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78 episodes
- A skull spotted by a kayaker in Cape Coral in 2024 became the answer to a missing persons case from 1985. Chief Anthony Sizemore hosts a special Chief Chat with Violent Crimes Detective Mike Lasalandra to explain what the community saw near Kismet Parkway and why that forensic excavation mattered. The scientific work takes time, and we break down the reality of medical examiner testing, DNA extraction, and why identification can’t be rushed when the goal is truth that holds up.
Once the DNA came back, the name was Rose Marie Gayhart, a woman who moved from Western New York to Southwest Florida in the mid-80s, worked service jobs, and then vanished. We walk through the timeline: the documented relationship turmoil, the confusing early jurisdiction between New York and Florida, and the witness reports that place Rose voluntarily getting into a red pickup truck with an unknown man. We also dig into how missing person investigations worked before cameras, cell phones, and modern data sharing, and why leads often left families with nothing but questions.
Then the case turns toward what might still be solvable today: people, places, and patterns. We discuss the Jim’s Pub sightings and a potential link to Roland Davis, later associated with violent crimes and known to frequent the same areas. Most importantly, we share what we need from the public now. If you remember a red pickup truck, a regular at Jim’s Pub, or a conversation that never sat right, your tip could matter.
If you have any information in the death of Rose Marie Gayhart, call 23-229-4331 and reference case number 13011608.
To see our news release on this case, click here: https://capecops.com/2026/07/24/cape-coral-police-identify-remains-in-1985-missing-person-case/
- A single DM can turn into a case file, and most families never see it coming. We sit down with Cape Coral Police Department Special Victims Unit Detectives Trish Gould and Hailey DiGiovanni to talk plainly about internet crimes against children, what they’re seeing right now, and why the digital world moves faster than a kid’s judgment.
We get specific about how these situations start on everyday platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and even games like Roblox. We also explain the behind-the-scenes pipeline many parents don’t know exists: social platforms can flag suspected minor activity and send reports through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which then routes cyber tips to local law enforcement. If your child thinks a disappearing message means “no consequences,” this conversation is the reality check.
We also dig into "sextortion" and how it often begins with consensual sharing before threats, pressure, and fear take over, including scenarios tied to teen relationships. Then we shift to what helps: open, ongoing talks; knowing passcodes; checking devices regularly; reviewing hidden folders and recently deleted content; and using iPhone Screen Time to spot high-use apps.
- Summer crime doesn’t have to be a rerun. We sit down with Chief Sizemore to unpack what we’re actually seeing with juvenile vehicle burglaries and car hopping, and how targeted work behind the scenes is changing the numbers in Cape Coral. If you’ve ever wondered whether prevention can be more than a slogan, this conversation gets specific about what’s working and why it’s making a measurable dent in property crime.
We break down the Juvenile Task Force model and the real advantage of school resource officers: they already know the kids, the schools, and the families, so they can build positive connections while also keeping eyes on the small group most likely to reoffend. We also talk through secure juvenile checks for youth on community control, juvenile probation, or home detention, and why those checks lower recidivism by reinforcing the terms meant to support rehabilitation. Along the way, we dig into the reality of consequences, the role parents play, and how the system is designed to give juveniles a path back, not a life sentence.
We also get into modern policing tools like the real-time crime center and how faster identification changes outcomes. Then we pivot to back-to-school safety: school zone speed cameras returning, the first-week traffic surge, and how to re-learn your routes now so you’re not surprised when buses, bikes, e-bikes, crossing guards, and distracted kids fill the streets again.
- A 75% year-over-year jump in patrol calls for service is not a headline that should fade in a day, especially when staffing doesn’t rise at the same pace. In this episode of the Cape CopCast, we sit down with Chief Anthony Sizemore to explain what the second-quarter 2026 numbers actually mean on the street: more calls, more competing priorities, and a real-world squeeze on response times no matter how hard we optimize deployment. If you’ve felt like the city is simply “busier,” we connect that gut feeling to the data and the planning decisions it forces.
Then we dig into the kind of call that changes the way you look at “routine.” What started as a suspicious person report led to an officer finding a man hiding in a home's pool bathroom with multiple firearms and camo clothing, who said he was waiting for the homeowners to return. We talk through how the neighbor’s calls and our quick action may've prevented something catastrophic, and how community policing works when people share information early, confirm what’s normal, and trust officers to respond.
Finally, we address a topic that keeps swirling online: license plate reader cameras, including Flock Safety. We explain how these cameras fit into an organic investigative process, why they are not a “magic bullet,” what safeguards exist, and how privacy and the Fourth Amendment apply differently to private spaces versus public roadways.
Chief's Chat #42: How Cape Coral SROs Stay Busy During Summer ft. Sgt. Joe Zalenski06/19/2026 | 25 mins.Summer looks calm from the outside, but for School Resource Officers in Cape Coral, the work just changes lanes. We sit down with Chief Anthony Sizemore and Sgt. Joe Zalenski to answer a question we hear often: what do SROs do during the summer? The truth is there’s no “off season” when your job is school safety, youth mentorship, and prevention. Between vacation scheduling that has to fit around strict school-year coverage, summer school obligations, comprehensive training, juvenile crime prevention, and summer camps, the calendar fills up quickly.
We dig into the training and why it’s treated as a life-or-death priority. SROs qualify to the same standards as SWAT, and we talk about what that means in practice, from live fire range time to scenario-based drills inside a modular shoot house. The idea is simple and sobering: under pressure you don’t rise to the moment, you fall back to your training. Schools demand a different kind of response, so the training has to match the environment and the stakes.
Then we zoom out to summer youth crime prevention. When school lets out, hotspots can shift, juvenile groups congregate, and bad decisions can escalate fast. We explain how camps, PAL programs, and relationship-based community policing work alongside juvenile sanction checks with probation partners to lower recidivism and steer kids back toward better choices.
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About Cape CopCast
Welcome to the "Cape CopCast," the official podcast of the Cape Coral Police Department. Hosted by Officer Mercedes Simonds, and Lisa Greenberg from our Public Affairs team, this podcast dives into the heart of Cape Coral PD's public safety, community initiatives, and the inner workings of our police department. Each episode brings you insightful discussions, interviews with key community figures, and expert advice on safety.Podcast website
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