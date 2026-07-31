A skull spotted by a kayaker in Cape Coral in 2024 became the answer to a missing persons case from 1985. Chief Anthony Sizemore hosts a special Chief Chat with Violent Crimes Detective Mike Lasalandra to explain what the community saw near Kismet Parkway and why that forensic excavation mattered. The scientific work takes time, and we break down the reality of medical examiner testing, DNA extraction, and why identification can’t be rushed when the goal is truth that holds up.



Once the DNA came back, the name was Rose Marie Gayhart, a woman who moved from Western New York to Southwest Florida in the mid-80s, worked service jobs, and then vanished. We walk through the timeline: the documented relationship turmoil, the confusing early jurisdiction between New York and Florida, and the witness reports that place Rose voluntarily getting into a red pickup truck with an unknown man. We also dig into how missing person investigations worked before cameras, cell phones, and modern data sharing, and why leads often left families with nothing but questions.



Then the case turns toward what might still be solvable today: people, places, and patterns. We discuss the Jim’s Pub sightings and a potential link to Roland Davis, later associated with violent crimes and known to frequent the same areas. Most importantly, we share what we need from the public now. If you remember a red pickup truck, a regular at Jim’s Pub, or a conversation that never sat right, your tip could matter.

If you have any information in the death of Rose Marie Gayhart, call 23-229-4331 and reference case number 13011608.

To see our news release on this case, click here: https://capecops.com/2026/07/24/cape-coral-police-identify-remains-in-1985-missing-person-case/