP program has had on their lives.
Caregivers are at the heart of our CSP health care family. Their unwavering dedication to supporting Veterans inspires us all to strive for more and to be better every day. In this series, we shine a light on these incredible individuals. We dive into the vital role of caregivers and explore the resources and support available through the Office of Caregiver Support.